Space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock given Barbie honour

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock is to get a Barbie Role Model for her work promoting science careers to girls

A space scientist, best known for presenting BBC One's The Sky at Night and CBeebies Stargazing, is to be honoured with a Barbie doll.

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock has been named as a Barbie Role Model for her work promoting science careers to girls.

It comes ahead of International Women's Day on 8 March and British Science Week from 10-19 March.

"I hope my doll will remind girls that when you reach for the stars, anything is possible," she said.

The astronomer became University of Leicester's new chancellor earlier this month.

Dr Aderin-Pocock said she fell "in love with the idea of space travel" as a young girl and had since spent her career "trying to show girls how fascinating space science can be".

"I want to inspire the next generation of scientists, and especially girls, and let them know that STEM [science, technology, engineering and maths] is for them," she said.

"These subjects are just too important to be left to the guys because through science, you can literally change the world."

Her doll has a starry dress reminiscent of the night sky and comes with a telescope accessory for stargazing, in relation to her work looking deep into space with the James Webb telescope.

Dr Aderin-Pocock said: "When I was little, Barbie didn't look like me, so to have one created in my likeness is mind-boggling.

"It's such an honour to receive this doll that is celebrating my achievements."

Toy creator Mattel, known for releasing dolls in honour of celebrities, is also recognising six other STEM professionals globally.

Kelly Philp, marketing director at Mattel UK, said: "We know that globally STEM is a field widely recognised as under-representing women, so as a brand, Barbie is committed to showing girls more STEM careers.

"In the UK, research tells us women make up only 26% of the STEM workforce, so showcasing an exciting career in space science like Dr Maggie's is just one way we are inspiring girls to think differently about their career opportunities."

Other Barbie Role Models include Covid-19 vaccine creator Prof Sarah Gilbert, broadcaster Clara Amfo, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, teen skateboarder Sky Brown and boxer Nicola Adams.

