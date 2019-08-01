Space Group Holdings (HKG:2448) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Space Group Holdings Limited (HKG:2448) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Space Group Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Space Group Holdings had MO$145.5m of debt in December 2018, down from MO$191.5m, one year before. However, it also had MO$102.1m in cash, and so its net debt is MO$43.4m.

SEHK:2448 Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

A Look At Space Group Holdings's Liabilities

According to the balance sheet data, Space Group Holdings had liabilities of MO$272.8m due within 12 months, but no longer term liabilities. On the other hand, it had cash of MO$102.1m and MO$392.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has MO$221.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Space Group Holdings is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Space Group Holdings has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.57. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 14.8 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Space Group Holdings's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Space Group Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Space Group Holdings saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.