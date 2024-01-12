SP: Oneonta man defrauded SFCU out of $4,000

Jan. 12—State Police announced the arrest of an Oneonta man for defrauding Sidney Federal Credit Union.

According to an email from the State Police Public Information Office, troopers from the Sidney barracks responded to a report of grand larceny at Sidney Federal Credit Unit at locations in the city of Oneonta and village of Bainbridge on Aug. 14. An investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined that Clarence Vanier, 23, of Oneonta, altered multiple money orders and defrauded the credit union of more than $4,000.

Vanier was arrested Jan. 10, and charged with six counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, class D felonies; one count of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and six counts of second-degree falsifying business records, class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance and will return to court at a later date.