Space to share: First Christian opens its Bloomington building to groups needing offices

The Rev. Kyrmen Rea, pastor at First Christian Church in Bloomington, wants more people in her building, and not just on Sundays. In August, she invited leaders of local nonprofit groups to visit the church to talk about how they might use the building.

During a normal week, there are at most three or four people inside the three-story building that has been at 205 E. Kirkwood Ave. since 1919.

"Our church is in a wonderful location. Rather than look inward, we need to look out," Rea said. "Our greatest resource is space."

Her idea is to partner with groups in "very positive ways" to help provide space in the downtown area and keep the church relevant in its outreach to the community. The partnership would also supply needed funds to help the congregation with upkeep of the 27,000 square feet of space within the church and the brick building, known as the Campbell House, next door. The Campbell House, once the parsonage for the church, has been home to Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County for the past 17 years.

On a recent Wednesday afternoon, Rea walked a visitor through the basement and three stories above, showing where she and a colleague work on the first floor, as well as an occupied office on the third floor. Most of the building is quiet, with rooms underutilized. A handful of groups — from Stages Bloomington to Bloomington Watercolor Society — conduct rehearsals and classes in some of the space.

"We're so excited about all the energy they bring," Rea said of the young thespians with Stages Bloomington.

This year's Lotus World Music and Arts Festival once again had concerts inside First Christian's sanctuary. Other areas of the church have recovery groups that meet weekly or monthly.

The congregation meets Sundays for services and Sunday school. Church members also provide a weekly Welcome Table Breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday for anyone in need of a continental breakfast. More than 70 people, mostly those experiencing homelessness, are regulars, Rea said.

"Unless you're staying at Wheeler (Mission), we're the only breakfast in town" for people experiencing homelessness, she said.

But Rea wants more for her church, and her congregation. "What I want to see is activity here seven days a week. I want to have to find a quiet place to work because it's so busy here."

In June, Rea and other members of First Christian attended a workshop, New Dollars, New Partners, administered by Indiana Landmarks Sacred Places program to aid churches across Indiana in developing stewardship and fundraising skills so they can better interact with the community. The training provides guidance on how to reach out for support in keeping church buildings a vital part of communities while also seeking ways to maintain the structures.

More: Griffy's Art Supply to close after leaky roof damages inventory

"You board up First Christian Church in downtown Bloomington and you've got a big problem," said David Frederick, director of Sacred Places Indiana. "They are an important part of the Bloomington community."

Frederick said what most people don't understand is community churches not only provide a space for worship, but also beautiful buildings and spaces that add to area property values. "They are providing a lot of things to Bloomington that are part of the broader community" and are often difficult to grasp and "monetize."

He said First Christian Church is far from the only congregation facing a problem of maintaining a large, important historic building while serving a smaller group of people. "Maintaining a building that size is a big responsibility," he said.

New Dollars, New Partners is helping First Christian with fundraising to help restore the current building. "They have some serious structural needs" and have applied for a grant through the program, Frederick said, adding there are 10 Hoosier congregations in the New Dollars program at this time. The program has helped close to 60 congregations in total. Soon another grant program with more funds is expected to open in Indiana, he said.

Anyone interested in talking with Rea about possibly occupying a space in First Christian Church can contact Rea at 317-408-9782 or pastorkyrmen@gmail.com.

For more about Sacred Places Indiana, go online to https://tinyurl.com/bdfedr7p or email David Frederick at dfrederick@indianalandmarks.org.

Reach Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington church opens Kirkwood building to groups needing space