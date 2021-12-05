Space rocket to carry Japanese billionaire to ISS taken to launchpad

A Soyuz MS-20 rocket is mounted on a launchpad in Kazakhstan's Baikonur ahead of a flight that will take Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to the ISS on December 8, 2021.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories