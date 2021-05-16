Space Force lieutenant colonel fired for ‘loss of trust’ after claiming that ‘Marxists’ had infiltrated the US military

Alice Hutton
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;A lieutenant colonel from the newly formed Space Force, who flag is pictured being unveiled in the White House in 2020, has been reportedly removed from his post for criticising the US Military as &#x00201c;Marxist&#x00201d;&lt;/p&gt; (Getty)

A lieutenant colonel from the newly formed Space Force, who flag is pictured being unveiled in the White House in 2020, has been reportedly removed from his post for criticising the US Military as “Marxist”

(Getty)

A lieutenant colonel in the newly formed US Space Force has reportedly been relieved from his post and will be investigated after claiming on a podcast that “Marxism” is infiltrating the military.

Last week Matthew Lohmeier appeared on the conservative podcast, The Steve Gruber show, to discuss the ‘Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military’, a book he had self published online, as reported by Military.com.

It claims that “neo-Marxist” ideologies are “spreading throughout the United States military.”

He told the show: “Since taking command as a [Space Force] commander about 10 months ago, I saw what I consider fundamentally incompatible and competing narratives of what America was, is and should be. That wasn’t just prolific in social media, or throughout the country during this past year, but it was spreading throughout the United States military. And I had recognized those narratives as being Marxist in nature.”

He also stated that The New York Times’ 1618 Project on slavery in the US was “anti-American.”

He said of the Pulitzer prize-winning project: “It teaches intensive teaching that I heard at my base -- that at the time the country ratified the United States Constitution, it codified White supremacy as the law of the land. If you want to disagree with that, then you start (being) labeled all manner of things including racist.”

Space Force did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent.

A Defence Department spokesman told CNN that he had been removed from his post on Friday due to a “loss of trust” and an investigation has been launched into whether it broke the military ban on partisan politics.

They said: “Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Space Operations Command commander, relieved Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier of command of the 11th Space Warning Squadron, Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, May 14, due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead. This decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast. Lt. Gen. Whiting has initiated a Command Directed Investigation (CDI) on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity.”

Lohmeier, based in the space missile warning squadron in Colorado and who received a Thanksgiving call from Donald Trump last year, has not commented publically but has tweeted links to articles claiming his removal is “outrageous.”

Space Force was created by then President Trump in 2019 as the sixth brand of the US Armed Forces and the first new military service since Air Force in 1947.

Trump called it “the world’s newest war-fighting domain” that would protect the US from a space invasion, but it was widely mocked at the time by media and late night hosts.

The lieutenant colonel was defended by Republican representative, Matt Gaetz, of Florida, who tweeted on Sunday that the move was evidence of “wokeification of our military” and that he would be “seeking action on this in the Armed Services Committee”.

He said: “Lt. Col. Lohmeier is a Patriot telling the truth about the attempted wokeification of our military - and worse. His demotion is clearly retaliatory.”

Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted that it was “troubling”.

Other conservative supporters, including alt-right activist Jack Posobiec, claimed that it was evidence that “whistleblowers will be quashed.

Within hours of Posobiec’s tweet to his 1.2million followers the $17.95 book was out of stock on Amazon and flying up the bestseller lists.

On his website Lohmeier claims that he graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2006 and worked as a pilot before transferring to the Space Force in October 2020.

Read More

The Independent visits Heathrow ahead of international travel restarting

Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts

Matthew McConaughey is ‘making calls’ as he mulls a run for Texas governor

Recommended Stories

  • Armoured shark which roamed the oceans 150m years ago unearthed in Dorset is a 'new species'

    An armoured shark which roamed the oceans 150 million years ago unearthed in Dorset is a new species, scientists have said. The seven foot remains were dug up on Dorset's Jurassic coast. Named Durnonovvariaodus maiseri, the shark was covered in extra strong scales - which would have made it a deadly predator. The country's only natural World Heritage site has provided a treasure trove of prehistoric fossils. They include incredible sea monsters - and even a unique dinosaur called Scelidosaurus. Durnonovariaodus can be added to the role of honour. The famous region was formed in a shallow sub-tropical sea. Its powerful jaws were packed with more than 80, inch-long serrated teeth - making it one of the most impressive sharks of the Late Jurassic period. The animal belonged to an extinct group called hybodontiforms - close relatives of modern sharks and rays. They were around for almost 300 million years - before being wiped out by the asteroid strike that killed off the dinosaurs. They had two dorsal fins - each supported by a prominent spine. Some were only a few inches long. Durnonovariaodus was a comparative giant. Lead author Dr Sebastian Stumpf, of Vienna University, said: "It represents an important source of information for better understanding the diversity of sharks in the past. "It also provides new interpretations for the evolution of hybodontiform sharks whose relationships are still poorly understood - even after more than 150 years of research." The specimen is housed in the Kimmeridge Museum - near where it died. Although it was dug up 20 years ago, it has only just begun to yield its secrets. Additional parts will be investigated in the years to come. They include a dorsal fin spine, the pelvic girdle, numerous fragments of cartilage and countless scales - as strong as teeth. Known as dermal denticles, they decrease drag and turbulence - allowing the shark to swim faster and more quietly. Sharks and rays are one of the most successful vertebrate groups still alive today. Due to their life-long replacement, the teeth are among the most common fossil finds. Their skeletons are made of cartilage which, unlike bone, rarely survives fossilisation - making the discovery particularly rare. Durnonovariaodus, described in PeerJ, differs from all other known hybodontiforms - including those with similarly shaped teeth.

  • Equating Guns With Freedom Is a Toxic Myth That Hurts Us All

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIt was the persistence of gun violence that helped convince Nesrine Malik that certain myths propagated by the right wing were creating an alternate American reality.A London-based columnist for The Guardian, Malik believes the never-ending slaughter is partially a function of corporate and elite interests convincing the public that buying guns is a fight against the “political correctness” of gun control, and that this also plays into the myth of a “virtuous history to justify gun ownership as foundational to America.”But, adds Malik, whose new book, We Need New Stories: The Myths That Subvert Freedom discusses six current social/political misconceptions, the whole gun myth “typifies why myths are bad for everyone. Firearms increase violence in a society for everyone and claims lives across social classes and races. We think that guns create a society that is based on freedom, but actually gets in the way of people living free from fear and grief.”Seth Meyers Slams Sean Hannity’s ‘Sociopathic’ Response to Gun ViolenceMalik’s well-researched, densely written, and impassioned work takes on cultural myths that include everything from the so-called political correctness crisis to the alleged harm of identity politics, the fantasy of national exceptionalism, a free speech crisis, and the illusion of gender equality. But lurking beneath the surface of Malik’s analysis is one unmistakable factor that helps create and perpetuate these myths: what the author calls “the myth of the reliable narrator… unreliable narrators from academia, the publishing world, and from the journalism industry have been a roadblock to addressing structural inequality,” she says in the book. “We believe in their neutrality, and thus do not question the accounts of the world which they have recounted to us.”It all comes down to messaging. Malik notes that the opinion-making class in the U.S. is overwhelmingly white, male, and politically center, right of center, or right-wing. She also points out how the right has created an intellectual infrastructure of think tanks and institutes that promote its values, leaving the left in total catch-up mode.“It’s mostly down to funding,” she told The Daily Beast in an email interview. “Right-wing think tanks are much better endowed and have networks that have been established for far longer. The financiers of right-wing think tanks and media also tend to be wealthier because they have an interest in creating an intellectual environment that is hostile to redistributive left-wing ideas.”What this means in part is that the old liberal belief that the best way to counter bad speech is with better speech may not be operative anymore. Malik notes this principle might be good in theory, but questions whether this good speech has “the same access to platforms, to the media, to the halls of power. It’s like how we cling to this concept of ‘the marketplace of ideas.’ No market is perfect, with everyone having the exact same ability to push their wares.”So We Need New Stories takes pains to show how “free speech principles are now being used by the powerful to attack the weak;” how when it comes to discussing identity politics, “the constant denial that race is relevant to how white people behave politically helps prop up the myth that only other races are motivated by identity;” and that the myth of political correctness is basically a get-out-of-jail card for those who hold intolerant views but do not wish to be held accountable for them.“Branding PC as oversensitive, elitist, inauthentic, and oppressive has been so successful, that defending it has become toxic for the left,” says Malik in the book.But We Need New Stories is not some take-no-prisoners catalog of wokeness, and Malik, despite the intense commitment to her vision, is not some rigid Stalinist apparatchik. She admits that like every other political entity, the left sometimes goes too far in its critiques and actions, and that “social media in particular has been a disaster because it lends itself well to these emotional excesses.” When it comes to free speech issues, she doesn’t want to “write hard and fast rules” about what can or cannot be said by edgy comedians, because “dark comedy plays an important, almost healing role in society, and most of the time you will find that people do have a sense of humor about topics that you would think were off limits.”And she also agreed with this writer that instead of tearing down statues honoring Confederates, slaveholders, and other racists, it might be more educational to leave them be, with the addition of plaques explaining their Jim Crow-era origins and what they really stand for.“I talk in the book about how we should add an ‘addendum’ history to the current accounts,” she says. “But you see, because there has been such little space to even discuss that sort of measure, people take matters into their own hands.”Malik’s book was about to go into galley form when the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol occurred, which meant it was too late to change the text to comment on the event. But that doesn’t mean “We Need New Stories” didn’t, in its own way, predict what was going to happen, and why. The stolen election was a myth on a grand scale, and its consequences fit comfortably into Malik’s overall thesis.“The Capitol insurrection was the epitome of what I call in the final chapter ‘myths eating their young,’” says Malik. “Myths that stigmatize and smear movements for equality don’t just hurt the cause of freedom, they hurt everyone. Except for the very few who spread them. They create a state of paranoia that breaks down trust in the system. In the end, those who spread the lie, Trump and his cohort, got off while the people they goaded now have to crowdfund legal fees as they face years in jail. Myths hurt those who believe in them eventually.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Space Force commander fired following comments on Marxism and diversity

    A commander in the Space Force was removed from his post on Friday following comments he made while promoting his self-published book, which argues that Marxist ideologies are becoming common in the military, reports Military.com.The big picture: During an appearance on The Steve Gruber prodcast this month, Lt Col. Matthew Lohmeier said that since becoming a commander he has witnessed "fundamentally incompatible and competing narratives of what America was, is and should be," proliferate through the U.S. military, according to CNN.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I had recognized those narratives as being Marxist in nature," he added.When pressed for an example, he mentioned the The New York Times' 1619 project —which has drawn Republican ire — and said it was "un-American," per CNN.Then, during an appearance on the "Information Operation" podcast last week, Lohmeier decried what he perceived as the infiltration of leftist ideologies through American society, including in the media, universities, and the military, per Military.com.He added that diversity and inclusion trainings are divisive. What they're saying: "This decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast," a Space Force spokesperson told Military.com, adding that an investigation has been opened on "whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity."A Defense Department official told CNN that the decision was taken due to a "loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead."Lohmeier told Military.com he had consulted with his superiors and sought legal clearance before releasing the book. "I was apprised of the option to have my book reviewed at the Pentagon's prepublication and security review prior to release, but was also informed that it was not required," Lohmeier said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • In rural America, census takers relied more on neighbors

    In Alaska, West Virginia and other mostly rural states, census takers relied more on the word of neighbors, landlords and others for information about a home's residents. In New Jersey, New York and other more densely populated states in the Mid-Atlantic region, they were more likely to come away from a household lacking basic information on race, sex and ethnic background. An Associated Press review of the first data-quality measurements released by the U.S. Census Bureau last month shows some early patterns that may point to red flags in the data that could emerge when more detailed numbers from the 2020 census are released in August.

  • Trump’s blog crashes ‘after he makes more false claims about Arizona election fraud’

    ‘From the Desk of Donald J Trump’ site went down on Saturday

  • Gunman hides in woman’s trunk, shoots at her as she enters women’s clinic, Texas cops say

    A protester outside the facility fired at the gunman, police say.

  • Matt Gaetz addresses sex trafficking allegations in Ohio rally speech: ‘I’m being falsely accused’

    Joel Greenberg, an associate of the Florida congressman, expected to plead guilty in court on Monday

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Israel-Palestine conflict: Bella Hadid cries for dead as she joins protests in New York

    ‘You cannot allow yourself to be desensitised to watching human life being taken,’ said supermodel

  • Man shoots pepper spray into car in north Fresno, police say

    Investigators say the victim was in some sort of argument with the suspect when he suddenly pulled out pepper spray and began shooting it.

  • After 4-year fight, persistent SC county gets $99 million from energy giant Dominion

    For years, Dominion used numerous legal tactics to fight little Fairfield County’s lawsuit, which claimed the energy giant owed it money in the wake of the failure of the utility’s nuclear reactor project.

  • Photo emerges of Republican barricading chamber doors during US Capitol attack after he compared rioters to ‘tourists’

    ‘Do Georgians always barricade doors against normal, everyday tourists?’ one critic asked

  • Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

    Israeli medics said at least two people were killed and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue on Sunday, the eve of a major Jewish holiday. The collapse comes weeks after 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel. Amateur footage showed the collapse Sunday during evening prayers in Givat Zeev, a West Bank settlement just north of Jerusalem.

  • ‘So I raped you.’ Facebook message renews fight for justice

    Shannon Keeler was enjoying a weekend getaway with her boyfriend last year when she checked her Facebook messages for the first time in ages. The messages rocketed Keeler back to the life-shattering night in December 2013 when an upperclassman at Gettysburg College stalked her at a party, snuck into her dorm and barged into her room while she pleaded with him and texted friends for help. Eight years later, she still hopes to persuade authorities in Pennsylvania to make an arrest, armed now with perhaps her strongest piece of evidence: his alleged confession, sent via social media.

  • Bill Gates faces scrutiny over relationship with Microsoft employee, Epstein ties

    Representatives for Bill Gates pushed back on claims Sunday that he left Microsoft's board because of an earlier sexual relationship and against two other reports detailing more extensive ties with Jeffrey Epstein than had previously been reported.Driving the news: Microsoft said in an emailed statement to Axios that it "received a concern" in 2019 that its co-founder "sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," but denied a Wall Street Journal report that its board members thought Gates should resign over the matter. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm, to conduct a thorough investigation," per the statement. Notably, Microsoft refused to say what the finding of the investigation found."Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern."The New York Times reports that Melinda Gates expressed concern about his relationship with Epstein and other questionable behavior long before they announced they were divorcing. This included his "handling of a previously undisclosed sexual harassment claim against his longtime money manager" in 2018, according to the Times.The Daily Beast reports that Epstein advised Gates on how to end his "toxic" marriage as he used the disgraced late financier's $77 million New York townhouse as an escape.Of note: Sources close to Gates have called claims that he had any personal conversations with convicted sex offender Epstein in meetings about philanthropy — whether about his marriage or anything else — "simply not true."What they're saying: A spokesperson for Gates reiterated their statement to the NYT that it's "extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances and the timeline of Bill Gates’ divorce." It called the Times' characterization of his meetings with Epstein and others "inaccurate." The spokesperson for Gates said any claim that he "spoke of his marriage or Melinda in a disparaging manner is false," the statement continued."The claim of mistreatment of employees is also false. The rumors and speculation surrounding Gates’ divorce are becoming increasingly absurd and it's unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterized as 'sources.'"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bill Gates was dismissive toward Melinda Gates at work and pursued female employees at Microsoft and the Gates Foundation: NYT report

    Six current and former employees of Gates and his endeavors told The New York Times he fostered an uncomfortable workplace.

  • Nebraska Dad Hunted After Kids, 3 and 5, Found Dead at His Home

    Bellevue Police/GoFundMeA manhunt is on for the Nebraska father of two children found dead at his home—on the police’s third visit to the home in less than a day.The youngsters’ mother, Mary Nielsen, asked officers in Bellevue to go to the house because their dad was supposed to check in using FaceTime while they were visiting him, and she had not heard from them since Thursday night.Officers went to Adam Price’s home shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday and again around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning “but did not observe exigent circumstances that would allow them to force entry into the home,” Capt. Andy Jashinske said in statement.Nielsen then called a friend to go check, and that person found 3-year-old Theodore Price and his 5-year-old sister Emily dead, and then called police, the Omaha World Herald reported.The children’s cause of death has not been released, but police said it was suspicious, and they put out an alert for Price, who is believed to be in a dark blue Mazda CX7 with Nebraska license plate No. VGY434.In a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Nielsen posted a heart-wrenching goodbye to her kids.“I’m so sorry to see you two go. You did not deserve this and I love you so very much. I would fight a thousand fights to have you back again,” she wrote.“Heaven gained two beautiful angels and I hope great grandpa was at the gates to greet you. You were the only reasons I survived everything I did and the only reason I am alive. I love you. Til we meet again my sweet babies.”A relative set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. “Emi and Teddy were some of the sweetest most loving children and did not deserve to leave the earth this way,” the post read.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lockdown reverses 40-year decline in smoking

    A surge in smoking among young people during the pandemic has put a 40-year decline in the habit into reverse, a study by a former Government health adviser has found. The report projected 600,000 more smokers than previously envisaged next year as more people have taken up smoking to cope with the stress of unemployment and mental ill health during the pandemic. This means that it will be "virtually impossible" for the Government to meet one of its key health targets of reducing smoking to five per cent of the population by 2030 unless it takes "drastic and immediate action" especially among young people, says the study. The analysis by Richard Sloggett, a former policy adviser to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, shows that the proportion of smokers in the population rose from 14.8 per cent to 15 per cent in the year to March 2021 - a total of seven million people. That is only the second increase in the past 14 years - the previous being 2014/15 - and reverses a decline that has seen the proportion of smokers fall by two-thirds from 45 per cent of the population in 1974. The biggest rises are among 18- to 24-year-olds, who have been among the hardest hit economically and socially by the pandemic.

  • Why is COVID Killing So Many Young Children in Brazil? Doctors Are Baffled

    RIO DE JANEIRO — Fretting over a fever in her toddler that wouldn’t break, the mother took the young girl, Letícia, to a hospital. Doctors had worrisome news: It was COVID-19. But they were reassuring, noting that children almost never develop serious symptoms, said the mother, Ariani Roque Marinheiro. Less than two weeks later, on Feb. 27, Letícia died in the critical care unit of the hospital in Maringá, in southern Brazil, after days of labored breathing. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It happened so quickly, and she was gone,” said Marinheiro, 33. “She was everything to me.” COVID-19 is ravaging Brazil, and, in a disturbing new wrinkle that experts are working to understand, it appears to be killing babies and small children at an unusually high rate. Since the start of the pandemic, 832 children 5 and under have died of the virus, according to Brazil’s health ministry. Comparable data is scarce because countries track the impact of the virus differently, but in the United States, which has a far larger population than Brazil, and a higher overall death toll from COVID-19, 139 children 4 and under have died. And Brazil’s official number of child deaths is likely a substantial undercount, as a lack of widespread testing means many cases go undiagnosed, said Dr. Fátima Marinho, an epidemiologist at the University of São Paulo. Marinho, who is leading a study tallying the death toll among children based on both suspected and confirmed cases, estimates that more than 2,200 children under 5 have died since the start of the pandemic, including more than 1,600 babies less than a year old. “We are seeing a huge impact on children,” said Marinho. “It’s a number that’s absurdly high. We haven’t seen this anywhere else in the world.” Experts in Brazil, Europe and the United States agree that the number of children’s deaths from COVID-19 in Brazil appeared to be particularly high. “Those numbers are surprising. That’s a lot higher than what we’re seeing in the United States,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ committee on infectious diseases, and a pediatrics infectious disease specialist at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. “By any of the measures that we’re following here in the United States, those numbers are quite a bit higher.” There is no evidence available on the impact of variants of the virus — which scientists say are leading to more severe cases of COVID in young, healthy adults and driving up death tolls in Brazil — on babies and children. But experts say the variant appears to be leading to higher death rates among pregnant women. Some women with COVID are giving birth to stillborn or premature babies already infected with the virus, said Dr. André Ricardo Ribas Freitas, an epidemiologist at São Leopoldo Mandic College in Campinas, who led a recent study on the impact of the variant. “We can already affirm that the P.1 variant is much more severe in pregnant women,” said Ribas Freitas. “And, oftentimes, if the pregnant woman has the virus, the baby might not survive or they might both die.” Lack of timely and adequate access to health care for children once they fall ill is likely a factor in the death toll, experts said. In the United States and Europe, experts said, early treatment has been key to the recovery of children infected with the virus. In Brazil, overstretched doctors have often been late to confirm infections in children, Marinho said. “Children are not being tested,” she said. “They get sent away, and it’s only when these children return in a really bad state that COVID-19 is suspected.” Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, chief of critical care at Texas Children’s Hospital, said that the mortality rate for children who get COVID-19 remains very low, but children living in countries where medical care is uneven were at greater risk. “A child that might just need a bit of oxygen today may end up on a ventilator next week if they don’t have access to the oxygen and the steroid that we give early in the disease process,” Shekerdemian said. “So what might end up as a simple hospitalization in my world can result in a child needing medical care they simply can’t get if there’s a delay in access to care.” A study published in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal in January found that children in Brazil and four other countries in Latin America developed more severe forms of COVID-19 and more cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare and extreme immune response to the virus, compared with data from China, Europe and North America. Even before the pandemic began, millions of Brazilians living in poor areas had limited access to basic health care. In recent months, the system has been overwhelmed as a crush of patients have flooded into critical care units, resulting in a chronic shortage of beds. “There’s a barrier to access for many,” said Dr. Ana Luisa Pacheco, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at the Heitor Vieira Dourado Tropical Medicine Foundation in Manaus. “For some children, it takes three or four hours by boat to get to a hospital.” The cases in children have shot up amid Brazil’s broader explosion in infections, which experts attribute to President Jair Bolsonaro’s cavalier response to the pandemic and his government’s refusal to take vigorous measures to promote social distancing. A lagging economy has also left millions without income or enough food, forcing many to risk infection as they search for work. Some of the children who have died of the virus already had health issues that made them more vulnerable. Still, Marinho estimates that they represent just over one-quarter of deaths among children under 10. That suggests that healthy children, too, seem to be at heightened risk from the virus in Brazil. Letícia Marinheiro was one such child, her mother said. A healthy baby who had just started walking, she had never been sick before, Marinheiro said. Marinheiro, who got sick along with her husband Diego, 39, believes Letícia might have lived if her illness had been treated with more urgency. “I think they didn’t believe that she could be so sick, they didn’t believe it could happen to a child,” said Marinheiro. She recalled pleading to have more tests done. Four days into the child’s hospitalization, she said, doctors had still not fully examined Letícia’s lungs. Marinheiro is still unsure how her family got sick. She had kept Letícia — a first child the couple had badly wanted for years — at home and away from everyone. Her husband, a supplier of hair salon products, had been cautious to avoid contact with clients, even as he kept working to keep the family financially afloat. For Marinheiro, the sudden death of her daughter has left a gaping hole in her life. As the pandemic rages on, she says, she wishes other parents would quit underestimating the dangers of the virus that took Letícia away from her. In her city, she watches as families throw birthday parties for children and officials push to reopen schools. “This virus is so inexplicable,” she said. “It’s like playing the lottery. And we never believe it will happen to us. It’s only when it takes someone from your family.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • US Navy SEALs are training to fight on land and water in a 'strategic location' near Russia

    US Special Operations Command Europe planned simultaneous exercises to simulate a full-blown conflict with Russia from the Baltic to the Black Sea.