Space Force Col. Robert Long selected to become next president and CEO of Space Florida

U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, who recently commanded Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, has been tabbed to become the next president and CEO of Space Florida.

Monday morning, the Space Florida board of directors chose Long over two fellow job finalists during a meeting at the Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport.

Long is poised to succeed Frank DiBello, who is retiring after serving as president and CEO of Space Florida since May 2009. Before leading the agency, DiBello was president and CEO of Florida’s Aerospace Finance Corporation.

"It’s my opinion that Col. Long is the candidate that differentiated himself throughout the interview process from the other candidates. He was very enthusiastic, very energetic, very passionate about the future of Space Florida," said Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, who chairs the board.

U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long.

"His extensive military background, of course, is an added bonus given all that we’re engaging with in terms of the Space Force and STARCOM," Nuñez said.

On July 20, the Space Force board conducted second interviews with Long and and the other two finalists:

Space Force Maj. Gen. John Olson , mobilization assistant to the chief of space operations at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Dale Nash, chief executive of Virginia Space and a BRPH project executive with 42 years of experience.

More: SpaceX's weekend launch doubleheader sets stage for ULA Atlas V liftoff Tuesday morning

More: 'We are opening space': Space Perspective's Titusville space-balloon factory dedicated

No timetable was set Monday for Long to succeed DiBello. Rather, the board will vote on Long's contract during a future meeting.

Check back for updates.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Space Force Col. Robert Long tabbed as next CEO of Space Florida