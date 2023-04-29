NASA is getting into the rideshare business — here’s what you missed this week in outer space

Welcome to This Week in Outer Space, where you’ll find a roundup of the best space coverage from Yahoo News and our partners from the past week or so. This week saw crash landings on the moon and in Norway, a delightful trip outside the International Space Station and more.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- "This Week in Outer Space" was pretty busy. Starting off, South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol kicked off a state visit to the United States with a tour of NASA's Goddard Space Center, where he held a joint press conference with Vice-President Harris.

KAMALA HARRIS: South Korea will soon fly payloads through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. I like to think of it is our version of a rideshare program for space exploration.

- Then some bad news for Tokyo-based ispace, which hoped to be among the first private companies to land an unmanned mission on the moon. However, shortly before the scheduled touchdown, the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lander lost contact with mission control and is believed to have crashed.

TAKESHI HAKAMADA: We lost the communication. So we have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface.

- Speaking of crashing, there are some tension in Scandinavia as debris from a research vessel launched by the Swedish Space Corporation landed across the border in Norway. No one was hurt, but Norwegian officials are reportedly a little miffed that they weren't informed sooner.

Moving on to Washington, NASA Director Bill Nelson appeared before the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee to talk about the agency's $27.2 billion budget proposal for 2024.

BILL NELSON: If you all can't-- and when I say you all, I'm talking about both the House and the Senate-- if you can't get to agreement and you go into a continuing resolution. And that makes it go back to the '23 spending or appropriations level.

That's not going to be good. We're in a space race with China, which we are. China is very clear. They've declared their intention. And when they declare their intention, they usually carry it out, as we've seen in the past. And they've said they're going to the moon.

Story continues

- And finally, more than 250 miles above Earth, NASA astronaut Steve Bowen and UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi embarked on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on a mission to prepare for the installation of a new solar array.

And that's all the time we've got for this week. We'll be back next weekend with an all new "This Week in Outer Space."

[MUSIC PLAYING]