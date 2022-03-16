Space telescope's image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

This image made available by NASA on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 shows star 2MASS J17554042+6551277 used to align the mirrors of the James Webb Space Telescope, with galaxies and stars surrounding it. The hexagonal shape of Webb’s mirrors and its filters made the shimmering star look more red and spiky. The first science images aren't expected until late June or early July. (NASA/STScI via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
SETH BORENSTEIN
·1 min read

NASA’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies.

The image released Wednesday from the James Webb Space Telescope is a test shot — not an official science observation — to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.

Last month, NASA looked at a much closer star with 18 separate images from its mirror segments.

Scientists said they were giddy as they watched the latest test photos arrive. NASA’s test image was aimed at a star 100 times fainter than the human eye can see — 2,000 light-years away. A light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles (9.7 trillion kilometers).

The shape of Webb’s mirrors and its filters made the shimmering star look more red and spiky but the background really stole the show.

“You can’t help but see those thousands of galaxies behind it, really gorgeous,” said Jane Rigby, Webb operations project scientist.

Those galaxies are several billions of years old. Eventually, scientists hope Webb will see so faraway and back in time that it will only be “a couple hundred million years after the Big Bang,” she said.

The first science images won’t come until late June or early July.

The Webb — successor to the nearly 32-year-old Hubble Space Telescope — blasted off from South America in December and reached its designated perch in January.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Vampire-squid thing named after President Biden had 10 arms to grab you with

    There are vampires in the deep, and they have been lurking there for about 330 million years. Vampyropods are not actually vampiric — though these cephalopods do love the darkness. The Dracula-like appearance of their mantles could almost pass for Bela Lugosi’s iconic cloak. Now a new fossil has revealed that these nyctophilic creatures have been around over 80 million years longer than anyone thought they were. And Syllimsimpodi bideni didn’t just have instant vampire cosplay, but 10 arms that

  • Fresh COVID wave expected to hit the US as Omicron subvariant and patchy vaccination rates drive surge in Europe

    Cases of COVID-19 are surging in several European countries due to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, and US experts are keeping their masks on.

  • Three 'known' Kepler exoplanets are more likely to be stars

    Scientists have learned that three 'known' exoplanets are really stars.

  • If Christian Kirk gets up to $84 million, here’s what Davante Adams should ask for

    Now that the receiver market has been set with some ridiculous deals, here's what we think Davante Adams should ask for.

  • An asteroid was discovered just 2 hours before impacting Earth

    An asteroid hit the Earth at 21:22 UTC (5:22 EST) on March 11, 2022. The asteroid was discovered by Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky just two hours before its impact. DON’T MISS: Deals: AirPods Pro sale, $14 bed pillows, $200 off MacBook Pro, more An asteroid hit the Earth right after it was discovered The asteroid in … The post An asteroid was discovered just 2 hours before impacting Earth appeared first on BGR.

  • Biden calls Putin a war criminal

    President Biden on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal for Russia's invasion of Ukraine."I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters at an event at the White House.White House press secretary Jen Psaki, questioned about Biden's labeling of Putin, said his comment speaks for itself. "The president's remarks speak for themselves, he was speaking from his heart and speaking from what he's seen on television,...

  • Leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers met the day before the Capitol Riot. A documentary film crew was present.

    Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers leader Steward Rhodes met in an underground parking garage for 30 minutes the day before the riot.

  • Sex Traps Might Finally Help Us Eradicate Murder Hornets

    Yasunori Koide via Wikimedia CommonsIt’s been nearly three years since the Asian giant hornet made its terrifying debut in the U.S. This yellow and black insect, about the size of two stacked hockey pucks, earned itself the moniker “murder hornet” thanks to its ravenous appetite for honey bee larvae. Eradication efforts have been lackluster as scientists work to pinpoint where these hornets set up shop and what attracts them.As it turns out, sex just might be the answer.In a new study published

  • Prosecutors seek dismissal of charges against Capitol riot defendant

    Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges against a Capitol riots defendant and release him from jail, a rare admission in a court filing that the Justice Department had violated his legal right to a speedy trial.

  • NASA's mega expensive moon rocket will make its public debut Thursday

    Twelve years after it was first announced, NASA’s massive Space Launch System will finally make its public debut. The super heavy-lift rocket and Orion spacecraft will begin the rollout to the launch pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, a much-anticipated development for a launch system that’s been beset by delays and a mounting price tag. Following the rollout Thursday, which is expected to take 11 hours, NASA will conduct a slew of tests to determine launch readiness, like validating the software systems and servicing the boosters.

  • Comedian Davidson, others headed to space

    "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson is among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezo's space travel venture Blue Origin. (March 14)

  • Genetically modified mosquitos kill their own offspring

    When we think about dangerous animals, we often conjure images of sharks, snakes, or even hippos, but if you want to find the world’s deadliest animal, you’ll have to think smaller. Mosquitos are responsible for over a million deaths worldwide each year. Worse, as a consequence of increased global transit, species of mosquito which were previously geographically isolated are now finding their way all over the world, increasing disease transmission. Aedes aegypti, for instance, is a species of mo

  • Seoul: North Korean missile exploded in air in failed launch

    A North Korean missile fired from its capital region exploded soon after liftoff in an apparent failed launch on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, amid speculation that the North is preparing to launch its longest-range weapon in the most significant provocation in years. The Sunan area is where North Korea’s international airport is located.

  • Ride-share return from space station on Russian Soyuz still on track - NASA

    A U.S. astronaut is still slated to share a ride back from the International Space Station with two cosmonauts aboard their Soyuz capsule later this month, despite U.S.-Russian antagonism over the war in Ukraine, NASA officials said on Monday. Joel Montalbano, manager of NASA's International Space Station (ISS) program, also said U.S.-Russian cooperation aboard the orbital research outpost, currently home to four Americans, two Russians, and one German from the European Space Agency, remained free of tension.

  • Plains drought to curb U.S. wheat harvest, adding to global supply worries

    A worsening drought in the southern U.S. Plains is threatening the region's winter wheat crop just as the Ukraine crisis dents global supplies. Some farmers in southwestern Kansas, the top U.S. wheat producing state, have not received much measurable rain or snow since October. Winter wheat is planted in autumn, lays dormant in winter and begins sending up green shoots in spring.

  • Scientists found the building blocks of life on an asteroid

    Scientists have revealed the results of studies on samples taken from the asteroid Ryugu. Japan’s Hayabusa 2 mission collected the samples in 2018 and 2019 (via Space.com). The results include a breakdown of what the asteroid is made of. Additionally, the results showed that asteroids like Ryugu could have helped bring the seeds of life … The post Scientists found the building blocks of life on an asteroid appeared first on BGR.

  • Ex-NFL star running for US Senate casts doubt on evolution: ‘Why are there still apes? Think about it’

    American football legend Herschel Walker suggested he does not believe that humans evolved from apes when apes still exist today

  • NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk on ISS

    NASA astronauts take care of some outside activities during a spacewalk Tuesday aboard the International Space Station; install brackets for future solar array. (March 15)

  • US astronaut Mark Vande Hei will return to Earth aboard a Russian spacecraft amid concerns that US-Russia space relations have deteriorated

    "The reality is Mark Vande Hei is coming home on March 30 with Anton and Pyotr, period," said NASA space station program manager Joel Montalbano.

  • The next era of human enhancement brings potential pitfalls

    Already, there are hints of a future in which prosthetics enhance human abilities, rather than struggling to match them.