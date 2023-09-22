Space specialists

Sep. 22—If you notice someone standing in the corner at the opening of the Vladem Museum of Contemporary Art, paying more attention to visitors' reactions than the art, don't be concerned. It's probably one of the architects who helped design the 38,000-square-foot complex, relishing the opportunity to finally step back and gauge how others feel about their creation.

Visitors' attention will first be steered toward Shadow and Light, the sprawling debut exhibition at the long-awaited museum that features the work of more than 20 artists. And yet, partly because the entire building cannot be viewed from any one location, they might not be aware that the two-building complex itself is intended to be art.

Two architecture firms developed that large-scale art piece to contain the art: DNCA Architects and StudioGP. DNCA Architects principal Devendra Contractor and senior associate Deirdre Harris recently shared their thoughts with Pasatiempo about the scope of the Vladem project, what they want visitors to feel, the challenges of changing design trends, and the art behind a profession that incorporates an element of science as well.

Vladem, by the numbers

2: Number of structures that make up the museum. One is new; the footprint of the other dates to the 1930s.

2: Number of entrances. One faces downtown and the original location of the New Mexico Museum of Art (107 W. Palace Avenue), the other toward the Railyard. The entrances are joined by a lobby.

38,000 square feet: Size of the project, which includes the existing 20,000-square-foot space and the 18,000-square-foot addition

4,100 square feet: Amount of added collection storage space, including cold storage for color photography

2,300 square feet: Size of the Vladem Contemporary Education Center

40-45 percent: Projected amount of power the museum is set to derive from solar

Contractor and Harris were interviewed by phone, and the conversation began with a review of some numbers associated with the new museum. By the end, both were laughing frequently and sharing stories about what drew them to architecture — a reminder of the humanity behind the serious discipline of building design. (Their responses were edited for length and clarity.)

Pasa: Did you interact with operators of surrounding businesses as part of the design process?

Contractor: We had several [events] where we invited members of the community to come in and talk to us, get feedback, get a sense of ideas. We asked them to bring printed matter, images and texts, and we made this very large collage that also had other imagery. That was a wonderful process, because a lot of people had incredible ideas of what they wanted to see on the building, or how they wanted the building to function within the immediate vicinity of their businesses.

Harris: The New Mexico Historic Preservation Division reviewed the project and suggested some modifications that we made. They were looking at how the building fits into the neighborhood fabric.

Pasa: When do you feel like a facility is finished? When it's ready to be occupied? When there's a public opening?

Contractor: There are a couple of moments for me. One is when the bones of a building go up; you see the ghost — the form — that is to follow. There is another incredible moment when a building finally opens up for people to occupy it, to see how people move through the space. To see them all engaging with it in different, unexpected ways is one of my great joys.

Harris: There's a moment when there's just enough of the new structure there that you can imagine the proportions of the whole, and what it's going to be like. It's hard to let go, because the finishing process is extraordinarily slow — the last 1 percent to 2 percent of the work, when all the little imperfections are getting sorted out. Things didn't arrive to the site on time, so that moment when it's "completely" done is actually elusive.

It's interesting to walk past a project and see the things that didn't quite work out in the way that you might have imagined, for any one of a number of reasons. In some ways, things never quite feel actually done. I try to see what other people see, instead of seeing all the things [that had been considered for the design] in my head.

Pasa: When people think of architecture, they think of structures. What are some human elements of this project that visitors might not be aware of?

Harris: Something that I've thought a lot about during the course of the project is, it's built out of steel from a plant in Pennsylvania that closed down around 2016, I think. All of those bricks were were made by the hands of individuals. It's a building that's for the community, but it's also built by a community. There must have been 200 people on that job site over the last 2 1/2 years. And there probably are at least two dozen people involved in the planning of the project, maybe three dozen. It's so much bigger than people realize.

Pasa: Building styles change over the years and decades. Are you able to make design choices that minimize this?

Contractor: If something is style-based, it's going to become obsolete. It will become dated. In a way, everything is dated. We consider, How simple can we make a concept? And how can we be authentic to the nature of the materials that it's built from? So architecture evolves out of a sense of authenticity. Ultimately, things [we design] do become markers in history in the continuum of time.

This particular building was important because the original museum building was one of the first buildings that defined Santa Fe style. So we were under pressure to try to make it more quote-unquote Santa Fe style.

Harris: We try to do things that are timeless. There are ways that aesthetics still evolve over time.

Pasa: Most of us, in our jobs, don't end up creating something that will exist far longer than we do. What does it feel like to see a structure that once existed only in your imagination? And do you interact with people who are observing your work for the first time?

Contractor: The act of visualization is important. As an architect, you get trained to visualize what a space can be like; you then take that visualization as an abstract concept to the concrete. It's similar to what artists do, in many regards. But as architects, we deal with a lot of constraints.

Harris: I like to hide in corners and watch people [react].

Contractor: Anytime I go into a building that [my firm has] done or that I've been involved in, I like to sit and watch how people are using it. I'll go back and visit projects now that are 20 years old. And you know, it's a great joy.

Pasa: Are there any elements to the museum's design that are meant to reflect or pay homage to New Mexico that might not be readily apparent?

Contractor: Upstairs, in the gallery space, one entire wall is glass. We wanted to capture the Northern New Mexico light, which is what has attracted a lot of artists to New Mexico.

Harris: In the lobby, there are some things we call light slots that bring in natural light from up above into the heart of the building that, as a warehouse, had been incredibly dark.

Pasa: When embarking on a mission as massive as this one, where does one start?

Contractor: The craft of architecture has phases; you start with something called programming, where you understand what the user's needs are. And the design evolves from a combination of understanding the site's constraints, zoning restrictions that may be there, and [addressing] the user's needs.

Pasa: How long have you been in this field, and what attracted you to it?

Contractor: I got my architect's license in 1999. I graduated from architecture school in 1990. I'd been designing and building houses and structures for years previous to that. My parents are both architects; I grew up in that environment. But the act of building really is what attracted me to architecture.

Pasa: DNCA architects and StudioGP were selected for this project in June 2017. That's a long time to spend on a project by construction industry standards, right?

Contractor: Oh, this one was a long time. You know, public entities typically take a long time in terms of getting contracts taken care of and assigning teams. So that contributes to the timeline.

Pasa: How did the pandemic affect the project?

Harris: It affected the construction timeline, in part because labor became less available. There was, I think, a nearly two-month delay in the structural steel arriving to the site right at a critical point because the plant was in Southeastern New Mexico. Just about everybody working in the steel plant was sick with COVID.

Pasa: Did you encounter any other unexpected challenges?

Contractor: The original warehouse building conformed to the grid of the train tracks in the Railyard. We wanted the new building to reflect the grid of the streets. And then around that, we wanted public spaces that [serve a purpose] — like, how do people get off the train? It's very site-specific.

Pasa: How much light will the building emit at night?

Contractor: Right now [about three weeks before the opening], we're seeing a lot of lights left on all night long. It's kind of like the building is trying to get occupied. This is a new museum of contemporary art. It should be a beacon, so [as an architect] you get kind of obsessed about that. At one point, we wanted the building to be something that you could project images onto, becoming part of a kinetic landscape, but we really dialed that all down. Some light fixtures on the building need to be adjusted. But there's a light sky ordinance here, and we try to be very respectful of that.

Pasa: What other projects has your firm worked on in Santa Fe?

Contractor: Deirdre and I have been working together for 19 years now, so we've done a lot together. Most of the gallery buildings in the Railyard were projects that we did, starting in 2005 or so. Both Deirdre and I were involved in the master plan for the Railyard. So the Vladem really represents a full circle.