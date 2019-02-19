Space Force launch zooms closer to reality with President Trump's directive

WASHINGTON –

President Donald Trump will sign a directive Tuesday creating the Space Force, a new branch of the military whose mission will be to monitor the heavens and protect the United States from attack, senior administration officials said.

Money for the new program will be included in the administration's proposed budget for 2020 that will come out next month, officials told reporters Tuesday morning.

Eventually, a new undersecretary of Defense for Space will be named and the program – which will start as a division of the U.S. Air Force – will become the sixth armed service, joining the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard.

The idea of a military force patrolling Earth's orbit was dismissed not that long ago by critics as far-fetched and wasteful. At one point, Space Force became the object of ridicule among late-night comics.

Trump has enthusiastically pitched the idea, tweeting in August: "Space Force all the way!" But the idea has been a harder sell in Congress where concerns about cost and redundancy have stymied earlier efforts to create a new branch.

The Air Force, which now oversees the Space Command, also had initially resisted the creation of a new branch, saying it was unnecessary and bureaucratic. In September, a memo from Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson placed the five-year cost of establishing the new branch at about $13 billion.

But administration officials Tuesday said they expected the cost to be far more "modest," because Trump is directing the Pentagon to consolidate existing functions "to minimize duplication of effort and eliminate bureaucratic in efficiencies."

The branch would include all uniform and civilian workers "conducting and directly supporting space operations" for military operations, they said.

The administration is taking steps it can do now without approval from Congress, which remains divided on the idea. Lawmakers ultimately will have to determine the fate of the proposed force, because it must decide whether to authorize the creation of a new branch and whether to approve money for the plan.

"We will recognize that space is a new war fighting domain with the Space Force leading the way," Trump said in January during a speech at the Pentagon.

The president said at that time he hopes the United States never has to use space weapons, but there are "some very bad players out there. And we're a good player – but we can be far worse than anybody, if need be."

At an October meeting of the National Space Council, Vice President Mike Pence began laying out more of the milestones needed to establish what would be the nation's first new armed service since 1947. Those steps include:

Establishing a chain-of-command structure that would govern day-to-day operations and ensure integration with other branches

Drawing up rules of engagement that detail the circumstances for enemy combat not only in Earth's orbit where U.S. military and commercial satellites circle the globe but also on the moon, where NASA is planning a return by the end of the 2020s

Working with lawmakers who have ultimate say on the design and funding of a Space Force. Past Defense authorization bills have not included the go-ahead from Congress to create a new branch so the challenge will be to convince Capitol Hill such a step is needed for the nation's security

