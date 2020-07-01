Spacesaver awarded cooperative purchasing contract

Sourcewell offers organizations a way to save time and money

FORT ATKINSON, Wis., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, public safety entities, museums, and a variety of other organizations have a simpler way to keep supplies and equipment organized: they can purchase Spacesaver storage solutions via the Sourcewell contract.

"This contract award makes it even easier for customers to do business with us," said Mark Haubenschild, Spacesaver's president and CEO. "Sourcewell provides a quick and legal way to fulfill the bid process and benefit from competitive pricing."

Sourcewell is a government organization that solicits bids from reputable suppliers, evaluates products for quality and durability, and offers the best pricing on the best products to community and government entities.

Following a recent competitive solicitation process, Sourcewell awarded a cooperative purchasing contract to Spacesaver for a variety of "Industrial and Workplace Storage Systems," including high-density mobile and metal shelving; lockers; storage solutions for evidence, weapons, and more; filing cabinets; museum collections storage, and modular storage products.

These contracts were announced in April 2020 and are now available to all Sourcewell participating agencies throughout the United States and Canada. Sourcewell contracts are available to all government entities, nonprofit organizations, and public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities. There is no cost, no obligation, and no liability.

To learn more about saving time and money by purchasing Spacesaver products from ready-to-use, competitively solicited contracts, visit spacesaver.com/contracts.

Spacesaver manufactures a full range of innovative storage solutions for schools and universities, law enforcement, healthcare, and a wide range of other clients. Our Wisconsin-based manufacturing and office teams coordinate with our extensive distribution network to provide reliable, well-designed storage solutions that optimize space, streamline workflows, and integrate seamlessly into any space. Visit Spacesaver.com or call 800-255-8170 to learn more.

