The SPAC Commandments – Join IPO Edge Spring Forum Tues 6/21 with Gallagher, Cowen, Nasdaq, ICR, Vinson & Elkins, Knightswan
The SEC and Elizabeth Warren have SPACs in their crosshairs, but what will the final rules be? And what are the implications for growth companies in particular? To answer these questions and more, IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a virtual forum on Tuesday, June 21 at 2:00pm ET featuring leading market participants and capital markets advisors. The panel will discuss the comments from banks and other advisors sent to the SEC during the (now closed) feedback period, Elizabeth Warren’s populist movement and the future prospects for SPACs and IPOs as sources of growth capital. The live event will feature speakers from Nasdaq, Vinson & Elkins, Gallagher, Cowen, Knightswan Acquisition Corp., Montgomery Strategies, and ICR, running approximately 90 minutes including a live Q&A session with the audience.
Panelists:
Don Duffy – President, ICR
Michael W. Robinson – Chairman & CEO, The Montgomery Strategies Group and Former Chief Spokesman and Public Affairs & Policy Director, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Chris Weekes – Managing Director, Capital Markets, Cowen
Eklavya Saraf – Global Head of SPACs, Nasdaq
Ramey Layne – Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins
John Marchisi – National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher
Brandee Daly – CEO & Co-Founder, Knightswan Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KNSW)
John Jannarone – Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge (Moderator)
Jarrett Banks – Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge (Moderator)
Interested viewers may also submit questions in advance of the live event to Editor@IPO-Edge.com
