Spacewalking astronauts prep for 2021 arrival of Russian lab

MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station’s two Russian astronauts ventured out on a spacewalk Wednesday to prepare for next year’s arrival of a long-delayed lab.

Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov — dubbed Sergey 1 and Sergey 2 by flight controllers — left four Americans and one Japanese inside. The space station population grew to seven late Monday with the arrival of a SpaceX capsule, making the company's second astronaut flight.

Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov, on their first spacewalk, spent nearly two hours doing extra leak checks before exiting from an air lock. The compartment has been at the space station since 2009 but it was being used for the first time by spacewalkers.

“Congratulations. You are out!” Russian Mission Control radioed from near Moscow.

Russia’s old spacewalking compartment will be removed and junked next year to make room for the research lab Nauka — Russian for “science.” Several Russian-directed spacewalks will be required to deal with all this. The plan calls for attaching a cargo ship to the old Pirs module in order to guide it to a fiery reentry.

The new 22-ton lab — stretching 43 feet (13 meters) long — is so big that it will be launched from Kazakhstan by a powerful Proton rocket. Once at the orbiting outpost, it will double as an air lock and docking port.

The science lab's launch — nearly a decade late because of a long string of repairs — is targeted for sometime early next year.

Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov arrived with an American last month on a Soyuz capsule. Like the newly arrived SpaceX crew, the Russian-launched astronauts will remain on board until spring.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Latest Stories

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Fox & Friends guest compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'

    Fox & Friends chatted about Americans' impending "revolt" against the "separation of families" -- but not the family separation crisis that has remained unsolved for the past two years.Over the past few weeks, medical experts around the country have warned Americans against having big gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers break new records, with some officials putting express limits on how many people can gather in one private residence. But to Fox Business' Charles Payne, the real problem is the "isolation" that comes with these restrictions -- none of which exceed a limit of 10 people in a home. It's essentially the "separation of families," Payne continued, with host Steve Doocy agreeing. "Politicians don't care," host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.> Fox's Charles Payne on Thanksgiving: "One of the big, overarching stories with all of this has been the isolation story, the separation of families ... The notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families." > > pic.twitter.com/OdYDM9FSau> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Payne's choice of words is interesting considering family separation at the border split thousands of children from their parents over the past few years. And unlike the family separation brought about by an effort to slow the spread of a deadly disease, for at least 666 children, their separation may be permanent. Editor's note: This story has been updated.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Pfizer CEO: We didn't delay vaccine results until after election

    Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine was more than 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, based on an initial analysis. Bourla had originally suggested the companies would have vaccine results by the end of October, but did not release the findings until Nov. 9, nearly a week after the election.

  • Navalny files defamation suit against Kremlin over spying claims

    Alexei Navalny is suing the Kremlin over claims that the Russian opposition leader has been working hand in hand with the US intelligence. Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, said on Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov over his remarks about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the CIA. “I don’t typically sue propagandists... but the important thing here is that Peskov is not merely a person whose job is to spread lies. He is a deputy chief of presidential staff,” Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post, calling Mr Peskov a “mustachioed liar.” Mr Peskov on Tuesday refused to comment on the lawsuit against him. The 44-year-old opposition leader who ran an impressive campaign across Russia before he was barred from running for president in 2018 fell suddenly ill on a plane from Siberia to Moscow in August and spent three weeks in a coma before recovering. Several European laboratories independently confirmed that Mr Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok which was used in the 2018 attack on former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Mr Navalny has pointed the finger at President Vladimir Putin as the only person who could have ordered the Novichok attack. The European Union last month imposed sanctions on six top Russian officials and a chemical research centre over the Navalny poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack and vowed to slap European officials with visa bans in retaliation. The original claim about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the US intelligence was made by Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who accused Mr Navalny of being a CIA spy. Mr Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, mentioned the allegations in September, claiming that Mr Navanly works with “CIA specialists” who “put in his mouth everything that he says.” President Putin’s most formidable foe, Mr Navalny was discharged from a Berlin hospital in September and remains in Germany to continue his treatment. He has vowed to return to Russia as soon as he has made a full recovery.

  • Black Californian family confronted by ‘racist white neighbour’ brandishing a taser: ‘Act like white people’

    Husband of woman accused of racially offensive comments says it was ‘a minor incident’

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Rep. Omar terminates contract with husband's consulting firm

    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is cutting ties with her husband’s political consulting firm after winning her bid for reelection, saying she wants to ensure her supporters feel there’s no perceived issue. Omar married her political consultant, Tim Mynett, in March, sparking scrutiny and a complaint to the Federal Election Commission by a conservative group that alleged campaign funds paid for Mynett's personal travel. The FEC has taken no public action on that complaint, and Omar has said payments to Mynett's firm, E Street Group, were legitimate.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • Republican Senator Loeffler to debate Democratic challenger Warnock in Georgia December 6

    U.S. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in December, her spokesman said Tuesday, setting up a face-off in one of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate. Warnock had challenged Loeffler to meet him in three televised debates ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election. Both of Georgia's Senate seats are in play in the January runoff, which was triggered by state law after no candidate reached 50% in the first round of voting Nov. 3.

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • Taiwan refuses to renew pro-China news channel's license

    Taiwan’s government refused to renew the broadcast license of a leading pro-China cable news channel on Wednesday, prompting complaints of political interference. The National Communications Commission cited repeated violations of rules on accurate reporting in saying it had rejected CTiTV’s application to renew its license. The channel is owned by the Want Want China Times media group, which also publishes one of Taiwan’s main newspapers and has long been associated with a Beijing-friendly political view, partly attributed to its extensive business interests in China.

  • Senate blocks confirmation of Trump Fed pick

    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's nomination of Judy Shelton to the board of the Federal Reserve, making her the latest in a string of failed nominees to the central bank. Trump's party has a majority in the current Senate but was left short of enough votes to confirm Shelton after COVID-19 exposure forced two Republicans into quarantine and Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Susan Collins joined Democrats in voting 'no.' Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's vote made the difference for Democrats. She traveled from Delaware, where she was working with the Biden transition team, to cast her vote. The vote was 47 to 50 with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voting 'no' to preserve the option to reconsider later. The Kentucky Senator's plans to confirm Shelton were complicated Tuesday morning when Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley announced he would be in quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive for Covid-19, joining Senator Rick Scott of Florida who is also in quarantine. Both Republicans were expected to back Shelton, whose nomination has been controversial from the start. Shelton has in the past argued the nation would be better off returning to the gold standard. But when she faced the Senate at a hearing in February, she backtracked. Shelton: "I would not advocate going back to a prior historical monetary arrangement. I think it's really important to acknowledge that the power to regulate the value of U.S. money is given to Congress by our Constitution." Shelton's views on interest rates have moved in lockstep with Trump’s -- criticizing easy money before Trump took office but supporting it after. She has also expressed skepticism over the Fed’s need to set policy independently from the president and Congress. Shelton joins other Trump Fed nominees that have failed to be confirmed, including former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who later died of COVID-19. The White House, though, on Tuesday said it's standing by its nominee and that it expects the Senate will eventually vote to confirm her.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade says it's time for Trump to start 'coordinating' with 'the Biden team'

    Allies of President Trump appear to be getting more comfortable publicly nodding to President-elect Joe Biden's victory, even as they support Trump's legal windmill-tilting to try and reverse the results. Trump's favorite morning news show, Fox & Friends, joined the chorus Wednesday morning, urging Trump to at least allow the presidential transition process to begin. "It's in the country's best interest if he starts coordinating on the virus and starts coordinating on security with the Biden team," co-host Brian Kilmeade said.> Brian Kilmeade says "it's in the country's best interest if [Trump] starts coordinating" with President-elect Biden on COVID-19 and security: "Just brief them ... so we don't drop the ball in a little while." pic.twitter.com/rJF6NOXnGl> > -- Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 18, 2020Trump has not conceded the race, and Biden can't start getting top-secret intelligence briefings or interface with federal officials -- notably including the teams preparing to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine -- until Trump's General Services Administration chief, Emily Murphy, formally approves the transition. Many top Trump administration officials have also refused to acknowledge Biden's victory, but National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said Monday that "if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner -- and obviously things look that way now -- we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council."It wasn't all harsh reality and tough love on Fox & Friends, though. Kilmeade and his colleagues also disclosed his surprisingly strong aversion to having his name misspelled as "Brain." > Brain Kilmeade pic.twitter.com/HOl38GXkx5> > -- Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 18, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • US charges against former Mexican general are dropped

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday granted the government’s request to drop the drug trafficking and money laundering case against former Mexican Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos and return him to Mexico. Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme told a judge at a hearing in New York that the decision to drop the charges was made by Attorney General William Barr and was based on the “balancing of interests” between pursuing prosecution and of deference to the U.S.‘s relationship with Mexico. Under an agreement signed by prosecutors and the general, Cienfuegos would depart the U.S. for Mexico “expeditiously in the custody of the U.S. Marshals,” Judge Carol Bagley Amon said.

  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses rare Trump legal victory

    One of the rare legal victories President Trump's campaign picked up in its election challenge was taken away, dealing another blow to the increasingly long-shot effort.Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a court order that required Philadelphia election officials to let observers within six feet of vote counters after the Trump campaign alleged observers were being kept too far away at 15 to 18 feet. The state's high court, in a 5-2 decision (two of the justices preferred to rule it as moot), said Pennsylvania law gives Philadelphia officials a lot of leeway to decide the rules for observers.Plus, even the two conservative justices who dissented acknowledged that the Trump campaign's argument that legitimate votes should be invalidated because of improper observation practices was "misguided," The Guardian reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.