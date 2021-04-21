Space drama 'Stowaway' puts Kendrick, Kim and Collette in tight spot

61st Grammy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hanna Rantala
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Hanna Rantala

LONDON (Reuters) - Actors Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim and Toni Collette star as a space crew whose two-year mission to Mars is thrown into turmoil when they discover an unplanned passenger on board their spacecraft in the new Netflix movie "Stowaway".

The unexpected presence of an additional person on a damaged space ship, already pushed to its capacity with a three-member crew, forces the trio to make tough choices in order to survive.

Set entirely in a cramped space ship and asking the question of what we are willing to sacrifice for the well-being of others, "Stowaway" is likely to strike a chord with audiences who have endured COVID-19 lockdowns, said Kim.

"I hope that people can connect to this movie because they'll understand what it's like to be in close quarters and have to make these life and death decisions in the shadow of a pandemic," he told Reuters.

"Stowaway" is the second feature film from "Arctic" director Joe Penna, who also co-wrote the screenplay.

The 33-year-old Brazilian said he wanted to take a classic "lifeboat scenario" - what do you do when there are not enough resources to save everybody - and set it in space.

Penna consulted astronauts and borrowed museum items that had been flown to space for his set. His research for the movie revealed a fragility in space travel he said he wanted to portray in the film.

"What I was most surprised about was how much of space is just like 'uhmmm... maybe this will work'," he said.

"It's space, they literally use either neurosurgery or rocket science as, like, the most difficult thing and the most, I suppose, precise thing in the world.

"But you start seeing stories about how they fix things ... there was a leak in the space station ... and they figured it out where it was with a tea-bag. You start realising the reason why is because every single gram counts when you're going up in space."

"Stowaway" is released globally on Netflix on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hanna Rantala, writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Recommended Stories

  • VanMoof's PowerBank can boost its e-bikes' range by up to 62 miles

    VanMoof has launched a removable PowerBank for its S3 and X3 electric bikes, giving you a way to add a range between 28 and 62 miles.

  • PayPal launches Crypto on Venmo, where users can buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency

    PayPal Holdings Inc. announced Tuesday that its Venmo peer-to-peer payment platform has launched Crypto on Venmo, in which users can buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency with the app with as little as $1. PayPal's stock slipped 0.1% in premarket trading. Crypto on Venmo users will also be able to view cryptocurrency trends and access guides and videos to help answer commonly asked questions. "Crypto on Venmo is a new way for the Venmo community to start exploring the world of crypto, within the Venmo environment they trust and rely on as a key component of their everyday financial lives," said Darrell Esch, senior vice president and general manager at Venmo. "Our goal is to provide our customers with an easy-to-use platform that simplifies the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies and demystifies some of the common questions and misconceptions that consumers may have." PayPal's stock has rallied 14.4% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.8%.

  • NASA Releases Video of First Helicopter Flight on Mars

    NASA has released video of the Ingenuity helicopter flying on Mars, an event that marks the first time a human craft's ever flown on another planet. The post NASA Releases Video of First Helicopter Flight on Mars appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Ranking All the Klingon Hairdos of STAR TREK’S Worf

    No Klingon in all of Star Trek's long history is mightier than Worf. And no Klingon has mightier hairstyles than Worf either. The post Ranking All the Klingon Hairdos of STAR TREK’S Worf appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NASA and SpaceX Are Sending Astronauts to Space on Thursday—And You Can Watch

    3, 2, 1, Blast off!

  • This Famous Item From The Set of 'Friends' Is Back

    And other details from the highly-anticipated reunion show.

  • 30 Leftover Steak Recipes That Will Do Any Cut of Beef Justice

    You went overboard for your first barbecue of the year and bought more steak than you and your guests could possibly...

  • Pepper Teigen’s Thai Glazed Ribs

    Picture yourself, napkins at the ready, diving into a plate of barbecued ribs. Now swap the dish for these Thai glazed ribs from The Pepper Thai Cookbook by Pepper...

  • Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' based its zombie tiger on one of Carole Baskin's big cats

    Producer Deborah Snyder says the "Army of the Dead" VFX team worked with "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin before the Netflix hit docuseries aired.

  • There's a secret Mother's Day 2021 sale happening at Amazon right now

    Mother's Day 2021 deals abound at Amazon right now—shop all our top picks for mom.

  • Search for missing crew to be suspended

    The search for missing workers from the capsized&nbsp;boat&nbsp;in the Gulf of Mexico will be suspended at sunset Monday. (April 20)

  • Julianna Margulies Admits She and George Clooney Had a 'Crush on Each Other' During  ER

    The former Good Wife star details her journey to Hollywood and how she finally found happiness as a wife and mom in her new memoir Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life

  • Shadow and Bone, review: it's the new Game of Thrones, but without the incest, swearing and nudity

    Game of Thrones recently marked its 10th anniversary. To celebrate – and to revive interest in the franchise – the “iconic” Iron Throne is to be temporarily installed in Leicester Square. In the lore of the show, sitting on this bumpy chair, forged from a thousand metal blades, is said to be torture – a feeling quite familiar to fans who made it through those excruciating final two seasons. With Game of Thrones once more a topic of conversation, it’s an auspicious moment for Netflix to debut its major new fantasy saga. Like Thrones, Shadow and Bone is adapted from a series of popular novels with an enormous pre-existing fanbase. And it features a sprawling cast of characters, a convoluted magic system and oodles of fictional cartography. That is where the parallels end. Shadow and Bone is pacy, brimming with twists and, at full pelt, great fun. Yet there is no incest or gratuitous beheading, while the bare-bum count stands at a shocking zero. If that’s a deal-breaker pick up thy broadsword and walk. Shadow and Bone is Game of Thrones you could watch with your teenagers. Actually it’s Game of Thrones for your teenagers. The original “Grishaverse” books by Leigh Bardugo are in the YA milieu, meaning the bed-jumping is largely off screen and though the baddies are sometimes scary they are never sweary. The setting is a departure, too. Instead of debauched knights and corrupt kings, Bardugo’s world is an ingenious mash-up of Tsarist Russia and Renaissance Amsterdam.

  • Thailand builds a massive floating hydro-solar farm

    Thailand is building one of the world’s biggest floating hydro-solar farms.Location: Ubon Ratchathani Province, ThailandThe 300-acre venture marks a significant shift towards a greener future for the Southeast Asian country...after years of criticism over its heavy reliance on fossil fuels.Chanin Saleechan is at the helm of the Sirindhorn Dam project.(CHIEF OF HYDRO-FLOATING SOLAR HYBRID PROJECT AT SIRINDHORN DAM, CHANIN SALEECHAN): "We are currently att 90% completion. The project area is divided into seven platforms of floating solar cell panels. We've already installed five-and-a-half platforms. There are still one-and-a-half platforms to work on, which we expect to complete by the end of April. And we think we will be ready to distribute electricity with this by the end of June 2021."The state-run Electricity Generation Authority of Thailand (EGAT) says the hybrid station should have capacity to generate 45 megawatts of power…from over 144,000 units of solar panels installed on the reservoir.An Energy Management System (EMS) will be used to switch between solar and hydropower, depending on which has more strength to generate electricity to allow for continuous power production."In terms of power generation, there are limitations when it comes to solar power, so we eliminated these limitations by continuously generating power via a hybrid system. Aside from that, we utilise everything we have here to make the best use of each component. We have space on the water surface, and we have a hydro power station with a high voltage power transmission system. And with that combination, it will make the cost of power generation per unit lower."Thailand's aim is to draw 35% of the its energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2037, according to their latest Power Development Plan.

  • Emilia Clarke Joins Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

    Emilia Clarke is in final negotiations to join Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion,” the hot original series quickly coming together at Disney Plus. The “Game of Thrones” headliner’s role is naturally under wraps, and marks her first foray into the Marvel universe. She joins previously-reported cast Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman. […]

  • Russia to decide whether to quit the International Space Station

    The International Space Station has its name for a reason. The orbiting laboratory has hosted astronauts from all over the globe during its many years in operation. As new hardware has been installed on the spacecraft, its capabilities have grown, and a great deal of science is carried out there. Over the years, the two main partners that keep the space station going are the United States (NASA) and Russia (Roscosmos). Now, one of those partners is weighing the heavy decision to back out. Hint: It's not NASA. As Russia's TASS news agency reports, Russian officials have decided that it's time for the country to decide on a pull-out of the International Space Station. The decision will reportedly be made after a technical inspection and survey of the spacecraft itself, some number crunching, and a risk assessment. Simply put, Russia no longer believes the space station is suitable for long-term research efforts, and as of 2025, it may no longer feel comfortable sending its scientists there. There seems to be at least a little bit of information getting lost in translation from the original Russian reports and what is being reported on some news sites. Some outlets are saying that Russia has already decided on leaving the station while others quote Russian officials as saying that they're still weighing the decision. Whatever the case, it's clear that Russia is no longer "all in" on the ISS and it blames that feeling on the technical status of the spacecraft itself. Russia has conducted risk assessments for the spacecraft in the recent past and some of the country's top specialists have predicted the "failure of numerous elements on board the ISS" after the year 2025. The country has already agreed to cooperate with NASA and its other partners on the ISS project through at least 2024, at which point it may decide that enough is enough. A statement from Roscosmos doesn't offer much assurance either way: “We have 2024 as an agreed time limit with our partners on the work of the ISS. After that, decisions will be made based on the technical condition of the station’s modules, which have mostly worn out their service life, as well as our plans to deploy a next-generation national orbital service station." It would be interesting to see what NASA would do if their main ISS partner decides to back out of the program in 2025. The spacecraft has spent over two decades in space, gradually growing as NASA and Russia expanded it, added more scientific equipment, and tested various modules for usability. Many new discoveries have been made during its time in space, but nobody would argue that it's the most modern machine orbiting Earth. Leaks have popped up repeatedly, especially on the Russian side of the spacecraft. Eventually, it'll need to be totally replaced, but nobody really knows when that will happen. For the time being, it's still the go-to for scientists needing to work in microgravity.

  • Penalty report: Three teams docked for lug-nut violations at Richmond

    NASCAR officials issued penalties Tuesday to three teams — two in the Cup Series and one in the Camping World Truck Series — for lug-nut violations in last weekend’s events at Richmond Raceway. The infractions, filed under the heading of Sections 10.9.10.4 (tires and wheels) in each series’ rule book, resulted in fines for each […]

  • Large police scene in Worcester

    Police tape blocked an area of Worcester early Wednesday.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.