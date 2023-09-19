'Space Mountain' closes for refurbishment
Disneyland has closed Space Mountain just as the Halloween season kicks off at the “Happiest Place on Earth.” The popular Tomorrowland indoor roller coaster will be closed until Oct. 25 for refurbishment, according to the Disneyland calendar. The closure of Space Mountain comes as more guests usually visit the Anaheim resort for Halloween. Sept. 19, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/theme-parks/disneyland/disneyland-temporarily-closes-space-mountain-for-refurbishment/