Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn

This image provided by NASA and the European Space Agency shows images of six candidate massive galaxies, seen 500-800 million years after the Big Bang. One of the sources (bottom left) could contain as many stars as our present-day Milky Way, but is 30 times more compact (NASA via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
6
MARCIA DUNN
·3 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered what appear to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang, suggesting the early universe may have had a stellar fast-track that produced these “monsters.”

While the new James Webb Space Telescope has spotted even older galaxies, dating to within a mere 300 million years of the beginning of the universe, it’s the size and maturity of these six apparent mega-galaxies that stun scientists. They reported their findings Wednesday.

Lead researcher Ivo Labbe of Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology and his team expected to find little baby galaxies this close to the dawn of the universe — not these whoppers.

“While most galaxies in this era are still small and only gradually growing larger over time,” he said in an email, “there are a few monsters that fast-track to maturity. Why this is the case or how this would work is unknown.”

Each of the six objects looks to weigh billions of times more than our sun. In one of them, the total weight of all its stars may be as much as 100 billion times greater than our sun, according to the scientists, who published their findings in the journal Nature.

Labbe said he and his team didn’t think the results were real at first — that there couldn’t be galaxies as mature as our own Milky Way so early in time — and they still need to be confirmed. The objects appeared so big and bright that some members of the team thought they had made a mistake.

“We were mind-blown, kind of incredulous,” Labbe said.

The Pennsylvania State University’s Joel Leja, who took part in the study, calls them “universe breakers.”

“The revelation that massive galaxy formation began extremely early in the history of the universe upends what many of us had thought was settled science,” Leja said in a statement. “It turns out we found something so unexpected it actually creates problems for science. It calls the whole picture of early galaxy formation into question.”

These galaxy observations were among the first data set that came from the $10 billion Webb telescope, launched just over a year ago. NASA and the European Space Agency’s Webb is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, coming up on the 33rd anniversary of its launch.

Unlike Hubble, the bigger and more powerful Webb can peer through clouds of dust with its infrared vision and discover galaxies previously unseen. Scientists hope to eventually observe the first stars and galaxies formed following the creation of the universe 13.8 billion years ago.

The researchers still are awaiting official confirmation through sensitive spectroscopy, careful to call these candidate massive galaxies for now. Leja said it's possible that a few of the objects might not be galaxies, but obscured supermassive black holes.

While some may prove to be smaller, “odds are good at least some of them will turn out to be” galactic giants, Labbe said. “The next year will tell us.”

One early lesson from Webb is "to let go of your expectations and be ready to be surprised,” he said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Colliding black holes 'ring' across space-time with gravitational wave ripples

    A new model suggests how gravitational waves created by the collision between black holes spread and interact within the fabric of space-time.

  • 'Ted Lasso' star Waddingham to co-host Eurovision contest

    LONDON (AP) — “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian musician Julia Sanina and British singer Alesha Dixon will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, organizers announced Wednesday. The pan-continental pop competition will take place in May in the English city of Liverpool after Britain was asked to stage the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine. All three programs will be hosted by Waddingham, Sanin and Dixon, a TV presenter and former member of girl group Mis-Teeq.

  • Statesman's Deborah Sengupta Stith, Eric Webb will be part of SXSW 2023

    Two veteran entertainment journalists on the Statesman staff have been selected to bring their expertise to this year's South by Southwest.

  • Russians have no success Secretary of National Security Council of Ukraine on "big Russian offensive"

    Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, remarks that the Russian occupiers have had no success in the "big offensive" in the Eastern front of Ukraine. Source: Danilov in the national 24/7 newscast Quote: "The very adjective "big"…has faded away.

  • Here’s what the latest HELOC rates look like now. Should you take one out?

    Home equity line of credit (HELOC) rates for loans with a 20-year repayment period sit at 7.71%, while those with a 10-year repayment period sit at 7.57%, according to Bankrate data from the week ending February 20. You can see the best HELOC rates you may qualify for here. Here are some things to know before you take one out. One big advantage of a HELOC is that they typically offer lower rates than credit cards or personal loans.

  • Adopted Michigan woman learns biological mom was murdered by notorious California serial killers

    An adopted Michigan woman's aunt revealed to her in 2002 that her mother had been murdered by two notorious California serial killers, Charles Ng and Leonard Lake.

  • Extras recruited for a Putin rally featuring patriotic rap remixes were offered just $7 to come stand in the freezing cold

    The rally featured a performance from a group of accordion players, military propaganda videos, and only a three-minute speech from Putin himself.

  • Installing solar-powered refrigerators in developing countries is an effective way to reduce hunger and slow climate change

    People buy produce at a wholesale market in Nakuru, Kenya, on Dec. 24, 2022. James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesFood loss and waste are major problems around the world. When food is tossed aside or allowed to spoil, it makes economies less productive and leaves people hungry. It also harms Earth’s climate by generating methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Food loss and waste accounts for 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. If food waste were a country, it would be the third-la

  • Badger rescued from concrete ledge on M5 in Somerset

    Wildlife volunteers retrieved the animal which was spotted close to a 328ft (100m) drop.

  • Putin a 'nuclear bully' for suspending START: analyst

    STORY: Alleging that the U.S. was turning the war into a global conflict, Putin, on Tuesday (February 21) said Russia was suspending participation in the New START treaty, its last major arms control treaty with Washington.Signed by then-U.S. president Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, the treaty caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the countries can deploy.Due to expire in 2026, it allows each country to physically check the other's nuclear arsenal, although tensions over Ukraine had already brought inspections to a halt.Williams is Director of the Project on Nuclear Issues and a Senior Fellow in the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

  • Prior COVID infection provides just as much protection as vaccines, new study finds

    A new study found that previous COVID-19 infection offers at least the same level of protection as two doses of vaccines, lasting for 40 weeks or longer.

  • Court upholds ban against Cowboys for Trump co-founder

    New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a final appeal for reconsideration by Couy Griffin.

  • Putin hails 'new milestones' to top China diplomat

    STORY: Chinese weapons supplies to Russia would threaten a potential escalation of the Ukraine war into a confrontation between Russia and China on the one side and Ukraine and the U.S.-led NATO military alliance on the other.Wang told Putin that relations between the two countries had withstood the pressure from a volatile international situation and that crises offered certain opportunities.The relationship between China and Russia, Wang said through an interpreter, was not directed against any third party but equally would "not succumb to pressure from third parties" - a clear jab at the United States.

  • NASA Will Launch Israel's First Space Telescope, Set to View Fleeting Events Like Supernovae

    Israel’s first space telescope is set to reach geostationary orbit in 2026, and NASA is going to get it there, the agency announced Tuesday. The mission is called the Ultraviolet Transient Astronomy Satellite (ULTRASAT), and it will scrutinize short-duration events like supernovae and stellar mergers.

  • Iran sentences detained US-based opposition figure to death

    A senior member of a U.S.-based Iranian opposition group held by Iran and accused of orchestrating a deadly 2008 mosque bombing has been sentenced to death, authorities said Tuesday. Iran says Jamshid Sharmahd, a 67-year-old Iranian-German national and U.S. resident, is the leader of the armed wing of a group advocating the restoration of the monarchy that was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the death sentence is “absolutely unacceptable" and that there would be a “clear reaction,” without elaborating.

  • Japanese startup unveils balloon flight space viewing tours

    A Japanese startup announced plans Tuesday to launch commercial space viewing balloon flights that it hopes will bring an otherwise astronomically expensive experience down to Earth. Company CEO Keisuke Iwaya said passengers do not need to be billionaires, go through intense training or have the language skills needed to fly in a rocket. “It’s safe, economical and gentle for people,” Iwaya told reporters.

  • South Korea Again Smashes Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility Rate in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s fertility rate, the world’s lowest for years, has fallen again, aggravating the challenges of aging demographics for the economy.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Fin

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Calls Putin’s Treaty Halt ‘Big Mistake’

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin had made a “big mistake” in suspending a landmark nuclear treaty as he met in Warsaw with eastern European leaders who have offered staunch support for Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US

  • Russia plans to annex Belarus by 2030, leaked document reveals

    Russia and Belarus will share a single currency, taxation system and military by the end of the decade, according to annexation papers drawn up by the Kremlin.

  • Ohio State's Ryan Day asked how he smoothed things over with frustrated TreVeyon Henderson

    Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked about the meeting in which RB TreVeyon Henderson said the two "got everything we needed to get off our chest.”