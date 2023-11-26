‘Space Jellyfish’ cloud captured on camera after Space-X launch across St. Johns River

Clay County is getting spotlighted thanks to photographer Dennis T. Hoban, who captured the sight of a ‘space jellyfish’ cloud while watching an early morning Space-X launch across the St. Johns River.

The image from Clay County has won a photo contest to be featured in a statewide calendar.

The Florida Association of Counties (FAC) chose this photo and 15 other photos from different Florida counties to feature in its annual calendar. The contest is open to all of Florida’s 67 counties, and folks from 52 Florida counties submitted more than 580 photos. FAC announced the winners during its Legislative Conference in Hillsborough County, Fla.

‘Space jellyfish’ clouds, which resemble the translucent bodies of their namesake, are a phenomenon that occurs when the sun’s rays light up the plume of gases that a rocket leaves behind.

To view a list of calendar winners and pictures, please visit https://www.fl-counties.com/2023-24-calendar/

