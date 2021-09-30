SpaceX-23 cargo vessel undocks from ISS

Associated Press

West Virginia's largest outdoor festival on the third-highest U.S. bridge next month was canceled Wednesday, a week after a group representing parachutists bailed out. The Bridge Day Commission voted unanimously to cancel the Oct. 16 event on the New River Gorge Bridge. Marcus Ellison, an organizer for a group of BASE jumpers, cited concerns about available health care in case of an emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic in announcing last week that the group would not participate.