Have space fever? Here are five jobs that will take you closer to the stars

Going to space might not be too far off for some, thanks to a renewed commitment by NASA to return astronauts to the moon by 2024 and private companies like SpaceX launching rockets seemingly every week.

But astronauts soon won't be the only ones going to space. Space tourism is growing into a major market. And with the likes of Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin competing in a space race, the stars might not be so out of reach.

Here's a list of jobs that may sound like science fiction now but aren't far off from becoming mainstream.

A few good aliens

You won't get to mediate legal disputes in space, but the job of space lawyer is still open to all space buffs or those interested in advising the government or private companies.

There are only four universities that teach space law in the world, but two of them are in the U.S., at the University of Mississippi School of Law and University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Doctor of Juridical Science.

Michelle Hanlon, professor of aviation and space law at the University of Mississippi, told USA TODAY that there are two types of space lawyers: the traditional academic, who can be a professor or international representative, and the growing adviser to companies like Space X.

"This is a really exciting time to be in space law," she said. "People think of space as for billionaires – they think of it for Branson and Bezos and Musk – but it's not. There are so many startups that need our help in terms of every aspect of law, not just space law."

In addition to teaching international and domestic administrative law, Hanlon is the co-founder of law firm For All Moonkind, which she says focuses on preserving humans' heritage in space.

"When you think about preserving our history, we have about 55 space lawyers working with us to talk about how we're going to protect those sites," she said.

"Legally, we need to figure out how to get them recognized in the same way we recognize the pyramids or Stonehenge. We don't have a mechanism to do that in space yet."

Space archaeologist: A new Indiana Jones

There are other jobs that are actively safeguarding human space heritage: space historians, curators and archaeologist. Space historians have long had a place in preserving artifacts from the Apollo and other space missions for the public.

Smithsonian National Air and Space museum curator and space historian Cathleen Lewis has been working on curating the Smithsonian's upcoming exhibition featuring Neil Armstrong's spacesuit.

“This spacesuit is the one really human artifact from the Apollo program that people can identify with,” Lewis told Smithsonian Magazine.

“That image of Neil Armstrong stepping on the moon is something that has endured for generations; even people who don't have a personal memory recognize it as significant.”

Also working on preserving the memory of our space adventures are lunar archaeologists.

There have been six manned landings, two manned orbital missions, over a dozen robotic landings and more than a dozen more crash sites to the moon, which offer a look at humankind then and now.

There is a demand to send archaeologists and anthropologists up to the moon to piece together and preserve human history in space.

“These sites are time capsules," Beth O'Leary, an anthropologist at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, told Smithsonian Magazine in December 2013.

The sites host valuable artifacts for archaeologists and anthropologists who want to study humanity’s growing space heritage, she added.

However, in order to become Space Indiana Jones, as with many jobs on this list, you have to go to school first and get at least a bachelor's degree. However, at least in the Smithsonian's case, there are volunteer opportunities.