Soybeans and Corn Retreat as Traders Eye Better U.S. Crop Yields

(Bloomberg) -- Soybean and corn futures in Chicago declined as traders weighed potentially higher crop yields in U.S. growing areas against tight global supplies and prospects for more purchases by top importer China.

Pro Farmer estimates following a crop tour last week show bigger soy and corn yields than predicted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with harvesting set to begin soon. Recent rains in dry areas of the U.S. Midwest could also help yields, particularly for soy, which is at an important time for development.

Any improvement in crop yields would benefit consumers because U.S. stockpiles of soybeans and corn are at their lowest in around eight years. Traders are also waiting for any sign of further buying from China. Beijing has been a keen customer of American farm products this year, thanks to its voracious appetite for corn as well as soybeans. Still, corn prices in China are around the lowest level since October, signaling ample supplies, for now.

Data for U.S. export sales are expected later on Thursday, as well as a report from the International Grains Council, which may offer insights into the level of global inventories. Elsewhere, fertilizer is seeing strong demand and supply constraints at the same time, sending prices to near-decade highs.

