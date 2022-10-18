Space tech startups fall out of VC orbit

Akash Sriram
·1 min read

By Akash Sriram

(Reuters) - Space technology startups are being forced to limit their sky-high ambitions, as their venture-capital backers turn to safer bets due to the current economic turmoil, VC firm Space Capital said.

Decades-high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates and the Ukraine war have roiled global financial markets, forcing investors to evaluate their investment strategies and focus on companies with viable products in the market.

Investments in space technology companies, which collect, process and analyze space-related data, have fallen 80% in the third quarter to about $1 billion from nearly $5 billion in the year-earlier period, Space Capital said in a report.

"Venture Capitalists are refocusing on enterprise software-as-a-service companies and away from deep tech companies that provide solutions based on engineering innovation," New York-based Space Capital said.

VC investment volume in space companies fell 44%, compared with a broader market decline of 31%, it added.

VC firms "are looking to reduce their exposure to capital intensive companies with low or long-term profitability models," Space Capital's managing partner, Chad Anderson, told Reuters.

"This is why space's infrastructure layer will be the hardest hit during the economic downturn."

The downbeat sentiment has also hit publicly traded "new space" companies such as Rocket Lab USA, Astra Space, Spire Global and Satellogic Inc, whose shares have fallen between 49% and 92%.

Many investors who explored aerospace last year have backed away, said William Kowalski, co-founder of Atomos Space, which makes spacecraft that help satellites maneuver in space.

"Fundraising has been challenging, but it has allowed more capital efficient companies to stand out," he said.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Are flat-earthers being serious?

    Of all the conspiracy theories that litter the Internet, the flat Earth conspiracy is quite possibly the most curious. Here's a look at what flat-earthers believe and why.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Bizarre blue blobs hover in Earth's atmosphere in stunning astronaut photo. But what are they?

    An astronaut onboard the ISS recently captured a peculiar image of Earth with two unrelated blue blobs of light shining in the planet's atmosphere.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Wall Street Reacts Positively to Victoria’s Secret After Investor Day

    Still, analysts say the company’s turnaround efforts might be undervalued on the Street.

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • 4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

    There's renewed hype around prospects for marijuana legalization in the U.S. after President Biden recently announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. Although that doesn't mean marijuana legalization is imminent, it's the biggest move the current administration has made toward reform. If you're optimistic about federal legalization, then there are four pot stocks that could be excellent buys, with all of them trading for less than $20 per share: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Specifically, last year's 24% top-line uptick more than doubled 2020's pandemic-suppressed profits, and analysts expect revenue growth of 18% for 2022 to drive per-share earnings up from $18.99 to $22.99. Revenue growth is projected to slow a bit in 2023, but earnings growth is expected to stay close to its current pace. It's all part of the bigger reason Deere shares have held their ground this year while the broad market lost ground.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) recent US$12b drop adds to long-term losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ), it is important to understand the...

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying

    The Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled more than 35% from its recent peak, putting it in a deep bear market. With their share prices tumbling, they trade at much lower valuations. Because of that, investors could score big gains by taking advantage of the sell-off and holding through the eventual recovery.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The cloud-driven platform enables companies to share previously unavailable or proprietary data to gain a better understanding of it and how to analyze it. The company's customer base is also expanding. Total customers rose 23% year over year for Q2, while customers bringing in more than $1 million in product revenue doubled to 246.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors looking for a quality opportunity in this difficult market should consider Confluent stock.

  • Two Stars Made an Explosion That Was Nearly as Fast as Light

    Elizabeth Wheatley (STScI)Space is a terrifying place. The Hubble Space Telescope spotted a good example of this more than five years ago when two neutron stars collided together creating an explosion so big that its resulting jet stream traveled more than 99.97 percent the speed of light.The explosion, dubbed GW170817, was initially observed in August 2017. However, NASA astronomers have only recently been able to get a full look at what occurred and published a paper of their findings on Octob

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for Early 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demog

  • 4 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if the Market Crashes

    Paying attention to big price swings is useful mostly to determine those opportunistic times to "buy low." The four stocks are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Boring old pharmaceutical giant AbbVie is the largest holding in my portfolio.

  • These 3 Cash-Generating Machines Pay Investors Nicely

    In a historically-volatile year in the market so far in 2022, dividends have been a significant perk, helping to shield investors from drawdowns.