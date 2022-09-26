Space station flies over Hurricane Ian
The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian on Monday. The storm is on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. (Sept. 26)
HAVANA (Reuters) -Hurricane Ian is expected to hammer western Cuba late in the day with heavy winds and rain and a potentially life-threatening storm surge after strengthening overnight from a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday. The fast-growing storm is located about 100 miles (160 km) west of Grand Cayman, barreling northwest toward Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km per hour), making it a Category 1 hurricane on a five-step scale. "Devastating wind damage is possible where the core of Ian moves across western Cuba," the center said.
Rapid intensification is expected by Tuesday, and Ian will spend days in the Gulf of Mexico. Here’s the latest forecast.
Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. And Florida residents are getting ready. (Sept. 26)
It is increasingly certain that the state will see widespread surge, wave, and rain impacts no matter the specific outcome.
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the U.S. later this week.
Florida is in the potential path of Hurricane Ian. Use these maps to track the storm's path and spaghetti models.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that the team is reviewing options for Sunday's game against the Chiefs as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall.
While all eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it treks toward Cuba and Florida, forecasters are also watching a system in the Atlantic that has a high chance of turning into a tropical depression in the next couple of days.
If there is bad weather in the forecast, or a major hurricane prediction, everyone wants to know where Jim Cantore of the Weather Channel is headed.
Good news for South Floridians: Hurricane Ian is not forecast to travel directly over the region. However, there’s also troublesome developments: the system may still make its presence known.
“In Florida we don’t track the storm. We track Jim Cantore.”
As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, here are the five of the most deadly and destructive hurricanes to hit the state in recent years, listed in chronological order. While Hurricane Katrina in 2005 traveled across the southern tip of Florida, most of the deaths and destruction it caused were in New Orleans. Excluding Katrina, Hurricane Irma was the costliest in Florida history, with total U.S. damage from the storm estimated at $50 billion.
Hurricane Ian formed Monday morning and it is forecast to impact Florida this week.
Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to become a hurricane Sunday and a major hurricane by Monday on its projected path toward Florida this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As Hurricane Ian snakes toward the Sunshine State over the next few days, officials worry about a potentially dangerous storm surge along Florida’s west coast and panhandle.
These two factors are to blame for the unusual split in track models just three to for days before a likely Hurricane Ian landfall.
Biden cancels visit to Florida after approving state of emergency over looming hurricane
Hurricane Ian is threatening Florida, but gas prices there have been falling, while the national average increased. Here's a look at the reasons why.
Hurricane Ian gains strength as tropical storm watches issued for parts of Central Florida.
The storm will spend several days intensifying in the Gulf but could weaken a bit before landfall. Here’s why the Mississippi Coast, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida should be on high alert.