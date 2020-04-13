Soylent Relaunches In Canada

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soylent Nutrition, Inc. , the makers of Soylent beverages, powder & bars, announced today that their products are again available for Canadian customers on soylent.ca . This comes at a time when many people are looking for shelf-stable, nutritious products that can be delivered directly to their homes. Canadian Soylent drinkers have been asking for Soylent's products for the past two years and have been anxiously awaiting this announcement.

Soylent is relaunching in Canada with three 14oz ready-to-drink flavors - Original, Chocolate and Cafe Mocha, as well as with two powder flavors - Original and Chocolate. More

In the fall of 2017, Soylent was notified - after being in Canada for nearly two years - that there were challenges with certain Canadian government filings. To comply, Soylent did not change their popular formulas, but instead was able to catch up to the proper regulatory paperwork.

"We have been taking a number of steps to refocus our business and renew our commitment to core consumers and core products, and this is a big step forward," says Soylent's newly-named CEO, Demir Vangelov. "Our Canadian customers have remained dedicated and have been vocal in reminding us that they wanted us back. It took longer than we hoped, but we are thrilled to be available in Canada again."

In mid-2019, Soylent sent out a survey to their previous Canadian consumers asking which flavors they wanted back, and the results were very decisive. In response, Soylent is relaunching with three 14oz ready-to-drink flavors - Original, Chocolate and Cafe Mocha, as well as with two powder flavors - Original and Chocolate. All of the product formulas remain shelf-stable, plant-based and maintain their complete nutrition profiles.

This announcement is a significant win for Soylent under the leadership of their new CEO and one that demonstrates the company's renewed commitment to the core consumers that helped build their business. This announcement also comes on the heels of a price drop of Soylent's powder products in the US in March, which made Soylent's powder the most affordable complete nutrition product available there.

Starting today, Canadians no longer have to look to third-party shippers or trips across the border to get their favorite meal replacement drink. They can now buy it directly from the company and have it delivered straight to their doorstep!

About Soylent

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing delicious, functional foods, with complete nutrition that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, Founder & Chairman Rob Rhinehart developed the first iteration in his kitchen after recognizing the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. The company has grown to become both a disruptor and a driver in the Food Tech world. Soylent is on a mission to provide complete, sustainable nutrition that is affordable, appealing, and affordable to all, and its line of products are engineered from the ground up to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs - all in convenient packages. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For additional information please visit www.Soylent.com .

