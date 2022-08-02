Space debris that crashed in Australian farmland is likely from SpaceX, astrophysicist says

Space debris that crashed in Australian farmland is likely from SpaceX, astrophysicist says
Marianne Guenot
·3 min read
A piece of space junk is shown on a field in Australia in New South Wales, Australia.
The astrophysicist Brad Tucker said this was a piece of space junk likely from the SpaceX Crew-1 mission.Brad Tucker

  • Space junk was found scattered across several fields in Australia last month.

  • The debris likely came from a SpaceX Crew-1 flight, an astrophysicist who examined the junk said.

  • Scientists had been tracking the flight path of the debris from Earth.

Australian farmers mysteriously found space debris scattered across their fields last month. An astrophysicist who examined the junk now believes it was from a SpaceX flight.

People near Dalgety, New South Wales, found three large pieces of debris, with the largest — a 10-foot-tall triangular structure — found planted firmly into the ground, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The objects were scarred by scorch marks, consistent with reentry into the atmosphere, ABC reported.

Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist who inspected the debris, said in a video they were likely fragments of the trunk of a SpaceX Dragon aircraft used during the Crew-1 mission in 2020. Some of the fragments had serial numbers, Tucker said.

Scientists had known that debris from the Dragon spacecraft debris could fall in the area around early July and the debris is a "good match" for the trunk's flight path on July 8, the astronomer Jonathan McDowell tweeted.

"Having gone out there and looked at the bits myself, there is not a doubt in my mind it is space junk," Tucker told Space.com.

'I'm a farmer ... what am I going to say to NASA?'

The sheep farmer Mick Miners discovered the 10-foot-tall object in his field on July 25, he told ABC. His neighbor, Jock Wallace, had also found debris in his field the week before, and people in the area also reported hearing a loud bang on July 9, ABC reported.

Wallace first reported the finding to the local civil aviation safety authority, which told him to call NASA.

"I'm a farmer from Dalgety, what am I going to say to NASA?" Wallace told ABC.

He also said of the debris: "If it landed on your house it would make a hell of a mess."

Debris found in a field in new south Wales.
Debris found on Wallace's paddock in New South Wales.Brad Tucker

The Australian Space Agency and New South Wales police are investigating the objects to confirm their connection to space flights, ABC reported Monday.

"Eventually SpaceX, or at least the US, will have to make a declaration about whether they want to keep it or have it returned, or not," Tucker said, according to ABC.

Scientists warn about space debris

The risk of space debris falling on a human are minuscule, and scientists can track the larger pieces of space debris from Earth to predict where they will fall.

However, scientists have been sounding the alarm on space debris, saying that the problem will only get worse as space travel intensifies.

The news comes as debris released by a Chinese Long March 5B rocket came back down to Earth uncontrolled on Saturday.

Its landing area was mostly made up of water and deserts, making the chance of it falling on inhabited areas very slim. Most of the debris burned on reentry, the China Manned Space Agency said, CNN reported.

Still, NASA has been critical of the approach, stating the debris "carry a significant risk of loss of life and property," per CNN.

It was the second time China let debris from its huge rocket fall back to earth uncontrolled.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says United States is directly involved in Ukraine war

    Russia on Tuesday said that the United States, the world's top military power, was directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine because U.S. spies were approving and coordinating Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian forces. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war. Russia's defence ministry, headed by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence, had admitted to the Telegraph newspaper that Washington coordinates HIMARS missile strikes.

  • Shocker: Northrop Grumman Beats SpaceX in Space

    Two years ago, SpaceX announced an evolution in its business. Elon Musk's pioneering space company -- famous primarily for its low-cost launch rockets -- landed a $149.2 million contract to build satellites for the Pentagon's Space Development Agency. Building on its experience developing its own Starlink communications satellites, SpaceX was picked to work alongside established defense contractor and radio communications specialist L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) to build four Tranche 0 Tracking Layer satellites to track missile launches for the Department of Defense.

  • General Staff releases latest figures on Russian losses in Ukraine

    Moscow has lost around 41,170 of its troops in Ukraine so far, Ukrainian General Staff said in a Facebook post on Aug. 2.

  • Pelosi Visiting Taiwan Is the Kind of Virtue Signaling the U.S-China Relationship Can Do Without

    The U.S. House Speaker's expected trip to Taiwan is no more than costly virtue signaling.

  • Arrests Made in Murder of 25-Year-Old Mom Found on Colorado Mountain

    The Denver Post via GettyPolice in Colorado have collared three people they believe to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old New Mexico mother found slain on Boulder’s Flagstaff Mountain last month.An additional suspect is being sought, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.Alexis Baca had been traveling through Colorado with a friend when the trip apparently went horrifically wrong, her mother told Fox 31.The circumstances of her death still remain a mystery, and authorities hav

  • President's Office slams Trump's scandalous claims about Ukraine

    Ukraine has reacted sharply to comments by former U.S. President Donald Trump that if Kyiv had given up claims to its territory of Crimea and renounced plans to join NATO it would have prevented Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • D’Arcy Carden on Her Queer ‘A League of Their Own’ Bombshell and Best-Friendship With Abbi Jacobson

    Anne Marie Fox/Prime VideoBefore D’Arcy Carden landed the role of a lifetime as Janet on The Good Place, she was starting to worry her comedy career might never take off. And yet, in the less than six years since that show premiered on NBC, she has earned an Emmy nomination, appeared with her former babysitting boss Bill Hader on HBO’s Barry, and is now about to star opposite her best friend Abbi Jacobson in a high-profile reimagining of A League of Their Own, premiering on Amazon Prime Video ne

  • Here are 20 of the best U.S. cities to live in 2022, and they are attracting big waves of young people

    To rank these cities, we asked ‘Would you actually want to live here?’ They all score big on housing, healthcare, economy, amenities and more.

  • Ukraine Latest: Donetsk Evacuation Begins; Ship Seizures Ordered

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine began mandatory evacuation of its citizens from Donetsk following President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call on civilians to leave the eastern region for their own safety.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanGermany urged permanent alternative routes for the Ukrainian

  • Owami Davies: Two arrested on suspicion of murder as student nurse still missing

    Detectives searching for a student nurse who has been missing for almost a month have arrested two people on suspicion of murder.

  • How the CIA identified and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

    Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Zawahiri had been in hiding for years and the operation to locate and kill him was the result of "careful patient and persistent" work by the counter-terrorism and intelligence community, a senior administration official told reporters. Until the U.S. announcement, Zawahiri had been rumored variously to be in Pakistan's tribal area or inside Afghanistan.

  • Enormous debris from SpaceX craft crashes in Australia

    The piece of space junk is made of carbon and aluminium and is almost three metres high

  • The story behind 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' iconic interracial kiss

    The kiss aired one year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned laws banning interracial marriage. CBS via Getty ImagesOn a 1968 episode of “Star Trek,” Nichelle Nichols, playing Lt. Uhura, locked lips with William Shatner’s Capt. Kirk in what’s widely thought to be first kiss between a Black woman and white man on American television. The episode’s plot is bizarre: Aliens who worship the Greek philosopher Plato use telekinetic powers to force the Enterprise crew to sing, dance and kiss. At one

  • Asia's 2 biggest militaries are both getting new aircraft carriers. Here's how China's and India's latest flattops stack up.

    It will be a while before India's and China's new carriers reach their full potential, but the flattops are major milestones for both countries.

  • Max Q: Off the bench

    You may not have heard the name Tom Mueller, but if you're a space fan, you're likely acquainted with the technology he helped pioneer: the Merlin rocket engine, which powers SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, and the Draco engines that power the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. Mueller spent 18 years at SpaceX before retiring. With the new venture, Mueller wants Impulse to be the go-to option for cost-effective, efficient in-space transportation.

  • This Original Hummer H1 Has Been Transformed Into a Beastly Off-Road Camper Van

    Inside Wolf Rigs' burly house on wheels.

  • Brock Lesnar & His Tractor Served Us The New GOAT Of SummerSlam Moments In 2022

    SummerSlam has always been known as “The Party of the Summer” and the 2022 edition of this epic event absolutely lived up to that billing, presenting some of the best entertainment seen in a single night in a very long time. (If you haven’t seen SummerSlam 2022 yet, stop what you’re doing and watch the replay on Peacock right this second!) While the WWE Universe was abuzz about the return of Bayley (and her newfound allies), the breakout performance by Logan Paul against the Miz, and the impromp

  • ‘It’s a federal felony’: 4 men charged for shining lasers at police helicopters, officials say

    "The federal charges brought forth against these men sends a message that irresponsible actions and criminal activity will not be tolerated,” said interim Atlanta police chief, Darin Schierbaum.

  • 22 TV Character Arcs That Were Needlessly Tragic, Infuriating, Or Just Plain Garbage In The End

    "He fought and died to protect this town that hated him."View Entire Post ›

  • Lillia Valutyte: Man, 22, charged with murdering nine-year-old in suspected stabbing

    Deividas Skebas is due to appear in court on Monday 1 August