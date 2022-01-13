SPAC Readiness: Join Zukin Chairman & CEO, Marsh Managing Director in Fireside Chat Jan 20 at 2PM ET

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the Chairman & CEO of Zukin Certification Services and SPAC and De-SPAC Practice Leader at Marsh on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 2pm ET to discuss speaker backgrounds, the four-element framework of SPAC readiness, Zukin’s Z-SPAC readiness certification service, and the future of readiness certification. The live event will feature Zukin Chairman & CEO James Zukin and Marsh Managing Director Machua Millett joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

Messrs. Zukin & Millett will discuss:

  • Background on James and Machua

  • Four-Element Framework of SPAC Readiness

  • Z-SPAC readiness certification service

  • The future of readiness certification

About the Speakers:

James Zukin is the Chairman and CEO of Zukin Certification Services, Managing Partner of Zukin Partners, LLC, and Principal of the Zukin Family Office (Zukin Capital). Mr. Zukin is also a Co-Founder of Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin (now Houlihan Lokey; NYSE: HLI). He co-headed the HLHZ groups that created the due diligence standards and analytic tests for fairness and solvency opinions. He formed Houlihan Lokey’s Sovereign Advisory Services practice, whose 20+ clients include China (SASAC), the Dominican Republic, Iceland, Greece, Liberia, the Republic of Iraq, and the Russian Federation. He served as the firm’s Chairman of Asia, opening offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

For many years, Mr. Zukin served as a senior delegate to the Paris Club (Club de Paris). He created the “rapid sequencing” approach to sovereign debt restructuring and applied it to 20+ sovereign financial restructurings, advising finance ministries and central banks. Mr. Zukin has performed, supervised, or reviewed several hundred financial valuation and M&A/restructuring engagements for corporations, private equity firms, family partnerships, and ESOPs. Among his other board memberships, Mr. Zukin served as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of Athenex, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed multinational pharmaceutical company.

Machua Millett is the SPAC and De-SPAC Practice Leader at Marsh, as well as the Chief Innovation Officer for FINPRO U.S. and the General Partner Liability Product Leader, in which roles he serves as a technical expert and claims advocacy resource on management and professional liability issues for SPACs, private and public companies, and private equity, venture capital, and hedge fund managers. He therefore works on a regular basis with SPACs and companies making the transition from private to public through initial public offerings (IPOs) and reverse mergers, D&O/Management Liability, Pension Trust Liability, Fidelity/Crime, Employment Practices Liability, Private Equity/Venture Capital Professional Services Liability, Internet/E-Commerce/Cyber Liability, Kidnap & Ransom and Merger & Acquisition Facilitation products. Mach has been involved in creating new insurance products relating to wage and hour liability, FCPA investigation costs; FERC investigation costs, the responsible corporate officer doctrine, Dodd Frank compensation claw-back, cyber liability, social engineering loss, Chief Compliance Officer personal liability, intellectual property infringement liability, reputational risk, medical billing and coding liability, and transaction facilitation. He is also a member of Marsh’s IPO Task Force, Global GPL Working Group, Product Innovation Team, and the Business Development Chair for the company’s Hispanic Colleague Network.

Alan Hatfield, Director of Research

ah@capmarketsmedia.com

