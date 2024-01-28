SpaceX aiming for Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites from Florida Sunday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is aiming for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Sunday evening.

WFLA will livestream the liftoff, which is expected to be at 8:10 p.m. ET.

This will be the 18th launch of the first stage booster for this mission. Previous launches include GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, 10 Starlink missions, and more.

On Tuesday, SpaceX is set for a Falcon 9 launch of Northrop Grumman’s 20th Commerical Resupply Services mission (NG-20) around 12:07 p.m.

