Space Force to Be Part of the Air Force: Report

Military leaders are planning to propose to house the Space Force within the U.S. Air Force, according to internal documents reviewed Thursday by Defense News.

The Air Force would maintain oversight of the new space-focused military branch, similar to the way the U.S. Navy maintains oversight of the Marine Corps. The new service would be led by an undersecretary of the Air Force.

Defense News’ Valerie Insinna said the proposal offers “a more modest approach” than the one discussed by President Trump earlier this year. Trump called for the Space Force to be “separate but equal” to the Air Force.

The proposal does not mention cost, Defense News said, nor does it address the relationship between Space Force and the newly created U.S. Space Command.

