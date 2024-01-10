Spaceport America to hold meeting in Albuquerque Wednesday on Master Plan project

Jan. 9—Spaceport America is looking toward the future.

It recently signed a memorandum of understanding with The Borderplex Alliance to strengthen the aerospace economy in the region. Now, it's asking the public for input on its future as it creates a Master Plan project.

Spaceport officials will be in Albuquerque Wednesday evening, hosting a free, public event at the NewSpace Launchpad, 2420 Alamo SE #104, from 6-8 p.m. It's the second event focused on the Master Plan study. The first was in Las Cruces in October.

During Wednesday's event, officials will provide information on how the New Mexico Spaceport Authority — the operator of Spaceport America — is achieving its statutory mission, the public perception of the Spaceport's strengths and challenges and future opportunities for the Spaceport.

A public comment period will follow the presentation. People can speak at the event or submit comments to SA-MP-Comments@rsandh.com.

The Master Plan study is being conducted by RS&H, a consulting firm. Officials say the study, likely to be released this year, will help evaluate future spaceport needs — such as different possible uses for the facility — over the next decade.

Spaceport America's Master Plan project comes as the FAA-licensed spaceport saw its anchor tenant, Virgin Galactic, layoff more than 70 of its employees in New Mexico. Virgin Galactic has said it plans to pause spaceflights from the spaceport later this year and put resources toward its next generation of Delta ships, which are expected to take more frequent trips to suborbit.