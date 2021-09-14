Spaceflight Inc. unveils a new breed of orbital tug that’s built for far-out missions

Alan Boyle
·3 min read
Sherpa-ES
An artist’s conception shows the Sherpa-ES orbital transfer vehicle. (Spaceflight Inc. Graphic)

When a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sends a robotic lander to the moon’s south pole, perhaps as early as next year, Seattle-based Spaceflight Inc. plans to make a few extra deliveries with its own piggyback spacecraft.

The mission, known as GEO Pathfinder, will represent the first in-space outing for a new type of orbital transfer vehicle called the Sherpa Escape, or Sherpa-ES.

“Orbital” might not be exactly the right term, since the craft is designed to go well beyond low Earth orbit to zoom around the moon and back, potentially deploying payloads at every step along the way.

“This mission will demonstrate our complete mission toolbox and ability to execute complex, groundbreaking and exciting missions beyond LEO,” Grant Bonin, senior vice president of business development at Spaceflight, said today in a news release.

Vehicle configuration with Sherpa
Vehicle configuration with Sherpa

GEO Pathfinder’s Sherpa-ES would serve as a secondary payload on a Falcon 9 mission that’s due to send Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander to the lunar south pole, with launch set for no earlier than the fourth quarter of 2022.

Smallish payloads can be attached to the Sherpa’s multiple ports for deployment in translunar orbit or low lunar orbit. It’s even possible to put satellites in geosynchronous equatorial orbit around Earth, or GEO, by a roundabout route.

“Spaceflight will utilize a launch with a creative trajectory and our best-in-class propulsion system to slingshot around the moon, allowing us to deliver payloads to GEO in an environmentally safe manner,” Bonin explained.

GEO satellites typically have to be sent to their designated locations in a multi-step, orbit-raising process that requires a heavy load of onboard propellant. Entering GEO from above, with the momentum provided during the round-the-moon trip, would reduce the need for extra fuel.

For the GEO Pathfinder mission, one of Spaceflight’s customers is GeoJump, a new company that’s dedicated to providing GEO rideshare opportunities for small satellites. One of the payloads aboard the Sherpa-ES will be Orbit Fab’s in-space refueling system. To get Orbit Fab’s payload to its destination, Sherpa-ES will perform a lunar flyby, and then head back toward Earth to settle into geosynchronous orbit.

“Offering rideshare missions to GEO is a real game-changer for the smallsat industry,” said Meagan Crawford, co-founder and managing partner at SpaceFund, which has GeoJump and Orbit Fab in its investment portfolio. “When we presented the idea of accessing GEO via rideshare with Spaceflight to our portfolio companies — as early as 2022 — the response was overwhelming. What used to be part of a long-term strategy for many of these companies is now a short-term reality.”

Spaceflight said the Sherpa-ES could be used for deep-space deployments as well.

Sherpa-ES is the latest in a line of next-generation Sherpa orbital tugs that also includes the free-flying Sherpa-FX; the Sherpa-LTE, which uses a xenon-based electric propulsion system; and the Sherpa-LTC, which uses a “green” bipropellant propulsion system. Spaceflight Inc. optimized the Sherpa-ES bipropellant propulsion system to produce higher energy for orbit-raising and inclination changes.

Sherpa-FX had its first outing as a secondary Falcon 9 payload in January. In June, another SpaceX satellite rideshare mission featured a Sherpa-LTE as well as a Sherpa-FX. The Sherpa-LTC is due to make its debut later this year.

More from GeekWire:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt opens ancient tomb of King Djoser after restoration

    Egypt on Tuesday showcased an ancient tomb structure belonging to the cemetery complex of King Djoser, a pharaoh who lived more than 4,500 years ago, following extensive restorations of the site. The structure — known as the Southern Tomb — is largely underground and includes a labyrinth of corridors, decorated with hieroglyphic carvings and tiles. A central funeral shaft houses a massive granite-clad sarcophagus from Egypt’s Third Dynasty.

  • SpaceX launches 51 Starlinks into polar orbit

    The California launch will help expand Starlink internet service at higher latitudes.

  • Getting fully vaccinated massively reduces your chance of dying from COVID-19, a new real-world study suggests

    COVID-19 accounted for 0.8% of deaths among fully vaccinated people in England, compared with 37% for unvaccinated people, data from England showed.

  • The Covid spike in highly vaccinated Israel holds grim omens for other economies

    Israel's vaccination drive was a shining model. But its late-summer Covid-19 spike holds reasons for other countries to worry about coronavirus surges in their own near futures.

  • First Mars Rocks Reveal Planet Was Once Potentially Habitable

    NASA's Perseverance has collected the first-ever rocks from Mars. This historical moment hints at a history of a potentially habitable world. The post First Mars Rocks Reveal Planet Was Once Potentially Habitable appeared first on Nerdist.

  • This Texas-based company wants to revive the extinct woolly mammoth. Well, sorta

    Colossal, a Texas-based genetics company, announced its launch Monday with the ambition of resurrecting the prehistoric beasts in the Arctic.

  • Fusion energy nears reality thanks to an ultra-powerful magnet

    Fusion energy is closer to becoming a practical reality after researchers successfully tested an extremely powerful magnet.

  • Humans Could Develop a Sixth Sense, Scientists Say

    This skill will help you "see" in the dark.

  • SpaceX Is About to Launch an Historic Manned Rocket That Will Orbit the Earth for 3 Days

    Inspiration4 will orbit the Earth for three days, making it the first time a non-professional crew has undertaken such an ambitious mission.

  • SpaceX launches its first batch of Starlink satellites aimed at new coverage areas from California

    SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 of its Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Monday night at 8:55 PM PDT (11:55 PM EDT). This was the first launch for the Starlink satellite internet constellation from the west coast, and also the first batch of a second stage of Starlink satellite deployment, targeting a new orbital trajectory that will help the network provide service to new regions including Northern Canada and parts of Northern Europe. In total, SpaceX has now launched around 1,800 Starlink satellites, and it has been providing coverage to customers during its beta program for over a year now.

  • Milkweed Butterflies Are More Murderous Than They Look

    Butterflies seem gentle as they flutter from plant to plant. But some may be more murderous than you imagine. Naturalists recently witnessed several species of milkweed butterfly harassing, subduing and subsequently feeding on milkweed caterpillars, presumably to get their fill of toxic alkaloids inside the larvae. This behavior was described in an article published Wednesday in the journal Ecology. The authors of the paper say they are unaware of similar behavior being documented among other bu

  • Atlantis, Which No Serious Historian Thinks Existed, Is Making People Insane on Twitter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Mary Evans Picture Library/Everett CollectionThis summer a new documentary TV series premiered on the Discovery Channel. Hunting Atlantis follows a pair of experts “on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time—the rediscovery of Atlantis.” There’s just one problem: there’s not an ancient historian or archeologist working in the field today who believes Atlantis was a real historical city.Academics and documentary filmmakers often find

  • Squirrels have personality traits similar to humans, new study shows

    Four personality traits that are key to squirrel's survival were observed in the animals in a study done by UC Davis.

  • No bull: Scientists potty train cows to use 'MooLoo'

    Turns out cows can be potty trained as easily as toddlers. Scientists put the task to the test and 11 out of 16 cows learned to use the “MooLoo” when they had to go. Just like some parents, the researchers used a sweet treat to coax the cows to push through a gate and urinate in a special pen.

  • Egypt team identifies fossil of land-roaming whale species

    Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale, unearthed over a decade ago in the country's Western Desert, is that of a previously unknown species. The prehistoric whale, known as semi-aquatic because it lived both on land and sea, sported features of an accomplished hunter, the team’s leading paleontologist, Hesham Sallam, told The Associated Press — features that make it stand out among other whale fossils. The fossil was first found by a team of Egyptian environmentalists in 2008 in an area that was covered by seas in prehistoric times, but researchers only published their findings confirming a new species last month.

  • Mars: Nasa rover's rock cores were 'highest priority samples'

    Nasa's Perseverance rover was last week commanded to acquire two significant rock samples on Mars.

  • SpaceX preps for a historic all-civilian crew

    SpaceX is expected to launch another billionaire into space on Wednesday in what will become the first time ever that humans are blasted into Earth's orbit with only civilians aboard.The group of four is being led by Jared Isaacman, the chief executive of an e-commerce company called Shift4 Payments.Professor Sridhar Tayur teaches about new business models at Carnegie Mellon University."I think it's exciting. I think they need to get the safety numbers in, I would think, better than one in 100 for this to go beyond a few brave people. And then I believe they could get a thousand people to try it a year or something like that at good safety levels, at about $250,000 an orbital flight, because that is the kind of money people are spending on expensive cars and things of that type.""There is a certain amount of frivolousness and ego in it. But I also believe that we have moved in our understanding of science and our capability and technologies because people have taken these kind of extraordinary risks. I mean, that is the human endeavor to push the limits."Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin have also recently blasted civilian tourists into space, but both of those were suborbital - meaning they didn't circle the Earth and only lasted a few minutes. This new trip will take three days, circling the Earth every 90 minutes.Isaacman says they'll conduct experiments and is using the event to raise support for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. One of his fellow crew members, Hayley Arceneaux, is a physician's assistant at the institution. The other two members are Sian Proctor, a geoscientist and Chris Sembroski, a U.S. Air Force vet and engineer. They were the winners of an online contest and sweepstakes respectively.

  • Holocaust survivor, scholar awarded $815,000 Balzan Prize

    An Israeli-French-American Holocaust survivor and historian and a U.S. scientist specializing in gut bacteria were among the recipients this year’s Balzan Prizes, recognizing scholarly and scientific achievements, announced on Monday. Saul Friedlander, who has taught at both the University of California, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv University, was awarded the prize for Holocaust and Genocide Studies for his work broadening the perspective on the history of the Holocaust. Friedlander, 88, was born in Prague in 1932 in a non-religious Jewish family, which fled to France after the German occupation in March 1939.

  • How to Ethically Buy Fossils Online (and Not Get Ripped Off)

    Give your credenza some authentic prehistoric flair.

  • Wrestling with the risks of private missions to space

    Axios' "How it Happened: The Next Astronauts" podcast follows the first all-civilian space crew as they prepare for their historic mission.The all-civilian Inspiration4 crew, launching to orbit this week, will force the space industry to contend with just how much risk ordinary people are willing to take on in order to build humanity's future in space. Why it matters: The private space industry's goal of building an economy in space hinges on sending more people to orbit in the near future. But