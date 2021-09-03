Spacewalkers hook up Russian lab module power cables

William Harwood
·2 min read

Two Russian spacewalkers connected a new laboratory module to the International Space Station's power grid Friday, routing and plugging in eight cables to tap into electricity generated by NASA's solar power system.

Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov ran about an hour behind schedule getting two bundles of cables hooked up between the newly-arrived Nauka lab module and the U.S. segment of the station, prompting Russian flight controllers to defer a few lower-priority tasks.

But the main objective of the spacewalk was accomplished: all eight power cables were successfully connected, along with partial connection of an ethernet cable, tying Nauka into the station's shared power and internet systems.

Cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy works outside the International Space Station to electrically connect a new Russian laboratory module to the outpost. This shot was captured by a helmet camera used by crewmate Pyotr Dubrov. / Credit: NASA TV
Cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy works outside the International Space Station to electrically connect a new Russian laboratory module to the outpost. This shot was captured by a helmet camera used by crewmate Pyotr Dubrov. / Credit: NASA TV

"All the connectors were mated correctly," Russian flight control radioed the spacewalkers after tests confirmed the first set of cables was working properly.

"Great! Thank you so much for your confirmation," one of the cosmonauts replied.

The second set of cables also was confirmed to be properly connected and powered.

The excursion began at 10:41 a.m. EDT when Novitskiy and Dubrov opened the outer hatch of the Poisk airlock compartment to kick off the 242nd spacewalk in space station history, the 10th so far this year and the second for the two cosmonauts.

The Nauka module arrived at the station on July 29, docking at the Earth-facing port of the Russian Zvezda module at the back end of the space station. Unexpected thruster firings after the linkup briefly knocked the station out of its normal orientation, but the problem was corrected without any damage to the complex.

The U.S. and Russian segments of the station share the same computer network and solar power system and the first of up to 11 Russian spacewalks to outfit the new lab module was devoted to plugging Nauka into the existing electrical grid.

The work required close cooperation between NASA and Russian flight controllers to make sure power was shut down across various circuits while the cosmonauts were making the required connections. While the work took longer than expected, there were no major problems.

But installation of three space exposure experiments, attachment of two spacewalk handrails on Nauka and the jettisoning of a no-longer-needed ethernet cable reel were deferred to a future spacewalk. Novitskiy and Dubrov returned to the Poisk airlock and closed the hatch at 6:35 p.m., officially bringing the 7-hour 54-minute spacewalk to a close.

The cosmonauts plan to venture back outside next Thursday to carry out the second in the series of Nauka outfitting spacewalks, including at least some of the tasks that were deferred during Friday's outing.

Then, if all goes well, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet plan a spacewalk of their own three days later to make preparations for installation of a second set of new solar arrays in a long-planned power system upgrade.

WWII veteran meets woman who wrote him thank-you letter 12 years ago

“QAnon Shaman” pleads guilty to felony in Capitol riot case

Families demand release of secret files from 9/11 case

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Experts: FBI has plenty of ways to find Jan. 6 riot suspect from Florida

    Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland remains at large, while most of the 630-plus Jan. 6 suspects have been arrested, including his sister, Olivia Pollock.

  • Exodus from Cuba continues with six migrants arriving in the Florida Keys

    A group of six people arrived on a small fishing boat in the Florida Keys Thursday morning in an attempt to migrate from Cuba.

  • New Jersey's largest dairy farm sustains major damage

    New Jersey's largest dairy farm is cleaning up after a devastating tornado blew through South Jersey Wednesday evening. Three cows died when buildings collapsed.

  • Indonesia seizes tanker believed to carry illicit waste oil

    Indonesia's navy has seized a massive tanker believed to be loaded with thousands of tons of wasted black oil and has brought the ship to shore for further investigation, officials said Thursday. The Panamanian-flagged MT Zodiac Star was located Wednesday after the navy received an intelligence tip about a suspicious tanker near Tolop island and escorted it about 22 kilometers (13 miles) to a naval base in Batam on the Indonesian archipelago’s southwestern tip near Singapore, said Rear Admiral Arsyad Abdullah, the country’s western fleet commander. The 3,224-ton tanker, with its crew of 18 Indonesians and a Malaysian, was suspected of conducting illicit practices after it was caught with about 4,600 tons of waste oil without port clearance and other proper legal documents, Abdullah said in a statement.

  • Stoke Space stakes its claim in the launch industry’s rush to fully reusable rockets

    In just six months, Kent, Wash.-based Stoke Space Technologies has turned a blank stretch of ground in Moses Lake, Wash., into a bridgehead for building a fully reusable rocket optimized for satellite launches. “It was barren desert as recently as April,” co-founder and CEO Andy Lapsa told GeekWire, “and we were able to get all of the facilities up and running in order to run long-duration, liquid-hydrogen, liquid-oxygen rocket engine testing out there.” The 2.3-acre test facility at Moses Lake’

  • Exclusive-Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails -source

    Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners. In the weeks since the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan from a U.S.-backed government, reports have highlighted how biometric https://theintercept.com/2021/08/17/afghanistan-taliban-military-biometrics and Afghan payroll https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/08/30/1033941/afghanistan-biometric-databases-us-military-40-data-points databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies. In a statement on Friday, Alphabet Inc's Google stopped short of confirming that Afghan government accounts were being locked down, saying that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and "taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts."

  • Firefly launches its first rocket, but loses the launch craft in mid-flight explosion

    Firefly launched its first rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, and on board it carried a number of payloads with an intended destination of low Earth orbit. The rocket took off as planned, and seemed to be doing fairly well during the initial portion of the launch, before experiencing "an anomaly" that clearly resulted in an explosion and the total loss of the vehicle prior to reaching space. The rocket that flew today is Firefly's Alpha launch vehicle, its first, and this was its first launch attempt ever of the spacecraft.

  • Mars rover: Nasa confident Perseverance has first rock sample

    The robot collects the first ever rock sample on another planet intended for return to Earth.

  • China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions

    China has developed a prototype miniature helicopter for surveillance work on future Mars missions, according to its space science agency, following the historic landing of a robotic rover on the Red Planet a few months ago. The prototype is similar in appearance to the robotic helicopter Ingenuity, developed by NASA for its Perseverance mission this year, according to a photograph posted on the website of China's National Space Science Center on Wednesday. The agency said the helicopter could be a tool for China's follow-up exploration on Mars, but it did not give details.

  • Crispr mini: ‘Swiss army knife’ for gene editing could cure hereditary diseases including Parkinsons

    A genetic “Swiss army knife” has been created which could treat incurable hereditary diseases such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anaemia and Parkinson’s.

  • NASA's first lunar rover will scour the moon's south pole for water in 2023

    If we're ever going to establish a permanent human presence on the moon, we'll need water, and lots of it. NASA's VIPER lunar rover is going find it for us.

  • The Actual Moon Attacks Earth in First MOONFALL Trailer

    The Moon, the actual Moon, is on the attack in the first trailer for director Roland Emmerich's star-studded sci-fi disaster Moonfall. The post The Actual Moon Attacks Earth in First MOONFALL Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Drought forces North American ranchers to sell off their future

    When Canadian rancher Dianne Riding strides across her brown pasture, sidestepping cracks and popping grasshoppers, she has less company than usual. Record-setting heat and sparse rain left Riding with too little grass or hay to feed her cattle near Lake Francis, Manitoba. The sales included 20 heifers, young cows that have not given birth, that were potential breeding stock.

  • Fort Worth police Crime Lab whistleblower terminated as state finished investigation

    The Tarrant District Attorney’s office said it could be problematic if a FWPD crime lab whistleblower testified in trials because of allegations she made lab. Then she lost her job.

  • Rocket 'terminated' in fiery explosion over Pacific Ocean

    A privately designed, unmanned rocket built to carry satellites was destroyed in an explosive fireball after suffering an “anomaly" off the California coast during its first attempt at reaching Earth's orbit. Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket was “terminated" over the Pacific Ocean shortly after its 6:59 p.m. Thursday liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to a base statement. Vandenberg said a team of investigators will try to determine what caused the failure.

  • As mysterious disease kills Florida’s reefs, a massive ‘Noah’s Ark’ effort tries to save them

    Massive ‘Noah’s Ark’ effort tries to save dying Florida reefs

  • Private companies are changing who gets to go to space

    Axios' "How it Happened: The Next Astronauts" podcast follows the first all-civilian space crew as they prepare for their historic mission. Private missions to orbit like the all-civilian Inspiration4 launching later this month are opening access to space to people who historically haven't gone there.Why it matters: Fewer than 600 people have flown to space, and most of them have been white men. But with the rise of commercial spaceflight that's expected to change.Stay on top of the latest marke

  • Firefly satellite startup to launch first rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday

    Firefly satellite startup to launch first rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday

  • Astronaut Michael López-Alegría Answers All Your Questions About Eating in Space

    Dehydrated paella? Not a good idea.

  • Why Rocket Lab Stock Is Still Rocking Today

    For the second day in a row, Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock is on a tear. Today, Rocket Lab is up another 14.2% in 1:30 p.m. EDT trading, and -- there being no other news on the wires to explain the move -- probably for the same reason. Is that a good reason to buy Rocket Lab stock, though?