Space capsule makes journey through Ohio farmland after Super Guppy landing

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Artemis I Orion will rocket through outer space next year. But first, the space capsule had to travel through sprawling farmland in northern Ohio.

The NASA spacecraft made its way Tuesday morning through Richland, Huron, Erie and Sandusky counties aboard a 135-foot flatbed truck from Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport (where it arrived via NASA's Aero Spacelines Super Guppy) to the space agency’s Plum Brook Station in Sandusky. It will remain there for four months of testing.

It took some doing: NASA worked with local companies to raise, move or remove more than 700 utility lines to make way for the spacecraft. Trees and branches also were trimmed and traffic lights at three intersections were moved during transit.

The caravan of vehicles — which included Ohio Highway Patrol, local police and sheriff’s deputies, utility trucks and a NASA and Lockheed Martin contingent — left Mansfield a little after 7:30 a.m. and arrived in Sandusky a little after 11 a.m.

“I’m surprised it’s coming through our little town,” said Jill Cumston, who came out to view the procession.

The trip didn’t take as long as originally predicted. What NASA estimated would be a six-hour trek took the Orion and its large escort a little over three hours.

“It’s good,” NASA public affairs specialist Jimi Russell said. “It means we get it off the road earlier, get it out of people’s way earlier.”

He didn’t know why the transport went so much faster than expected.

“We planned for the worst and hoped for the best,” Russell said. “The best happened. All that planning came to fruition with an uneventful move.”

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning, the plan for Orion’s transport has been in the works for about four years.

While the route was not released by NASA for security purposes, hundreds of Ohioans anticipated the caravan’s journey and came out to witness history. Some had an inside tip.

The parking lot at a local farm market was filled with about 70 people, including Amish students from two one-room schoolhouses, when the Orion capsule passed by.

Leon Burkholder, the owner of the grocery store where traffic lights were temporarily moved, was contacted by ODOT in December to ask if its crews could use his facilities. Burkholder, in turn, told members of his Mennonite community.

“The truck driver honked and waved and the kids loved it,” he said.

A similar scene occurred in front of an elementary school in Milan. The village alerted residents with text messages Monday night and the school brought out the students to watch.

NASA’s Aero Spacelines Super Guppy plane brought the Orion to the Mansfield airport on Monday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where engineers and technicians completed assembly and integration of the crew capsule and service module. The Mansfield airport was chosen because of its lengthy runway.

Artemis I will be the second planned flight of the unmanned Orion spacecraft scheduled for November 2020. This is the first in a series of progressively more complex missions planning to land the first woman and the next man on the surface of the moon by 2024. NASA intends to use what it learns from these missions to send humans to Mars.