Spa shootings suspect was traveling to Florida 'perhaps to carry out additional shootings' before being arrested, Atlanta mayor says

Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
Atlanta shootings
Law enforcement personnel are seen outside a massage parlor where a person was shot and killed on March 16, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

  • The Atlanta spa shootings suspect was travelling to Florida when he was taken into custody, Atlanta's mayor said on Wednesday.

  • She said he was on his way to "perhaps to carry out additional shootings."

  • Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in connection to the shootings on Tuesday.

The suspect in Atlanta-area shootings that left eight people dead on Tuesday night was traveling to Florida before being taking into custody by police, and may have been on his way "to perhaps to carry out additional shootings," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"This could have been significantly worse," Bottoms said of the shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in connection to the shootings on Tuesday following a car chase south of Atlanta.

The shootings took place at three businesses in two locations. The first was at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County, where four people were killed, the second was at Gold Spa in Atlanta, where three women were killed, and the third was at the nearby Aromatherapy Spa, where one person was killed.

While the victims who were killed in Atlanta have not yet been identified, those who died in Cherokee County were named by the local sheriff's office on Wednesday morning.

Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Yan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44, were identified as the victims killed at Young's Asian Massage Parlor, according to WSBTC. A fifth person, 30-year-old Elcias Hernandez, was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition.

Law enforcement said that six of the eight victims were Asian women. The other two victims were a white woman and a white man.

Officials have not revealed a motive in the shooting but said at Wednesday's press conference that Long told investigators that he had previously been to the massage parlors where the shootings took place.

Officials also said that Long claimed to have a sex addiction.

The shooting occurred as the United States is facing a wave of hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and that it's too soon to say whether the killings were racially motivated.

Bottoms still, however, called out the spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans at Wednesday's press conference.

"We know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian," she said. "We also know that this is an issue that's happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop."

  • Mourners Gather in New York City for Victims of Atlanta Mass Shooting

    A vigil was held in New York City on March 17 to pay respect to the eight victims who were killed in a mass shooting in Atlanta the previous day.Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were shot dead at three different massage parlors in the Atlanta area on March 16. President Joe Biden said that while the motive was still unclear, recent attacks against the Asian-American community were “un-American”.A 21-year-old man, Robert Aaron Long, was named as the suspect in the shootings. The City of Atlanta Police Department said the suspect took responsibility for the shootings but his motive was unclear. The suspect indicated that he had “sexual addictions” and may have visited the massage parlors in the past, according to police.In video uploaded to Instagram by lauraberthlima, mourners can be seen holding candles while listening to speakers. The crowd also chants “stop the hate” and “end white supremacy.” Credit: lauraberthlima via Storyful

  • Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim and More Call for Action After Atlanta Shootings: ‘Please Help Us’

    Following the murders of eight people — six being Asian women — Tuesday night at three separate Atlanta-area spas, Hollywood is calling for action to #StopAsianHate. This comes after several months of celebrities and activists calling for such action as attacks against Asian Americans rose amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The racist, verbal and physical assaults […]

  • Nearly 70% of Reported Anti-Asian Incidents in the Past Year Were Against Women

    Almost 3,800 racist incidents against the AAPI community were reported between March 2020 and February 2021.

  • “A Really Bad Day” Will Never Be An Excuse For Killing 8 People

    On Tuesday night, Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man from Woodstock, Georgia, was taken into custody following a series of shootings that killed eight people — six of whom were Asian women. His first attack, at around 5 p.m., took place at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, about 30 miles north of Atlanta and 15 minutes away from Long’s home. Less than an hour later, two more shootings in northeast Atlanta were reported. Long has confessed to all three attacks, according to Atlanta police. Long killed four people and injured a fifth at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Georgia. According to NPR, police then received a call about a robbery at Atlanta’s Gold Spa, and when they arrived at the scene, they found three women dead. Immediately after, they were alerted to a third attack at the Aroma Therapy Spa across the street, where a fourth woman had been killed. Sgt. John Chafee, an Atlanta police spokesman, said it was “extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s.” The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that, after releasing surveillance footage from the first attack, the police were contacted by Long’s family, who identified their son and helped authorities track him down. Investigators believe he was headed to Florida to carry out more attacks when he was captured and taken into custody, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, on Tuesday night. He is currently facing murder charges and will appear in court for an arraignment on Thursday morning. Long graduated from Sequoyah High School in 2017. The bio of an Instagram reportedly belonging to Long reads: “Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life.” A former classmate told The Daily Beast that the shooter was “very innocent seeming and wouldn’t even cuss,” “sorta nerdy,” “a hunter,” and “big into religion.” Officials have hesitated to ascribe a motive to Long’s actions, which clearly targeted Asian women during a time of rampant anti-Asian hate crimes in America. Sheriff Frank Reynolds, an official from Cherokee County, said that he interviewed Long and found “indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction.” When asked directly whether racism was a motive, Reynolds said that “the indicators right now are it may not be,” and that Long reportedly “frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out.” However, he added, law enforcement is still only beginning its investigation. “He claims that these — and as the chief said, it’s still early — but he does claim that it’s not racially motivated,” Cherokee County’s Capt. Jay Baker added. “He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.” All but two of Long’s victims were Asian women. At least two out of the three spas are Asian-owned businesses, and all three, reportedly, have many Asian employees — something Long probably knew if, as Reynolds and Baker claim, he frequented the spas. On top of that, many have noted that salon and spa work is often gendered: According to census data, there is an overwhelmingly large number of women working as spa managers, massage therapists, and massage technicians compared to men. Citing “sex addiction” without the added context of who the victims are and how Long related them to his alleged addiction is just a way of dismissing the fact that Long’s actions were rooted in racism, misogyny, and entitlement toward women. Specifically, Asian American women working low-wage jobs. As Phi Nguyen, litigation director at Asian Americans Advancing Justice’s Atlanta chapter, told The Los Angeles Times, “That the Asian women murdered yesterday were working highly vulnerable and low-wage jobs during an ongoing pandemic speaks directly to the compounding impacts of misogyny, structural violence and white supremacy.” One of Baker’s most alarming comments, however, wasn’t about Long’s “temptation” at all; instead, it was when he said: “[Long] was pretty much fed up and at the end of his rope. It was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did.” Police officials promote the idea that men like Long are “troubled,” or “struggling” or dealing with “issues” instead of saying what it is that troubles them or what those issues are — namely, racism and misogyny. Rather than using coded words as a way of dismissing Long’s actions, officials should let those actions speak for themselves, and not be afraid to call this rampage what it was: a crime fueled by hate, not just a “really bad day.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What To Know About The Atlanta Parlor ShootingsBTS Is Again The Target Of Anti-Asian Hate SpeechAsian Actors Rally Against Anti-Asian Racism

  • Parents of the suspected shooter in the Atlanta spa killings identified their son to the police after reporting he had a GPS tracker that could lead them to his car

    On Wednesday, Long was charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection to the three attacks.

  • Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & God

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Cherokee Sheriff’s OfficeATLANTA—A Georgia man who professed a passion for guns and God was in custody on Tuesday night after a string of shootings that police said appeared to target Asian women at massage parlors and left eight people dead.Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was caught on video at the crime scenes and later nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta following a police chase, authorities said.Police stressed that it was too early to announce a motive—but at least four of those killed were of Korean descent, and the horrific attacks come amid a wave of targeted violence against the Asian-American community. A trickle of details about the suspect, who went by his middle name, offered few clues.“Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life,” read the tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long.A student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Daily Beast, “He was very innocent seeming and wouldn’t even cuss. He was sorta nerdy and didn’t seem violent from what I remember. He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion.” Crisp County Sheriff's Office The rampage began at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth in Cherokee County, where two people were killed, one other person succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital, and one died while in treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. The victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Hispanic man was also injured in the shooting and was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, a spokesman for the sheriff said. About an hour later and 30 miles away, two spas on the same Atlanta street—Gold Spa and one in Aroma Therapy Spa—were targeted by gunfire, and four Asian women were killed.Officers had just arrived at one of the spas to find the victims when they were summoned to the second. “While at [the first location] we received another call across the street of shots fired, and responded to find another individual shot at that location,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney N. Bryant told reporters.While no details about the Acworth victims were given, Bryant said that “it appears that all the [Atlanta] victims are female” and “it appears that they may be Asian.” Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs have left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. Brynn Anderson/AP Two men who live just across from Gold Massage Spa who refused to give their names said their neighbors started asking them about the incident around 6:15 p.m. They said the area was very diverse, but that the spa was known to be an Asian-owned business.“This is the worst shooting since ‘99 I think,” one of the men told The Daily Beast. “There was a shooting then where a guy went through his office and killed a bunch of people and he killed his family. That was 12 people I think, so this is the worst one since I’ve been here.”Bryant has declined to say whether police believe the shootings in Georgia Tuesday amounted to a hate crime, saying, “We can’t make that determination just yet.”Cherokee County Sheriff ’s Capt. Jay Baker told reporters: “Nothing is going to be ruled out. Wherever the investigation leads us, that’s where we are going to go.” Atlanta police said video surveillance of Long’s car at all three massage parlors captured Tuesday night made it “extremely likely” he was the main suspect in all three shootings.Baker said that Long was arrested by Crisp County Sheriff’s officers who performed a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.Long’s family did not respond to calls for comment. His youth pastor at the Crabapple First Baptist Church confirmed he was the suspect and said elders would be releasing a statement.A 2018 video on the Crabapple Facebook page features Long discussing his Christian journey toward baptism. “As many of you may remember, when I was 8 years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long says in the clip.“And after that time, there wasn’t any fruit from the root that is our salvation.”He goes on to say that when he was in seventh grade he attended a youth group and a speaker was discussing the biblical story of the prodigal son.“The son goes off and squanders all that he has and lives completely for himself and then, when he finds he’s wanting to eat pig food, he realized there’s something wrong and he goes back to his father and his father runs back to him and embraces him. And by the grace of God I was able to draw the connection there and realize this is a story between what happened with me and God. I ran away living completely for myself, and he still wants me, and so that’s when I was saved.”The FBI joined the investigation late Tuesday, and President Biden was also briefed on the massacres. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in South Korea, mentioned the killings before a meeting with officials said.“We are horrified by this violence which has no place in America or anywhere,” he said, according to the Associated Press.President Joe Biden recently condemned the surge in crimes of hate, which have included a brazen, deadly assault on an 84-year-old from Thailand who was killed on a morning stroll in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus said it was “horrified” by news of the shooting “at a time when we’re already seeing a spike in anti-Asian violence.”The legal advocacy nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta released a statement saying the group was “shaken” by the shootings. “Now is the time to hold the victims and their families in our hearts and with light.”— Jose Pagliery and Will Bredderman contributed reportingRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Atlanta-area spa shooting suspect's parents were "instrumental" in arrest

    Atlanta-area spa shooting suspect's parents were "instrumental" in arrest, NBC News' Tom Winter reports.

  • Shootings at 3 Ga. spas leave 8 dead; Suspect says crime not racially motivated: Officials

    Following a series of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead, Philadelphia police say they have bolstered patrols around Asian communities and businesses.

  • Hollywood calls to #StopAsianHate after Atlanta shootings: 'Don't be silent'

    Gemma Chan, Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, Margaret Cho, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daniel Dae Kim and more reacted to the killings of Asian women in Atlanta.