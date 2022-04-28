Soy Oil Jumps to Another All-Time High on Global Shortage Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Soybean oil once again reached the loftiest price ever while corn approached a decade high as war in Ukraine chokes global supplies of grains and vegetable oils.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbor is upending trade of key agriculture crops from a major exporting region, driving up commodity prices and causing nations to go into hoarding mode to avert massive food shortages and potential civil unrest.

“Demand for food-based commodities is relatively inelastic –- difficult to ration with higher prices, especially when the alternatives are also in tight supply,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said. “Uncertainty creates fear, and that’s currently driving ownership of these commodities.”

Agricultural markets are being upending this week after Indonesia, the top vegetable-oil shipper, announced a sweeping ban on palm oil exports, further stretching global supplies. That makes it vital that farmers in big oilseed regions like North America produce bumper crops this year. The U.S. is already seeing robust demand for future soybean harvests, notably from China.

Soybean oil rose as much as 2.3% to a record 86.69 cents a pound in Chicago.

For corn, about a fifth of which is shipped out of the Black Sea, war-driven supply woes are pushing buyers toward other origins, but key growers like North and South America are facing weather challenges. One big focus of concern big focus is a Brazilian crop just weeks away from harvest and threatened by drought.

“It’s not good that the second crop corn in Brazil is struggling,” said Naomi Blohm, senior market adviser at Total Farm Marketing in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Corn for July touched the highest level since August 2012 before paring back some of those gains in Chicago trading.

The rally, along with surging oilseed prices, risks further raising food costs that have hit a record and are contributing to inflation around the world.

“Corn is entering rarified air to ration demand,” Rabobank said in a report, which raised its outlook for average prices in the second quarter to $8.25 a bushel. “Consumers are shocked by feed ingredient costs, but that’s precisely the point: supplies are in a perilous state, and security comes at a premium.”

China is ramping up purchases of U.S. corn. The Asian nation and top importer bought up 1.1 million tons of the American grain, marking the fourth flash sale to China this month of corn exceeding a million tons.

