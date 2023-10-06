Space Collision Concerns Delayed India's Moon Launch
The Chandrayaan-3 mission launched on July 14, 2023.
India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission launched on July 14, headed towards a historic touchdown on the lunar surface. But before the lunar lander took off, it had to wait a few seconds until its path to orbit was clear.
During the 74th International Astronautical Congress held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Anil Kumar, chief general manager of safe and sustainable space operations at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), revealed that the nominal launch time of Chandrayaan-3 was changed after analyzing the orbits of tracked space objects, SpaceNews reported. The lunar mission had to delay its launch on board India’s Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) rocket by four seconds to avoid the possibility of colliding with other objects.
Efforts to revive the mission from its nap have been unsuccessful, but the mission itself has proven to be a huge success with the time that it spent exploring the lunar surface. The Chandrayaan-3 rover found traces of sulfur and other chemical elements on the lunar south pole, and the mission measured the temperature profile of this previously unexplored region.
