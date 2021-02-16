The space rock that doomed the dinosaurs was shrapnel from a comet that flew too close to the sun, a Harvard study suggests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aylin Woodward
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
dinosaur asteroid meteor
An artist's depiction of the moment the Chicxulub asteroid struck present-day Mexico 66 million years ago. Chase Stone

About 66 million years ago, a space rock more than 6 miles wide collided with Earth, striking land that is now part of Mexico.

The impact sparked wildfires that stretched for hundreds of miles, triggered a mile-high tsunami, and released billions of tons of sulfur into the atmosphere. That gaseous haze blocked the sun, cooling the Earth and dooming the dinosaurs, along with 75% of all life on the planet.

But the origins of that dinosaur-killing rock, named Chicxulub, have remained a mystery.

Most theories suggest Chicxulub was a massive asteroid; hundreds of thousands of these rocks sit in a donut-shaped ring between Mars and Jupiter. But in a study published Monday, two Harvard astrophysicists suggested an alternate idea: that Chicxulub wasn't an asteroid at all, but a piece of shrapnel from an icy comet that had been pushed too close to the sun by Jupiter's gravity.

Asteroids and comets are both classified as space rocks by NASA, but they differ in key ways: Comets form from ice and dust outside our solar system and are generally small and fast-moving, whereas rocky asteroids are larger, slower, and form closer to the sun.

"We are suggesting that, in fact, if you break up an object as it comes close to the sun, it could give rise to the appropriate event rate and also the kind of impact that killed the dinosaurs," Avi Loeb, an astrophysicist and cosmologist at Harvard University and co-author of the new study, said in a press release.

The solar system acts like a 'pinball machine' for comets

asteroid meteor armageddon shutterstock
An artist's depiction of an asteroid approaching Earth. Vadim Sadovski/Shutterstock

Most asteroids come from the asteroid belt between the solar system's inner and outer planets. But NASA scientists who keep tabs on space objects that pass near Earth have yet to figure out where Chicxulub came from.

In the new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, Loeb and his co-author, Amir Siraj, suggest Chicxulub didn't come from the asteroid belt. Rather, they say it more likely originated outside our solar system, in an area called the Oort cloud.

Think of the Oort cloud as ring made of 1 trillion pieces of icy debris, which sits beyond the farthest reaches of the solar system, surrounding it. It's located at least 2,000 times farther away from the sun than Earth is. Comets that originate in the Oort cloud are known as long-period comets because they take so long to complete one orbit around the sun.

But these comets can sometimes get pulled off-course by the gravity of massive planets like Jupiter. Such a tweak to a comet's orbit could send it hurtling on a path much closer to the sun.

"The solar system acts as a kind of pinball machine," Siraj said in the release.

Comets that get near the sun are called "sungrazers." The new study calculated that about 20% of Oort cloud comets are sungrazers. As they approach our star, its gravity starts to pull them apart. Fragments of comet slough off and may careen toward nearby planets.

This, the study authors say, is "a satisfactory explanation for the origin of the impactor" that killed the dinosaurs.

The asteroid-versus-comet argument isn't settled

Chicxulub_impact asteroid
A painting depicting an asteroid slamming into tropical, shallow seas of the Yucatan Peninsula in what is today southeast Mexico. The aftermath is believed to have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. Donald Davis/NASA

Siraj and Loeb aren't the only scientists who think a comet, not an asteroid, doomed the dinosaurs. A group of researchers from Dartmouth College similarly suggested in 2013 that a high-speed comet could have created the Chicxulub crater.

Chicxulub hit Earth at a speed of 12 miles per second (43,200 mph), which is about 30 times faster than the speed of a supersonic jet. The resulting 100-mile-wide crater extended 12 miles into the depths of the Gulf of Mexico. Some scientists have estimated the asteroid's power was equivalent to 10 billion of the atomic bombs used in World War II.

But not all researchers are convinced a comet caused that destruction.

Natalia Artemieva, a senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute in Arizona, told The New York Times that comet fragments from a sungrazer would have been too small to create the Chicxulub crater. And Bill Bottke, a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado, suggested that the study overestimates the frequency of sungrazers - and, consequently, the amount of fragments those comets produce.

Existing evidence favors the idea that Chicxulub was an asteroid, "but it's not conclusive," Bottke told the Times. "There's still wiggle room if somebody really wants it to be a comet. I just think making that case is really hard."

Siraj and Loeb, however, said their theory is supported by a type of material found deep inside the Chicxulub crater and other craters in South Africa and Kazakhstan. That substance, carbonaceous chondrite, may have come from comets. Whereas just 10% of asteroids from the asteroid belt are composed of carbonaceous chondrites, the material "could potentially be widespread in comets," the study authors wrote.

The only samples ever collected from a comet in space were brought back in 2006. They revealed that object, called Wild 2, was composed of carbonaceous chondrite.

kuiper belt oort cloud
Artwork depicting the icy cores of baby comets beyond Neptune at the edge of our solar system. ESO/M. Kornmesser

Finding the correct answer in the Chicxulub debate is useful because it could help researchers figure out the likelihood of a similar impact event in the future. Only two to three comets from the Oort Cloud have hit Earth during the last 500 million years, according to one study. By contrast, according to the Planetary Society, a Chicxulub-sized asteroid impacts Earth every 100 million years or so.

Siraj and Loeb modeled how many long-period comets get close enough to the sun to shed large fragments in the direction of Earth. Their numbers suggest 10 times more Chicxulub-sized objects hit Earth over its history than scientists previously thought.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump Fans Charged In Capitol Attack Didn't Like Antifa Getting Credit For Their Work

    Capitol attack defendants, lured to D.C. by a mass voter fraud conspiracy theory, didn't like seeing conspiracy theories steal their credit.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • AdQuoteWizard

    California Launches New Rule if You Drive Less Than 50mi/Day

    New insurance rule could make help car owners qualify for insurance rates starting at $29/Month.

  • Most Teachers Say They're Comfortable Going Back To School, But Only With Strict Safety Measures

    A new poll from the American Federation of Teachers finds that teachers support school reopenings, but only if certain conditions are met, including vaccine prioritization.

  • Missing man found dead in his CA home, but investigator doesn’t know how he got there

    He had been missing for more than a month.

  • ‘It is a scandal’: Dr. Bill Bennett slams Biden administration over continued school closers

    Former US Secretary of Education, Dr. Bill Bennett says teachers unions have power over Biden and the Democrats.

  • AdFirstQuoteHealth

    90% of Sunnyvale Residents Don't Know This Simple Hack

    This Health Insurance hack will save you $$$

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • Adsearchlime

    Subaru Has Made It Again: The All New Outback

    Research 2021 Subaru Outback The affordable price makes this SUV hard to resist.

  • Axios Deletes Tweet Scrutinizing VP’s ‘Starting from Scratch’ Vaccine Claim

    Axios deleted a tweet scrutinizing a claim from Kamala Harris that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on COVID-19 vaccinations, and has yet to explain the decision despite promising in January to “take responsibility for all content that appears on our public platforms.” The initial tweet, which highlighted an interview between Harris and Axios co-founder Mike Allen that aired Sunday on HBO, contrasted Harris’s claims with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s. “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out,” Harris said. “And so in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.” Fauci said during a January White House press briefing that “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Multiple current and former staffers with Operation Warp Speed confirmed Fauci’s account, telling National Review that the Trump administration coordinated with the CDC and local leaders to developed 64 regional rollout plans and gave the Biden transition team over 300 HHS meetings. .@VP told @mikeallen that “there was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations” and that Biden admin was “starting from scratch.” That’s wrong. The Trump admin had a plan to distribute to locations chosen by states and let them take it from there. https://t.co/0MoQ8OnpoN pic.twitter.com/nYb8r5gPKz — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 15, 2021 But the Axios tweet, published Sunday night with the January line from Fauci, was later deleted without explanation. The outlet left up a later tweet of the exchange, without the Fauci context, and also tweeted out a link to Allen’s story, which does not mention the Fauci statement, on Monday. Why did Axios delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/94HNrOIgrW — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 15, 2021 .@VP Harris: "There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. … We're starting from scratch."@mikeallen: Are you having to adjust your sights now of what’s possible, given that?@VP: "We've gotta figure out a way. … No patience for, 'It can't be done.'" #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/opif5rjg96 — Axios (@axios) February 15, 2021 Axios did not return multiple requests for comment on why the tweet was deleted, and whether the White House reached out to complain about its framing. In January, the outlet published its “Bill of Rights,” which includes a promise to “take responsibility for all content that appears on our public platforms, putting the pressure on us to provide the highest level of scrutiny.” In recent weeks, Axios has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that one of its reporters, Alexi McCammond — who previously covered the Biden campaign — was dating Biden press flack TJ Ducklo. Though Axios promised in January that perceived conflicts of interest “will be disclosed at the bottom of the story,” McCammond’s work covering the Biden transition did not receive any editor’s notes. An Axios spokesperson initially told Politico that McCammond had been taken off the Biden beat, only to later clarify that McCammond had “taken a backseat” on Biden coverage. McCammond was reassigned to cover progressives in Congress and Vice President Harris after revealing her relationship to Axios leadership in November. “TJ has not been a source for any story I’ve worked on or in any capacity since we began dating,” McCammond told People for a glowing profile of their relationship. On Saturday, Ducklo resigned from his role as deputy White House press secretary after threatening and demeaning Politico reporter Tara Palmeri for covering his relationship as a potential conflict-of-interest. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo reportedly told Palmeri, one day before President Biden told political appointees at a virtual swearing-in ceremony that “if you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.” After the story of the altercation broke, Ducklo was initially suspended for one week without pay — a decision White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she arrived at with chief of staff Ron Klain, but not Biden.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • Admagnifisearch

    The New Honda CR-V May Leave You Speechless

    Search For honda cr-v price. The affordable price makes this SUV hard to resist.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Stops Robbery By Firing 4 Shots at Suspects in Oakland

    A store owner intervened in a robbery attempt outside their store by opening fire on the suspect in Oakland’s Chinatown. The store owner saw the suspect knocking down and attempting to steal a camera from a woman in her 30s at 9th and Franklin streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to KTVU. The store owner intervened and after a struggle, fired four gunshots at the suspect.

  • More Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault Trump

    Former President Donald Trump is already being rehabilitated in Republicans' minds. In the days after hundreds of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building, the outgoing president's approval rating was at an all-time low. Republicans who once indicated they'd support him in 2024 were pulling away. A good fifth of his own party supported impeachment, and even more blamed him for the attack. But more than a month and an impeachment acquittal later, that has changed, a Morning Consult/Politico poll out Tuesday reveals. While just 42 percent of Republicans said they'd support Trump in a potential 2024 run just days after the riot, 54 percent said this past weekend they'd back him again — the same proportion that supported Trump in the weeks after the 2020 election. Trump Emerges From Impeachment Trial With Sturdy Backing From GOP Voters https://t.co/fygcXv0eGd via @eyokley pic.twitter.com/A2prSeGot3 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) February 16, 2021 Republicans have also shifted the blame for the Capitol riot over the past few weeks. While 47 percent of the GOP said Trump was at least partly responsible for the riot when asked Jan. 6–7, just 27 percent said so when asked Feb. 14–15. Now, 46 percent of those Republican respondents actually blamed President Biden and 58 percent blamed Democrats in Congress. Just 27 percent blamed Republicans in Congress — many of whom had challenged the Jan. 6 electoral college vote certification. Even before this poll was released, Trump's allies saw his reputation was back on the rise, and were amazed at just how quickly it was happening. Morning Consult surveyed 1984 registered voters online Feb. 14–15, with a margin of error of two percent. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans are leaving the light on for Trump7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceBrooke Baldwin is leaving CNN after 13 years

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.

  • AdDefinition

    Absurd Hygiene Practices That Are Gross, But Real

    These Bizarre Hygiene Practices From The Past Are Unbelievable

  • The Deterrent Message Iran Needs to Hear

    On February 15, Iran-backed Shia militia groups in Iraq fired a barrage of missiles — a minimum of 14 — at an American base in Erbil, Iraq. One contractor was killed and five were wounded; one American soldier was wounded. That no American was killed was a matter of luck, it seems. The U.S. reaction has so far been verbal only. Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement, saying “We are outraged by today’s rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. . . . I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible.” “Those accountable” are sitting in Tehran, and this is a key test of the Biden administration: If the United States reacts with words alone, the Biden administration will show the Iranians that such attacks are cost-free. The only lesson that Iran’s leaders will learn from such a response is that the Biden administration’s desire to return to nuclear diplomacy will permit Iran to put American lives at risk whenever it wishes. If the U.S. reaction is to strike at the Iraqi Shia group that claimed the attack, it will once again play Tehran’s game. Iran is pleased to allow those proxies to absorb American strikes while it acts with impunity. An Iraqi Shiite group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, which means “Guardians of Blood Brigade,” said it conducted the attack. Which Iran-backed militia actually carried out the attack is largely irrelevant because Iran controls them all. Proof can be found in the way such militia attacks appear to have been called off by Iran in October. Back then, Iran seemed to fear that if an American were killed and then-President Trump reacted against Iran strongly, Trump might gain popularity and win reelection. Attacks by Iranian-backed Shia groups in the pre-election period did not fall off because they ran out of ammunition or decided to take vacations; there is no other explanation except decisions made in Tehran. In November, December, and January (especially around January 3, the one-year anniversary of the American killing of Quds force head Qasem Soleimani), the U.S. government expected the attacks might recommence. What followed was a successful effort to deter Iran, especially after the one Iranian-backed attack in this period: the rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in December. While American forces and diplomats in Iraq took great precautions to prevent injuries if attacked, the United States delivered clear messages to Iran both verbally and through the deployment of military force. The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was kept on station in the region after starting to return home, and there were regular B-52 flights over the Persian Gulf. It is in this context that Trump tweeted on December 23, two days after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.” The messages were clear: If an Iranian proxy killed an American, the U.S. reaction would not target the proxy but would target Iran. What exactly that meant was kept ambiguous; Iran had to calculate risks. And the Iranian regime did so. From the election to the inauguration there was one attack, and after that December attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the Iranian proxies desisted. And to repeat, there is only one logical explanation for this: Tehran got the message and instructed them to desist. This background explains why the attack on Americans in Erbil is so important. Iran understood the messages from the United States prior to January 20, but what is the message now? Will we “hold accountable those responsible,” as Blinken said, or will we instead allow Iran to hide behind proxies it controls? If we do the latter, the message to Iran is that such attacks are acceptable — and we can expect more of them. These are efforts to kill Americans, and by killing or wounding American servicemembers and contractors to drive the United States from Iraq. The Biden administration should instead adopt a policy of deterrence, warning Iran that it will be held accountable directly. That messaging, plus a clear willingness to carry through if need be, has worked. It did not reduce attacks to zero, but it significantly depressed their size and frequency — because those must have been the orders from Tehran. Those orders can be sent to the Iraqi Shia militias once again. It all depends on what Tehran hears from Washington. If an American is killed by an Iranian-supported militia and the United States responds, does that mean the end of diplomacy or a wider war? It does not. The United States has a multitude of military options, some of which would clearly signal to Iran that we have no wish to escalate into a larger conflict — but that we insist the Iranian regime stop trying to kill Americans — or else. That’s the message the Biden administration should be sending this week.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Alexei Navalny mocks judge in defamation trial that 'makes no sense'

    A Russian prosecutor portrayed Alexei Navalny as a Nazi sympathiser at the close of his trial for defaming a Second World War veteran. The Russian opposition leader, who is already in prison on separate charges, was accused of making disparaging remarks about a dozen people who had appeared in a pro-Kremlin propaganda video. Mr Navalny referred to the citizens who praised a constitutional amendment last year removing presidential term limits as "lackeys and traitors". The 44-year-old, who nearly died from nerve agent poisoning before he was airlifted to Germany, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison earlier this month for violating the terms of his probation. The defamation charges cannot add any more jail time to Mr Navalny's sentence but have provided fodder for state television to vilify the chief foe of President Vladimir Putin. Yekaterina Frolova, the lead prosecutor, on Tuesday spoke of Mr Navalny’s nationalist leanings in his youth and referred to recent cases of violence against veterans as allegedly perpetrated by Mr Navalny’s supporters. “His intention was not only to insult but to deliberately spread anti-patriotic ideology and foster hatred between generations,” she told the court on Tuesday. The prosecutor compared the jailed politician to Gen. Andrey Vlasov, Russia’s best-known Nazi collaborator, saying that Mr Navalny’s remarks were “part of a campaign to destroy the truth about our history and victory in the war.” Russian state TV used the trial to dismiss Mr Navalny as a Nazi sympathiser. Vladimir Solovyev, described as one of Russia’s best propagandists, in his afternoon talk show on Tuesday devoted to the Navalny trial said that “Hitler was a brave person: he never dodged the army draft like Navalny.” Mr Navalny's return to Russia and his subsequent jailing have sparked the country’s biggest wave of protests in a decade with thousands of people rallying across Russia’s 11 time zones, while the European Union is mulling over potential sanctions against the Kremlin. In the Moscow court Mr Navalny said that the defamation case is the most absurd of all criminal charges he has faced in the past. Unlike his attorney, Mr Navalny, a lawyer by training, refused to go into legal details of the case and instead joked about receiving parcels of cucumbers and salt in his cell. “Every second of this trial makes no sense from the legal point of view,” he said from the glass cage that he was kept in. “Your Honour, do you by any chance know a good recipe for pickled cucumbers since it makes no sense talking legal matters to you.” The hearings were adjourned until Saturday when Mr Navalny is expected in court both for the verdict in the defamation case as well as an appeal of his three-year jailing.

  • Adscience-a2z.com

    Place Potatoes In your Dishwasher, Here's Why

    If you have never done this, do it asap

  • Central U.S. is 'the most unusually cold region on the planet' right now

    Record-setting cold weather has paralyzed much of America, bringing freezing temperatures and snow to parts of the country that haven't seen such weather in decades — if ever in modern history. More than 3 million Americans were without power Monday. The vast majority of those power outages — more than 2.6 million — were in Texas, CNN reports, where freezing temperatures and high demand for heat set off rolling outages. Austin, "the city with palm trees and typically mild weather," was covered with six inches of snow, "an amount not seen since 1966," The New York Times reports. Texas' power outages can be attributed to "an electricity grid that is independent from surrounding states, low natural gas supplies, along with sky-high prices and reduced output from the state's numerous wind turbines," The Washington Post explains. In some parts of the country, temperatures were 50 degrees below average, making the central United States "the most unusually cold region on the planet," the Post reports. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was bracing for temperatures of -10 Fahrenheit, which would make Monday night the coldest night ever observed. Wind chills hit -40 and -50 in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado. "There is the potential for more than 240 cold temperature records to be broken by Tuesday evening," CNN reports. This is just the first of two major winter storms expected this week. The second is forecast to hit on Wednesday. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans are leaving the light on for Trump7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceBrooke Baldwin is leaving CNN after 13 years

  • Gulf expat exodus could continue until 2023, S&P says

    The population in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states declined by about 4% last year due to an exodus of expatriates after the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices, S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Monday. The oil producing region was hit hard last year as COVID-19 restrictions impacted non-oil economic sectors, and lower oil prices and crude output cuts weighed on its main income source. "We expect the proportion of foreigners in the region will continue to decline through 2023 relative to the national population, because of subdued non-oil sector growth and workforce nationalization policies," S&P said.

  • "Georgia was a fiasco": McConnell indicates he may get involved in Republican primaries

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated in a Wall Street Journal interview Monday that he may become involved in the Republican primaries for the 2022 midterms.Why it matters: McConnell and the GOP will have to balance candidates aligned with former President Trump, who remains popular among Republican voters, and those more likely to win seats in contested states. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDemocrats regained control of the Senate after winning twin runoffs in Georgia, after Trump made baseless electoral fraud claims and phoned the state's top elections official to ask him to "find" enough votes to change the result."Georgia was a fiasco," is how McConnell summed it up to the WSJ. "We all know why that happened.What else he's saying: McConnell told the Journal that to retake the Senate, Republicans had to get "candidates who can actually win in November.""That may or may not involve trying to affect the outcome of the primaries," he said."I personally don’t care what kind of Republican they are, what kind of lane they consider themselves in. What I care about is electability."Of note: McConnell said he hadn't ruled out the prospect that Trump "may well be supporting good candidates.""I'm not assuming that, to the extent the former president wants to continue to be involved, he won’t be a constructive part of the process," McConnell said.Go deeper: McConnell's two-step portends challenge for Biden and SchumerMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free