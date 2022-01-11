SoWashCo Cancels Bus Routes Amid ‘Critical’ Driver Shortage

WOODBURY, MN — South Washington County Schools officials were forced to cancel several bus routes last week, and they’re warning parents to prepare for more transportation issues in the weeks ahead.

Last week's cancellations — enforced by a shortage of healthy drivers — were the first the district has made since the start of the coronavirus pandemic almost two years ago, according to Dan Pyan, the district’s director of finance and operations.

SoWashCo officials have canceled 19 bus routes through Friday, including a dozen afternoon routes. (See table below)

District officials are now urging parents to create a backup plan to get their students to or from school if there are bus-route cancellations. Parents should also make sure their children are dressed warmly for the winter weather in case bus routes are delayed.

If there is a delay or cancellation, staff members will supervise students at school until each student is picked up, Pyan said, asking parents to “please pick up your child as soon as possible.”

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases throughout the Twin Cities metro, the district is “now at a critical stage” that could cause delays and route cancellations for many bus routes, Pyan said.

Families will be notified of delays and cancellations by phone or text. Parents can call 855-502-7867 to sign up for notification calls from the district or send “START 833TXT” to 23177 to receive text message alerts.

The district is searching for new school bus drivers, with some SoWashCo mechanics and transportation administrators filling in to plug gaps.

Wages start at $20 per hour and climb to $22.45 per hour after 75 days of employment, Pyan said.

Click here for more information and to apply for a position as a bus driver for South Washington County Schools.

About three-quarters of the district’s 18,400 students ride buses to and from school.

"We understand bus delays and cancellations will affect families differently," Pyan said. "We pride ourselves on providing safe and efficient transportation for students and apologize that we are in this situation."

SoWashCo Bus Route Cancellations Jan. 11-14

Morning Routes



East Ridge High School — Route #43 Alligator

Lake Middle School — Route #17 Skate

Nuevas Fronteras Spanish Immersion — Route #43 Alligator

Woodbury High School — Route #17 Skate

Woodbury High School — Route #98 Hot Air Balloon

Woodbury High School to South Washington Alternative High School — Route #17 Skate

Woodbury Middle School — Route #98 Hot Air Balloon

Afternoon Routes



Cottage Grove Middle School — Route #39 Lighthouse

Cottage Grove Middle School — Route #45 Ant

Cottage Grove Middle School — Route #60 Cow

East Ridge High School — Route #36 Turtle

East Ridge High School — Route #39 Lighthouse

East Ridge High School — Route #45 Ant

Liberty Ridge Elementary — Route #36 Turtle

Park High School — Route #60 Cow

South Washington Alternative High School to Woodbury High School — Route #86 Helicopter

Valley Crossing Elementary — Route #86 Helicopter

Woodbury High School — Route #86 Helicopter

Woodbury Middle School — Route #36 Turtle

This article originally appeared on the Woodbury Patch