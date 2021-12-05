Space rocket to carry Japanese billionaire to ISS taken to launchpad

Associated Press

An army vehicle barreled into a peaceful march of anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city on Sunday, reportedly killing at least three people, witnesses and a protest organizer said. Sunday’s march was one of at least three held in Yangon, and similar rallies were reported in other parts of the country a day ahead of an expected verdict in the first of about a dozen criminal cases against Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was toppled in a military takeover Feb. 1. A witness told The Associated Press that the protesters had been on his street for just two minutes when the military truck hit them, leaving three people without any sign of movement lying on the road.