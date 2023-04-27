Spaceport Cornwall opens new satellite launch centre

Cornwall Council said it hoped Spaceport Cornwall would create a new cornerstone for the local economy

Spaceport Cornwall has officially opened a new centre for businesses involved in satellite launch and development.

The Space Systems Operations Facility (SSOF) opening comes after the unsuccessful launch of satellites by a plane from the spaceport in January.

The SSOF will enable businesses to build and launch satellites from Cornwall, Spaceport Cornwall said.

It will also be a centre for research and development.

The jumbo and its rocket were pictured leaving the Spaceport base near Newquay in January

Matt Archer of the UK Space Agency said the Virgin Orbit satellite mission in January "was not the outcome that we wanted".

But he said it "proves that they have the capability and the resilience and the ability to position themselves as a long-term spaceport".

The January satellite mission, the first from UK soil, ended in failure after a rocket fuel filter became dislodged.

Virgin Orbit has since filed for bankruptcy.

Councillor Louis Gardner from Spaceport owner Cornwall Council, said: "When we set out on this journey eight years ago it was all about creating a cluster of space related businesses here in Cornwall and creating a new part of the Cornish economy.

"And this building is a symbol that we have done just that.

"It is not just about launch, it's about everything that we can bring to the party all related to space."

Dr Heidi Thiemann, director of training and recruitment firm Space Skills Alliance, said: "Everyone here (at Spaceport) cares about providing good, high quality jobs, providing skills of people locally and nationally, and being part of that cluster of people with the same mindset is absolutely brilliant."

