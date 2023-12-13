SpaceX aims to launch Starlink mission tonight - but will winds thwart the Falcon 9 again?

It's launch day — following four postponed SpaceX missions in a row since Monday on the Space Coast. But tonight's windblown weather forecast raises red flags.

After crews scrubbed the attempt with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining in Tuesday night's countdown, SpaceX will again try to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 6-34 mission. New target: 11:07 p.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Backup opportunities remain available beyond midnight until 2:58 a.m. Thursday, SpaceX announced.

High ground-level winds scuttled Tuesday's 11:39 p.m. Starlink launch attempt. And the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron only pegged the odds of "go for launch" weather tonight at 35%, citing liftoff winds, cumulus clouds and a low to moderate risk of upper-level wind shear.

The National Weather Service station in Melbourne warns of "very windy" conditions along the Brevard County coastline, with today's winds of 25 to 35 mph strengthening up to 50-mph beachside gusts Thursday.

In a second, high-profile mission at the Cape, SpaceX postponed its Tuesday attempt to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the Space Force's mysterious X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, a robotic space plane.

"SpaceX is currently standing down from a Falcon Heavy launch of USSF-52 to orbit to perform additional system checkouts. The payload remains healthy while teams work toward the next best launch opportunity," the company announced Tuesday.

"We’re also keeping an eye on the weather and will announce a new launch date once confirmed with the Range," the company announced.

Dec 12 | Becoming increasingly windy (Very windy along the coast) this week with rough, pounding surf causing beach erosion and possible coastal flooding. Dangerous boating conditions developing by late week with Gale force winds possible. Secure loose objects! pic.twitter.com/qgXyEYIZdF — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) December 12, 2023

