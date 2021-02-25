SPAC and ESG Fads on Collision Course With Billions at Stake

1 / 4

SPAC and ESG Fads on Collision Course With Billions at Stake

Swetha Gopinath
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Two of the hottest equity market trends are headed for a clash as some ESG investors are having second thoughts about blank-check firms that have flooded the market.

Early signs show that money managers wedded to environmental, social and governance themes are reluctant to buy into special-purpose acquisition companies before a target has been identified. That could potentially cut SPACs out of an investment class that’s on course to exceed $53 trillion by 2025, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Sanford C. Bernstein analysts are among those questioning whether blank-check listings are a good fit for investors seeking to direct capital toward businesses and activities that support a greener and fairer society. Amundi SA, Europe’s largest asset manager, says it’s reluctant to hand over its clients’ money to third-party SPAC sponsors.

“Does the prospect of buying into an acquisition vehicle before it has made its investment sit oddly, from a governance perspective, with the surge in ESG-driven investing?” analysts at Bernstein led by Inigo Fraser-Jenkins asked in a note on Wednesday.

For some investors, the answer to that question is yes.

“From an ESG perspective, it is quite difficult to invest in pre-deal SPACs,” said Ross Klein, founder and chief investment officer of Changebridge Capital, adding that without proper insight into the target acquisition, there is no way to assess the environmental or social impact of the business.

“There is an interesting tug of war at play between the two trends,” he said. It’s once a deal has been announced that there’s opportunity to review initial financial disclosures and talk to management, customers and competitors, he said.

SPACs are blank-check investments because there isn’t “good visibility on where the money will go in future; for this reason, they are just not an institutional way of investing money,” said Fabio di Giansante, head of large-cap European equities at Amundi.

The Surge

Those concerns haven’t stopped a flurry of SPAC listings, especially in the U.S. Since the start of 2020, blank-check companies have raised about $140 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. And only a handful of these have been in Europe.

Typically, sponsors -- well-known executives, or even private equity or venture capital firms -- create a SPAC with no actual business other than to take the cash it raises to invest in another firm that has yet to be identified. If no target is found within its two-year lifespan, the blank-check firm is dissolved and investors get their cash back. In case of a takeover, shareholders can either hold on to their shares or redeem their holdings if they don’t like the deal.

With those options available, not all market players see pouring funds into SPACs as going against ESG principles.

Investors can question the people running the vehicle about the type of target, and can sell if they don’t like the acquisition the SPAC makes, said Gavin Launder, a fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management. “Lack of transparency about the end target doesn’t necessarily make these vehicles ESG-incompatible.”

Going Green

Additionally, some SPACs are riding the ESG theme, looking to directly cash in on the flood of money pouring into green investments. ESG Core Investments BV raised 250 million euros ($303 million) this month in the first IPO of a sustainability-focused blank-check company in Europe.

SPACs that have listed so far have completed more deals in technology than any other sector, with energy and utilities lagging at the bottom end, although acquisitions in these industries are heavily exposed to renewables, according to Bernstein.

Still, the rush of SPAC listings, surpassing highs seen in early 2000s, has some investors concerned about the quality of the offerings coming to market.

Investors should study the track-record of the sponsoring team and evaluate the attractiveness of the targeted sector before putting money in a blank-check firm, said Daniel Pinto, chief executive officer of Stanhope Capital.

“What’s worrying is the ease with which people, even those without a public track record or a demonstrated capacity to invest well, can raise money in SPACs,” he said, adding that the traditional IPO process puts more regulatory requirements on issuers.

(Updates with a comment from Stanhope Capital’s Daniel Pinto in penultimate paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Uber Stock A Buy Right Now After Earnings? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Uber Technologies is a global company that is transforming the ride-sharing and meal delivery markets. After a much-hyped debut on May 10, 2019, Uber stock is one of the most watched IPO stocks today, but is Uber a buy right now in the current stock market rally? Uber is in the midst of a dramatic turnaround, as the company fights to turn a profit.

  • Oil Benchmark Revamp Sees Surge in Trading of Opaque Swaps

    (Bloomberg) -- A planned overhaul of how the world’s most important benchmark crude price is calculated has caused a surge in trading of swaps used to hedge North Sea oil prices.From next summer, the benchmark Dated Brent price, a basis for two-thirds of all physical crude transactions worldwide, will no longer be based exclusively on the trading of barrels pumped from North Sea. Instead, supplies from Texas will also be eligible for inclusion to set the measure, publisher S&P Global Platts said Monday.The shift, which alters the nature of what Brent crude will be, has triggered a surge in trading of derivatives called Dated-to-Frontline swaps for 2022 that producers can use to hedge physical cargo sales, according to several people directly involved in the markets. Some participants are uncertain about how exchanges will accommodate the changes, they said.Prices of the contracts have spiked alongside the trading. Swaps for the second half of 2022 jumped by about 40 cents on Wednesday while those for before the June implementation date only climbed by single digits, according to ICE Futures Europe data. Until now, the Brent benchmark and associated derivatives have been based on the trading of barrels where they are loaded, known in market terminology as a free-on-board price. Adding U.S. crude means the market will be priced at the point of delivery, which usually includes shipping costs.It will also require a rewriting of the contracts that have underpinned trading in the Brent markets for decades.Late last year, ICE announced a consultation on Platts’s plans, which closed in January. It is still assessing the impact of the change on its markets, according to a person familiar with the matter.(Updates with prices in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joby Aviation Lands SPAC Deal To Bring Urban Air Mobility Company Public

    Urban air mobility company Joby Aviation is the latest company in the growing industry going public via a SPAC. The SPAC Deal: Joby Aviation is going public with Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP), a SPAC led by Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus. The deal values the company at a post money valuation of $6.6 billion. Gross proceeds of $1.6 billion for Joby Aviation are expected to fund the company's commercial operations. Hoffman is set to join the board of directors of Joby Aviation as part of the merger agreement. Founder shares will have up to a five-year lockup period before they can be sold. Investors in the company include Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM), Baillie Gifford, Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU). About Joby Aviation: Operating in the electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft market, Joby Aviation has done over 1,000 test flights over the last 10 years. The company’s eVTOL aircraft has a pilot and can transport four passengers, with commercial passenger service planned to launch in 2024. Joby’s eVTOL can travel around 150 miles and hit speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. The company is targeting high urban traffic areas with flights that would cost the same amount as a ground-based taxi. The target cities in the United States the company named in its presentation are Chicago, New York City, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Joby Aviation is vertically integrated, with manufacturing and operational controls in place. Related Link: Mark Pincus, Reid Hoffman Launch Third SPAC: What You Need To Know Joby's Growth Forecast: In January 2021, Joby Aviation purchased Uber Elevate, the eVTOL segment from Uber Technologies. Joby said it will work alongside Uber to partner on a U.S. launch. Joby Aviation flights are expected appear in the Uber app on a non-exclusive basis in the future. Joby Aviation received military flight release in 2020, which could lead to the company being a partner on military short flights in the future. The company joins other eVTOL companies like Blade, which is going public with Experience Investment Corp (NASDAQ: EXPC), and Archer, which is going public with Atlast Crest Investment Corp (NYSE: ACIC). Joby's Financials: Joby Aviation has $400 million in existing contracts and an estimated $120 million in potential deals in progress. The company is forecasting revenue of $131 million in fiscal 2024 with a presence in one city. The company sees revenue hitting $721 million in fiscal 2025 with a presence in two cities. In the next 10 years, Joby Aviation plans on having over 14,000 vehicles, $20 billion in revenue and flights offered in 20 cities worldwide. RTP Price Action: Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners closed Wednesday's session up 4.02% at $13.46. Disclosure: Author is long shares RTP. Photo courtesy of Joby Aviation. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'SPACS Attack' Weekly Recap: 8 Deals, New SPACs To Watch And Headline News3 Insurance IPO Launches To Watch In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple Slashes Losses

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of January, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2021 are Apple, Microsoft and Nike.

  • If You Had Bought Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 327% Gain Today

    Twist Bioscience Corporation ( NASDAQ:TWST ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 29% in...

  • Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm hits U.S. output, Fed assures rates staying low

    Oil prices extended gains for a fourth session on Thursday to reach the highest levels in more than 13 months, underpinned by an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the storm in Texas. Brent crude futures for April gained 17 cents, 0.25%, to $67.21 a barrel by 1306 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $63.42 a barrel, up 20 cents, 0.32%. Both contracts hit their highest since Jan. 8, 2020, earlier in the session with Brent at $67.70 and WTI at $63.79.

  • UK's Lloyds targets wealth push and office cuts after profit drop

    Lloyds Banking Group's outgoing Chief Executive António Horta-Osório set out fresh targets to expand the lender's insurance and wealth business and further cut costs, as the bank resumed a dividend despite a sharp fall in profits for 2020. Britain's biggest domestic lender reported pretax profits of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), well down on 4.4 billion pounds the previous year, after pandemic lockdowns shrank household spending and drove up provisions for bad loans. The strategy update showed Lloyds aimed to offset pressure on profits, including from wafer thin central bank interest rates, by axing costs further and increasing income from fee-based products such as wealth management and corporate banking.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Continues To Rally Against U.S. Dollar

    GBP/USD received strong support above 1.4150 and is trying to get back above 1.4180.

  • BOE’s Bailey Slams EU Stance on Swaps Clearing After Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned the European Union against demanding that euro derivatives are settled by clearinghouses inside the bloc, saying such a move would be a “very serious escalation” and that it would draw a U.K. response.The EU appears to be moving towards a policy of insisting such trades are located in the bloc, Bailey said during a hearing with U.K. lawmakers on Wednesday.A so-called location policy of forcing banks and dealers to move clearing business to the EU would be “very controversial,” Bailey said. “I have to say that that would be something we would have to, and want to, resist very firmly.”His comments -- his strongest yet -- are a mark of the post-Brexit tensions and Britain’s growing frustration about the EU’s reluctance to grant so-called equivalence rulings that would enable London-based finance firms to operate in the bloc.The lack of an agreement has put London’s decades-long dominance of European finance under threat. This year, the Square Mile lost its crown to Amsterdam as Europe’s top place to buy and sell stock while traders have shifted some interest-rate swaps out of the U.K.The London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s clearinghouse in London is the dominant location for euro derivatives and the EU has allowed it to continue handling trades for European clients through June 2022. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is pressing banks and other traders to shift more euro-denominated business to the bloc.If the temporary equivalence decision isn’t renewed, Bailey said a quarter of euro-derivatives clearing business would need to shift to the EU. The rest could stay in London because it is the most efficient place for it, he said.“If only 25% moves, it isn’t really very viable,” Bailey said. “The EU takes something, but it doesn’t take a piece that’s really viable for its own industry to conduct in the EU.”Bailey said it now appears the EU is seeking to pressure firms into relocating the other 75% of the business too, outside of any consideration around whether the U.K.’s regulations are equivalent.“This debate is not about equivalence,” he said.(Updates with Bailey comments in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Showing Exhaustion Again

    Crude oil markets have went back and forth on Tuesday, as we are starting to see significant cracks in the ice of the uptrend showing up.

  • Markets Move Higher As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Meanwhile, traders will pay close attention to rising Treasury yields.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Build; EIA Expected to Report a Draw

    Oilpice.com is saying the leaders of the OPEC+ alliance, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are reportedly once again at odds over oil supply management.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ozon Holdings PLC ( NASDAQ:OZON ) by taking the...

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Close Under $61.70 Forms Closing Price Reversal Top; API Report on Tap

    The direction of the April WTI crude oil market into the close will be determined by trader reaction to Monday’s close at $61.70.

  • Occidental Counts the Cost of Its Thwarted Permian Oil Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline in Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s oil production in the Permian Basin has left the company with so much unused capacity on pipelines to the Gulf Coast that the problem will drive a midstream loss of as much as $750 million this year.Occidental said Tuesday that total Permian production is expected to be about 485,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day this year, well short of the 800,000 barrels of pipeline space it’s committed to. That means the company needs to buy the balance elsewhere, adding to costs.Occidental has long held more pipe space than it needs from the Permian, in the hope that its shale business would eventually grow big enough to make use of it. But last year’s oil-price crash, and, more recently, the winter freeze in Texas, caused the company to cut investment and production in an effort to prioritize near-term cash flow for debt reduction. That has left its pipeline position exposed.Though oil flows should improve later in the year as Occidental restores production following the extremely cold weather, it will be some way off what’s needed to fill the pipes. Furthermore, unfavorable coastal crude prices compared with those inland may not be sufficient to cover the cost to transport the oil.READ: Permian King Earns 3 Times More Trading Oil Than Pumping ItThe situation appears to be a reversal of what happened in 2018, when pipeline capacity out of the Permian was in short supply and Occidental benefited handsomely from being able to buy barrels there cheaply and then sell them at a premium in Houston and Corpus Christi. In a single quarter that year, the midstream division earned $796 million, more than seven times what it made in the whole of 2017.Times are tougher now. The company is managing a much higher debt load after its 2019 acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp., while oil prices have yet to fully recover from last year’s plunge. Occidental won’t post a quarterly profit again until 2023, according to the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said Tuesday the company has so far been unable to reduce costs associated its long-term pipeline contracts, which roll off in 2025.“We’ve had conversations with other companies and potential partners and we have not come across a solution that was acceptable to us from a value standpoint,” she said on the company’s earnings conference call. “We’re not willing to sacrifice value to do a deal that is going to negatively impact us in the future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Did LXI REIT's (LON:LXI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 21%?

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • SoftBank Plans to Invest Billions in Biotech Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. plans to expand its investments in the biotech and health-care sector, opening up a new front in its growing asset management strategy, according to people familiar with the matter.SoftBank has already made a clutch of equity investments in the sector, including a $312 million stake in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., a U.S. DNA-sequencing company whose stock has risen almost 9-fold in the last year. The Japanese firm is now planning to spend billions investing in public biotech companies, the people said, who asked not to speak publicly because the strategy is private.The investments are being made by SoftBank’s asset management arm SB Northstar, the unit behind a number of controversial derivative positions in big tech companies. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, a closely tracked barometer of the industry, has jumped 37% in the past year, more than double the S&P 500’s return.“This is misleading and inaccurate,” said a SoftBank spokesperson. “SB Northstar continues to consider investment opportunities across the entire technology spectrum and is not specifically focused on one particular sector.”Analysts and investors have been speculating about how founder Masayoshi Son will spend more than $80 billion in assets, after the SoftBank CEO last year unveiled plans to sell off 4.5 trillion yen ($43 billion) in assets and buy back 2.5 trillion yen of its own stock. Shares in the Japanese billionaire’s SoftBank have since surged, reaching the highest close since the company went public in 1994, and flying past a long-standing record two decades ago, as a boom in tech companies helps lift SoftBank’s portfolio.Speaking on an earnings call in early February, Son said SB Northstar was still in “testing phase or test operations.” The investment arm, where Son personally holds a 33% stake, had a total of $22 billion of “highly liquid listed stocks” as of the end of December quarter, including a $7.39 billion investment in Amazon.com Inc., $3.28 billion in Facebook Inc. and $1.38 billion in Alphabet Inc.The investments were accompanied by derivatives that amplified exposure, but SoftBank has been winding down its options strategy amid a backlash from investors. The fair value of SoftBank’s futures and options positions came to little over $1 billion at the end of December, compared with $2.7 billion the previous quarter. In October SB Northstar borrowed $6 billion using Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.. shares as collateral, according to company filings.SoftBank has already made a number of investments in health-care startups, primarily through its Vision Fund, such as 10x Genomics and Roivant Sciences. The Japanese investor also has a $298 million equity stake in Canadian antibody-drug discovery platform AbCellera Biologics Inc., a small investment in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, and is planning a further $900 million convertible debt investment in PacBio, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.The overall loss in SoftBank’s asset management arm hit 113.5 billion yen in the December quarter, up from 85.2 billion yen in the previous three-month period. Speaking at the firm’s earnings call in February, Son said that SB Northstar had swung to a profit of about 100 billion yen since the end of last quarter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SunOpta's (TSE:SOY) Wonderful 534% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When an investor finds a...

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of TClarke plc (LON:CTO)

    Does the February share price for TClarke plc ( LON:CTO ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...