Is Space Hellas S.A. (ATH:SPACE) A Financially Sound Company?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Space Hellas S.A. (ATH:SPACE), with a market cap of €33m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Companies operating in the IT industry, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into SPACE here.

Does SPACE produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, SPACE has ramped up its debt from €18m to €20m – this includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, SPACE currently has €5.7m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its trivial cash flows from operations make the cash-to-debt ratio less useful to us, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of SPACE’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does SPACE’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of €24m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.33x. Usually, for IT companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

ATSE:SPACE Historical Debt, March 6th 2019 More

Does SPACE face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With total debt exceeding equities, SPACE is considered a highly levered company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can check to see whether SPACE is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In SPACE’s, case, the ratio of 2.13x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that debtors may be less inclined to loan the company more money, reducing its headroom for growth through debt.

Next Steps:

Although SPACE’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure SPACE has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Space Hellas to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SPACE’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SPACE’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has SPACE’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.



