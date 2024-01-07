Spa worker arrested after escaping drug stop at Georgia-North Carolina border, deputies say

A man who was stopped at the Georgia-North Carolina border after a drug investigation and then escaped was arrested on Wednesday, according to Towns County deputies.

Deputies said on Dec. 10, 2023, a man was stopped at Sunoco gas station on Hwy 17 at the North Carolina state line when deputies initiated a traffic stop. The men then drove away into North Carolina in an attempt to evade deputies.

The driver was identified by deputies as Wayne Bruce Odom.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The pursuit was terminated for safety concerns.

Warrants were then issued for issued for Odom’s arrest. Then, on Jan. 3, deputies received a tip that Odom was working at Brasstown Valley Resort in Young Harris.

Deputies then arrived and Odom attempted to escape, but was arrested, according to deputies.

Odom was found in possession of methamphetamine along with other drug-related objects.

TRENDING STORIES:

Odom was arrested and charged with:

• Felony possession of methamphetamine

• Possession and use of drug related objects

• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

These charges are in addition to the outstanding charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and seatbelt violation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS