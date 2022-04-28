Soy Oil Jumps to Another All-Time High on Global Shortage Fears

Soy Oil Jumps to Another All-Time High on Global Shortage Fears
Kim Chipman and Megan Durisin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Soybean oil once again reached the loftiest price ever while corn approached a decade high as war in Ukraine chokes global supplies of grains and vegetable oils.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia’s invasion of its neighbor is upending trade of key agriculture crops from a major exporting region, driving up commodity prices and causing nations to go into hoarding mode to avert massive food shortages and potential civil unrest.

“Demand for food-based commodities is relatively inelastic –- difficult to ration with higher prices, especially when the alternatives are also in tight supply,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said. “Uncertainty creates fear, and that’s currently driving ownership of these commodities.”

Agricultural markets are being upending this week after Indonesia, the top vegetable-oil shipper, announced a sweeping ban on palm oil exports, further stretching global supplies. That makes it vital that farmers in big oilseed regions like North America produce bumper crops this year. The U.S. is already seeing robust demand for future soybean harvests, notably from China.

Soybean oil rose as much as 2.3% to a record 86.69 cents a pound in Chicago.

For corn, about a fifth of which is shipped out of the Black Sea, war-driven supply woes are pushing buyers toward other origins, but key growers like North and South America are facing weather challenges. One big focus of concern big focus is a Brazilian crop just weeks away from harvest and threatened by drought.

“It’s not good that the second crop corn in Brazil is struggling,” said Naomi Blohm, senior market adviser at Total Farm Marketing in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Corn for July touched the highest level since August 2012 before paring back some of those gains in Chicago trading.

The rally, along with surging oilseed prices, risks further raising food costs that have hit a record and are contributing to inflation around the world.

“Corn is entering rarified air to ration demand,” Rabobank said in a report, which raised its outlook for average prices in the second quarter to $8.25 a bushel. “Consumers are shocked by feed ingredient costs, but that’s precisely the point: supplies are in a perilous state, and security comes at a premium.”

China is ramping up purchases of U.S. corn. The Asian nation and top importer bought up 1.1 million tons of the American grain, marking the fourth flash sale to China this month of corn exceeding a million tons.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices edge up as worldwide supply concerns remain at the fore

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose modestly on Wednesday due to ongoing concerns about tight worldwide supply, underscored by another drawdown in U.S. distillate and gasoline inventories. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks rose by just 692,000 barrels last week, short of expectations, while distillate inventories, which include diesel and jet fuel, fell to their lowest since May 2008. The drop in distillate stocks helped boost U.S. heating oil futures to an all-time closing record at more than $4.67 a gallon.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Hover at the Highest Level Since 2010

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. mortgage rates were little changed, holding at the highest level since April 2010.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PicturePutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitThe average for a 30-year loan was 5.10%, down slightly from 5.11% last we

  • Harley Posts Slight Profit Beat as Higher Prices Offset Supply Snarls

    (Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc.’s first-quarter profit fell from a year earlier as supply-chain snarls hurt sales growth in the U.S. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaThe Milwaukee-based company posted

  • Yen Hits New 20-Year Low After Bank of Japan Reinforces Low-Rate Policy

    Japan’s currency weakened to more than 130 to the dollar for the first time since April 2002, after the central bank reinforced its commitment to low interest rates despite rising inflation.

  • British Pound Continues the Volatile Move Against the Japanese Yen

    The British pound has gone higher against the Japanese yen during the trading session as the Bank of Japan has pledged “unlimited purchases” of bonds.

  • Goldman Sees Yen Falling Further With or Without Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen’s descent to a two-decade low fueled talks about the Bank of Japan coming to the rescue. But for Goldman Sachs Group Inc., even an intervention wouldn’t change the fortunes of the battered currency.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch See

  • Chinese Commodities Shrug at Xi’s Pledge as Lockdowns Hit Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial commodities prices in China hardly registered President Xi Jinping’s call for an “all-out” push on infrastructure spending, as markets assess the ongoing damage to demand from the nation’s series of virus-related lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Privat

  • PRESS CONFERENCE: OC Mexican Mafia: 31 members, associates indicted on federal racketeering charges

    The reputed head of the Orange County Mexican Mafia, key leaders in the street gang and multiple other associates have been named in a federal racketeering indictment unsealed Wednesday that alleges murder, attempted murder, drug dealing and weapons charges.

  • Amgen says IRS seeks billions in back taxes, shares fall 6%

    (Reuters) -Amgen Inc on Wednesday said the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seeking additional back taxes of $5.1 billion, plus interest and penalties, related to the drugmaker's 2013 to 2015 accounting for profits between the United States and Puerto Rico, the location of most of its manufacturing operations. Shares of Amgen, which also reported higher first-quarter revenue and earnings, were down more than 6% at $233 in extended trading. Amgen was already in the process of disputing a previous IRS decision to increase the company's taxable income for 2010-2012 by an amount that would result in additional federal tax of around $3.6 billion, plus interest.

  • Price hikes help McDonald's beat back inflation, costs from Ukraine war

    (Reuters) -Menu price hikes and a new loyalty program helped McDonald's Corp beat estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, despite inflationary pressure on consumers, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Pinched by higher costs for gas, rent and groceries, lower-income customers are starting to buy cheaper or fewer McDonald's menu items in some areas, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in a call with investors. McDonald's commodity costs roughly doubled even since the previous quarter in the United States and Europe and are now as much as 14% higher for the year, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said.

  • Soy Oil Soars to Record as Indonesia Expands Palm Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Soybean oil climbed to an all-time high in Chicago as Indonesia’s ban on crude palm oil exports further strains global commodities heavily relied on by developing nations for cooking food. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted S

  • India's antitrust raids target sellers on Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart -sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's antitrust body launched raids early on Thursday against two top domestic sellers of online retail giant Amazon.com Inc, and some on Walmart's Flipkart, following accusations of competition law violations, sources told Reuters. Indian retailers, key supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have long contended that Amazon and Flipkart's platforms benefit a few big sellers, via predatory pricing, though the companies say they comply with all Indian laws. The two Amazon sellers figuring in Thursday's raids were Cloudtail and Appario, two sources said on condition of anonymity, as the details were not public.

  • McDonald’s earnings beat Wall Street estimates as digital orders grow

    Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss McDonald’s beating earnings expectations amid digital orders sales boost.

  • Hwang Pleads Not Guilty, to Be Released on $100 Million Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Archegos Capital Management Founder Bill Hwang pleaded not guilty to fraud and other charges from the collapse of his family office, and will be freed on $100 million bail. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Crim

  • Orange County gang bosses among 31 charged in murder, racketeering case, feds say

    Three suspected bosses of Mexican Mafia gangs in Orange County and 28 associates have been charged in a federal murder and drug racketeering case.

  • Musk’s Twitter Deal Would Add Lots of Debt. Bondholders Should Root for It Anyway.

    If a Musk-Twitter deal is going to be completed, the company will likely have to offer to buy the bonds back from investors at 101% of par value.

  • Global warming risks most cataclysmic extinction of marine life in 250m years

    New research warns pressures of rising heat and loss of oxygen reminiscent of ‘great dying’ that occurred about 250m years ago Boats sailing among the Marmara sea covered with sea snot that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome, in the Darica district of Kocaeli, Turkey. Photograph: Yasin Akgül/AFP/Getty Images Global heating is causing such a drastic change to the world’s oceans that it risks a mass extinct

  • Europe’s Price Peak is ‘Very Close’, Says ECB’s Guindos

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureEuropean Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said he

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares rise as earnings boost, U.S. dollar hits 20-year high

    The U.S. dollar touched its highest level since 2002 on Thursday, as Wall Street rose and European shares moved off six-week lows as strong earnings reports offset gloomy U.S. economic data. The yen dropped to a 20-year low after the Bank of Japan vowed to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds daily to defend its yield target. The bank's strengthening of its commitment to ultra-low interest rates sent the U.S. dollar to a fresh high, weakened emerging market currencies and pushed borrowing costs for U.S. dollars in currency derivatives markets sharply higher.

  • Climate change: 'Nature bounces back when given a chance,' Planet CEO says

    As climate change increasingly disrupts complicated earth systems in unprecedented ways, one company hopes to use high-resolution satellite imaging to better understand how the planet is changing.