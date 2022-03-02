Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon

MARCIA DUNN
·4 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The moon is about to get walloped by 3 tons of space junk, a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semitractor-trailers.

The leftover rocket will smash into the far side of the moon at 5,800 mph (9,300 kph) on Friday, away from telescopes’ prying eyes. It may take weeks, even months, to confirm the impact through satellite images.

It's been tumbling haphazardly through space, experts believe, since China launched it nearly a decade ago. But Chinese officials are dubious it's theirs.

No matter whose it is, scientists expect the object to carve out a hole 33 feet to 66 feet (10 to 20 meters) across and send moon dust flying hundreds of miles (kilometers) across the barren, pockmarked surface.

Low-orbiting space junk is relatively easy to track. Objects launching deeper into space are unlikely to hit anything and these far-flung pieces are usually soon forgotten, except by a handful of observers who enjoy playing celestial detective on the side.

SpaceX originally took the rap for the upcoming lunar litter after asteroid tracker Bill Gray identified the collision course in January. He corrected himself a month later, saying the “mystery” object was not a SpaceX Falcon rocket upper stage from the 2015 launch of a deep space climate observatory for NASA.

Gray said it was likely the third stage of a Chinese rocket that sent a test sample capsule to the moon and back in 2014. But Chinese ministry officials said the upper stage had reentered Earth’s atmosphere and burned up.

But there were two Chinese missions with similar designations — the test flight and 2020′s lunar sample return mission — and U.S. observers believe the two are getting mixed up.

The U.S. Space Command, which tracks lower space junk, confirmed Tuesday that the Chinese upper stage from the 2014 lunar mission never deorbited, as previously indicated in its database. But it could not confirm the country of origin for the object about to strike the moon.

“We focus on objects closer to the Earth,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Gray, a mathematician and physicist, said he's confident now that it's China's rocket.

“I’ve become a little bit more cautious of such matters,” he said. “But I really just don’t see any way it could be anything else.”

Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics supports Gray’s revised assessment, but notes: “The effect will be the same. It’ll leave yet another small crater on the moon."

The moon already bears countless craters, ranging up to 1,600 miles (2,500 kilometers). With little to no real atmosphere, the moon is defenseless against the constant barrage of meteors and asteroids, and the occasional incoming spacecraft, including a few intentionally crashed for science's sake. With no weather, there’s no erosion and so impact craters last forever.

China has a lunar lander on the moon's far side, but it will be too far away to detect Friday's impact just north of the equator. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter will also be out of range. It’s unlikely India’s moon-orbiting Chandrayaan-2 will be passing by then, either.

“I had been hoping for something (significant) to hit the moon for a long time. Ideally, it would have hit on the near side of the moon at some point where we could actually see it,” Gray said.

After initially pinning the upcoming strike on Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Gray took another look after an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory questioned his claim. Now, he’s “pretty thoroughly persuaded” it's a Chinese rocket part, based not only on orbital tracking back to its 2014 liftoff, but also data received from its short-lived ham radio experiment.

JPL’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies endorses Gray’s reassessment. A University of Arizona team also recently identified the Chinese Long March rocket segment from the light reflected off its paint, during telescope observations of the careening cylinder.

It’s about 40 feet (12 meters) long and 10 feet (3 meters) in diameter, and doing a every two to three minutes.

Gray said SpaceX never contacted him to challenge his original claim. Neither have the Chinese.

“It’s not a SpaceX problem, nor is it a China problem. Nobody is particularly careful about what they do with junk at this sort of orbit," Gray said.

Tracking deep space mission leftovers like this is hard, according to McDowell. The moon’s gravity can alter an object’s path during flybys, creating uncertainty. And there's no readily available database, McDowell noted, aside from the ones “cobbled together” by himself, Gray and a couple others.

“We are now in an era where many countries and private companies are putting stuff in deep space, so it’s time to start to keep track of it,” McDowell said. "Right now there’s no one, just a few fans in their spare time.”

___

Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang and video journalist Sam McNeil in Beijing contributed to this report

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Czech bakery Bohemian Delicious open and booming in Sarasota

    Bohemian Delicious, a European restaurant and bakery, opened in September at 999 Cattlemen Road.

  • NASA extends SpaceX’s Commercial Crew contract by three missions for $900 million

    NASA announced today that it has officially awarded SpaceX the Crew-7, Crew-8 and Crew-9 missions to the International Space Station, bringing SpaceX’s total Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) contract to $3.49 billion. The original $2.6 billion contract was issued to SpaceX in 2014 for the development of American crewed launch capabilities, which had ended in 2011 with the retirement of the Space Shuttle. The private spaceflight company has delivered, successfully launching three operational missions, Crew-1 through Crew-3 (plus one crewed test flight), to the ISS via its Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket since 2020.

  • Wenyen Gabriel joining Lakers with two-way contract

    Shams Charania: The Lakers also intend to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gabriel has had stints with the Nets, Clippers and Pelicans this season, showing flashes of athleticism and ...

  • Rocket to crash into the moon March 4. Will you be able to watch it? 🚀🌕

    The used Chinese Long March 3C rocket has been drawn into the moon's gravity for 7 years and will make impact at about 5,700 miles per hour.

  • China puts 'aggressive' terms on Uganda airport loan: researchers

    A top Chinese lender has imposed "aggressive" repayment terms on a $200 million loan to expand Uganda's international airport, US-based research lab AidData said Monday, criticising the bank for forcing the government to repay its debt before funding public services.

  • President Biden wants to ban advertising targeted toward kids

    In his first State of the Union address, President Biden has asked Congress to implement new laws to increase child safety on social media platforms.

  • Woman calls out word ‘almost always’ used to describe women but ‘hardly ever’ used to describe men

    After a negative experience at work, a woman discovered a certain word is only ever used to describe female employees.

  • King Tut's meteorite dagger unsheathes more mysteries

    When archaeologists first glimpsed the gilded splendor of King Tutankhamun’s tomb, they never thought that one of the most fascinating artifacts didn’t originate in Egypt — or on Earth. Tutankhamun ascended the throne at 9 and died at 19. While he may not have reigned long, he did wield an iron dagger that was (in the most literal sense) out of this world. It might have not looked like much compared to all the riches unearthed from his tomb, including a gold death mask that seems to gaze into th

  • Updates: Watch Atlas V rocket launch NOAA's GOES-T weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

    Liftoff of Atlas V with the GOES-T weather satellite! ULA launched the mission at 4:38 p.m. EST and delivered the 11,000-pound NOAA satellite to orbit.

  • Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal

    A U.S. tribunal overseeing patent disputes ruled on Monday that patents on the breakthrough gene-editing technology known as CRISPR belong to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision is a defeat for the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Vienna and Nobel Prize-winning researcher Emmanuelle Charpentier. Harvard's and MIT's Broad Institute, which obtained the first CRISPR patent in 2014 and later obtained related patents, said the decision confirmed its patents were properly issued.

  • Elon Musk Keeps His Big Promise to Ukraine

    Tesla's CEO promised Ukraine a gesture that would help the country access a fast and secure internet despite the Russian invasion.

  • Lockheed, Northrop choose payloads for Space Force missile warning satellites

    The companies' selections solidify the payload providers for the first five Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared satellites.

  • The Biggest Family Tree Ever Recorded Dates as Far Back as 100,000 Years Ago

    Researchers from the University of Oxford's Big Data Institute combined both ancient and modern DNA to gain a better understanding of human history and evolution.

  • Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'

    A group of researchers is proposing that Tyrannosaurus, the most famous of all dinosaurs and the ultimate apex predator, actually includes three species and not just the single T. rex, based on thighbone and tooth variations among dozens of its fossils. T. rex, meaning "tyrant lizard king," has been the sole species of the genus Tyrannosaurus recognized since the dinosaur was first described in 1905. A team of three researchers led by Baltimore-based independent paleontologist and paleoartist Gregory Paul on Monday said variations they spotted in an examination of about three dozen Tyrannosaurus fossils warranted the recognition of two additional species: T. imperator, meaning "tyrant lizard emperor," and T. regina, meaning "tyrant lizard queen."

  • Rocket Lab's Neutron will be built, launched and landed at Wallops Island, Virginia

    Rocket Lab has announced the latest expansion of its growing empire of rocket building and launching facilities. While its existing pads in New Zealand and the U.S. will continue to field the company's smaller Electron rockets, a fresh facility will be built in Virginia to house and eventually launch the much larger Neutron launch vehicle. The new Neutron Production Complex will be located right inside NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, on a 28-acre plot hosting approximately 250,000 square feet of interior space.

  • These 3 Things Could Make You Age Faster, According to Research

    Were you diagnosed with any of these conditions from age 11 to 15? Here's what you need to know.

  • Scientists take rare look under Great Lakes' frozen surfaces

    Bridget Wheelock knelt onto the frozen surface of Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay, reached a gloved hand into the frigid water below and pulled out a large chunk of ice. “Oh, yeah,” said her colleague, Matt Sand, leaning in for a look before holding open a collection bag as Wheelock slid the fragment inside.

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • New research supports Wuhan live animal market as origin of pandemic

    A pair of studies released over the weekend allegedly provides new evidence in support of the theory that COVID-19 originated in a wet market in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The studies, which have yet to be peer-reviewed or published in any scientific journals, were co-authored by scientists from the U.S., the U.K., South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Canada, Belgium and Australia, as per The Guardian. Using spatial analysis, one of the studies found that 156 cases in December 2019 clustered around the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which has long been reported as the epicenter of the initial SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.

  • How the pandemic caused less lightning around the world

    Worldwide lightning activity plummeted by nearly eight per cent in 2020 due to lockdowns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A drop in atmospheric aerosols may have been the cause.