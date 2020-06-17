Spaceflight signs deal with SpaceX for future rideshare satellite launch slots

Alan Boyle
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sends 64 satellites into space in December 2018, on a mission that was arranged by Seattle-based Spaceflight Inc. (SpaceX via YouTube)

Seattle-based Spaceflight Inc. says it’s signed an agreement to secure spots for secondary payloads on several of SpaceX’s rockets due for launch through the end of 2021.

