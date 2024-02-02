Space pictures! See our image of the day

A painting of people standing on a boardwalk. A solar eclipse is in the blue sky, lighting up only part of it.

Space can be a wondrous place, and we've got the pictures to prove it! Take a look at our favorite space pictures here, and if you're wondering what happened to today in space history don't miss our On This Day in Space video show here!



A centuries-old solar eclipse painting

A painting of people standing on a boardwalk. A solar eclipse is in the blue sky, lighting up only part of it.

Ippolito Caffi, Eclisse di sole alle Fondamenta Nove (1842) (Image credit: Ippolito Caffi/Wikimedia Commons)

Friday, February 2, 2024: Though this painting may not be a classic Hubble Space Telescope image or International Space Station view that we typically attach to the term "space photo," it is a cosmic portrait nonetheless.

It feels striking that artist Ippolito Caffi depicted a solar eclipse through his artwork in the 1800's, attempting to capture the eeriness of our moon crossing between us and the sun. But, moreover, it's touching to see that a major aspect of this image involves onlookers at the bottom, most of whom are admiring the scene. It's a beautiful painting and a beautiful sentiment. We've always loved to watch solar eclipses.

Earth's golden glow

the round edge of earth is seen blue with a swath of clouds, beneath a thin orange layer of atmosphere crowned in a red glow with the black starry sky of space above. in the foreground on the left, a russian space station capsule hangs downward. On the right, the golden orange reflective edge ot a solar panel slices the stars.

Thursday, February 1, 2024: A golden glow illuminates Earth's horizon in a stunning new image from the International Space Station.

The atmospheric glow, or airglow, captured in the new photo occurs when sunlight interacts with atoms and molecules within Earth's atmosphere. The new photo, which NASA shared on Jan. 21, shows a bright golden glow arching above Earth, along with an auburn-colored band against the dark contrast of a starry sky backdrop.

The photo was taken at an altitude of 258 miles (415 kilometers) as the orbiting lab flew over the Pacific Ocean northeast of Papua New Guinea, according to a NASA image description. — Samantha Mathewson

Oh no! A black hole spaghettified some of Space.com's Images of the Day, and there aren't any pictures from January!

a dark black hole surrounded by glowing orange gases

Archives >

Check out our Image of the Day Archives for more awesome photos.

a comet streaks the sky above a dark forest seen through empty windows high up

(Image credit: Josh Dinner)

Light trails streak across the Earth as star trails circle overhead in this stunning long-exposure photo taken by NASA astronaut Christina Koch at the International Space Station. At the top of the frame are the space station's solar arrays. Down below, flashes of lightning are scattered across the Earth's surface, while orange airglow illuminates the atmosphere.

(Image credit: Christina Koch/NASA)