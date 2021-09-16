  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Space X is by far the most diversified of all of these space companies:' CEO of space ETF

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SpaceX launched the first all-civilian crew into orbit on Wednesday evening. The liftoff at 8:02 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center in Florida is a major step towards the future of commercial space travel. 

"Few have come before, and many are about to follow," said billionaire Jared Isaacman from inside the spacecraft.

The 38-year-old founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments (FOUR) funded the mission called Inspiration4. The voyage benefits St Jude's Hospital. 

None of the four crew members on board are professional astronauts. All went through rigorous commercial astronaut training for the mission. They will spend the next three days orbiting Earth on the Dragon spacecraft developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX. 

The crew members include Isaacman, who is an accomplished pilot. He serves as commander. 

Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old physicians' assistant at St. Jude's Hospital is the youngest American to go into orbit. She is chief medical officer on the capsule.

Dr. Sian Proctor is a 51-year-old geoscientist and STEM educator. She is the pilot on the journey, and the fourth African American woman to travel to space. 

Christopher Sembroski, 42, works in the aerospace industry. He is serving as Mission Specialist during the journey.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew launches from Pad 39A at NASA&#39;s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on September 15, 2021. - The Inspiration4 mission, the first to send an all-civilian crew to orbit, will venture deeper into space than the International Space Station. (Photo by Chandan KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew launches from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on September 15, 2021. - The Inspiration4 mission, the first to send an all-civilian crew to orbit, will venture deeper into space than the International Space Station. (Photo by Chandan KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The capsule will orbit about 575 kilometers away from Earth. The altitude is farther away than the International Space Station. The crew will spend time conducting experiments related to human physiology in microgravity. 

"Space is a unique environment and there are opportunities to use the microgravity environment to find and develop new treatments and cures for various diseases and ailments," founder of Space Advisors and author of Space is Open for Business, Robert Jacobson told Yahoo Finance.

"Props to Elon Musk for being open to flying Inspiration4. His approval of this mission means that he is confident in the safety and reliability of the vehicle, his teams, and the rest of the necessary infrastructure," he added.

Isaacman is the third billionaire to pay for a space-related voyage in recent months, and the first to fund a private voyage to orbit on a SpaceX vehicle.

Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) each took part in historic suborbital missions during the summer

"Of the three companies that are now attempting to showcase their capabilities for space tourism, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, SpaceX is by far the most diversified," ProcureAM CEO Andrew Chanin told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday. 

Chanin points out SpaceX has many different revenue streams and existing government contracts. 

"They're doing many different things currently and already have plans to do them in the future," said Chanin. "To the extent that space tourism isn't a major revenue stream for this company, it may not be the end of the world."

Upon completion of the multi-day journey, Dragon will reenter Earth’s atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida.

Ines is a is a markets reporter covering stocks from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Powell orders review of Fed ethics rules after stock trades made by senior officials

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has directed staff to review the central bank system’s rules around stock trading following the public disclosure of several multi-million dollar trades made by senior officials last year.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall St. drops as traders dissect jobless claims, unexpected retail sales jump

    Stock futures traded slightly lower Thursday morning to give back some gains from a day earlier, as September selling pressure returned to equity markets.

  • Broadway is back: Producer says 'pent-up demand' is a 'good harbinger'

    “Welcome back to the theater!” That’s how Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda addressed a sold-out crowd from the stage of the Richard Rodgers theater Monday night, as one of the hottest shows on Broadway reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Great White Way to go dark for 18 months.

  • Facebook rolls out new messaging, business tools for brands

    Facebook Inc is rolling out new ways for businesses to find and chat with potential customers on its apps, the social media company said Thursday, as it seeks to become an online shopping destination. The new features will help Facebook, already a leader in digital advertising, offer personalized shopping experiences to its users, said Karandeep Anand, vice president of business products at Facebook. Businesses will now be able to add a button on their Instagram profiles to let people send a WhatsApp message to the company with one click.

  • How Facebook plans to ‘earn people’s trust’ with its Novi digital wallet

    David Marcus, Head of F2, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the features and implications of Facebook's long-awaited Novi digital wallet.

  • How Cisco’s focus on tech innovation is driving the company’s growth

    Cisco Chair & CEO Chuck Robbins&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Cisco has been able to outpace growth throughout the year, the innovation Cisco is focusing on producing, and the reasoning behind the company’s most recent outlook.

  • ‘It’s Groundhog Day for mortgage rates.’ As interest rates hold steady, the housing market could be getting its second wind

    Mortgage rates continue to move within a very narrow band, as the housing market could be primed for another surge in interest from prospective home buyers. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.86% for the week ending Sept. 16, down two basis points from the previous week, Freddie Mac (FMCC) reported Thursday. Mortgage rates are in line with their level from last year — a year ago, the 30-year loan averaged 2.87%.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Jobless Claims Rise, Retail Sales Jump; Apple, Tesla Slide

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 100 points Thursday, as jobless claims rose and retail sales jumped. Apple and Tesla slid.

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    SpaceX launched civilians into space, and Rivian produced the first all-electric pickup: 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • Fed's Powell orders sweeping ethics review after officials' trading prompts outcry

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has ordered a sweeping review of the ethics rules governing financial holdings and dealings by senior officials at the U.S. central bank, a Fed spokesperson said on Thursday. Powell ordered the review late last week, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement, following recent reports that two of the Fed system's 12 regional reserve bank presidents had been active investors during 2020, a notably volatile year for asset prices as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic. "Because the trust of the American people is essential for the Federal Reserve to effectively carry out our important mission, Chair Powell late last week directed Board staff to take a fresh and comprehensive look at the ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Fed officials," the statement said.

  • SpaceX Launches Tourists Way Above Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin Flights

    A SpaceX launch featuring an all-civilian crew took place Wednesday night, kicking off an era of commercial orbital launches.

  • ESG is broken but we can’t afford to scrap it

    Former BlackRock chief investment officer Tariq Fancy has called ESG a “dangerous placebo."

  • Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day.

  • AgriFORCE Advanced Technology Stands Out in a Suddenly Crowded Controlled Environment Agriculture and Vertical Farming Industry

    Photo by Mark Stebnicki from Pexels Food security continues to be at the forefront of global social and environmental issues, with vertical farms forcing farmers and entrepreneurs to reimagine what future food production technology will create. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) aims to become a recognized player in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) space and vertical farms movement, using advanced technology to develop new systems to deliver sustainable solutions for high-

  • IPO Mania Skips Africa, Where Fast-Growing Firms Prefer Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- A global surge in initial public offerings has so far eluded sub-Saharan Africa. Companies have raised a record $467 billion on the world’s stock exchanges during the first eight months of this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Yet in Johannesburg, home of Africa’s largest bourse, 21 companies have instead de-listed in 2021. Smaller exchanges in Accra, Nairobi and Lagos have been similarly quiet. The world’s highest unemployment rate and a lack of confidence in South

  • Microsoft shares edge higher on $60 billion buyback program

    The announcement comes just days after two U.S. Senate Democrats unveiled a proposal to tax corporate stock buybacks to help fund President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion investment plan. Democrat lawmakers have also proposed a substantial roll-back of tax cuts implemented by Donald Trump's administration, including raising the top tax rate on corporations to 26.5% from the current 21%. Microsoft shares have soared about 35% this year, making it the second most valuable company in the world with market capitalization of $2.25 trillion.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cisco Sales Outlook Outshines Estimates, But Profit Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of computer networking equipment, gave an upbeat forecast for sales growth in the coming years, but disappointed analysts with its profit projections. Revenue will increase 5% to 7% over the next four fiscal years, the company told analysts and investors during a presentation Wednesday. That outpaced Wall Street projections. Earnings per share, excluding certain items, will rise at about the same rate -- and that’s where the company fell short

  • Chinese astronauts complete three-month space mission

    Three Chinese astronauts have completed the country's longest crewed mission and started their journey home on Thursday after 90 days at the Tiangong space station conducting spacewalks and scientific experiments.