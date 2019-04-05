Should You Like Space Hellas S.A.’s (ATH:SPACE) High Return On Capital Employed?

Want to participate in a research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $60 gift card!

Today we'll look at Space Hellas S.A. (ATH:SPACE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Space Hellas:

0.17 = €5.0m ÷ (€58m - €29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Space Hellas has an ROCE of 17%.

Is Space Hellas's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Space Hellas's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the IT industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from Space Hellas's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

ATSE:SPACE Past Revenue and Net Income, April 5th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Space Hellas has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Space Hellas's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Space Hellas has total assets of €58m and current liabilities of €29m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. Space Hellas has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

Our Take On Space Hellas's ROCE

Our Take On Space Hellas's ROCE

While its ROCE looks decent, it wouldn't look so good if it reduced current liabilities.