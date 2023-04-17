SpaceX calls off 1st launch of giant new rocket
SpaceX calls off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket; Company says the launch was postponed because of a problem with the first-stage booster.
The Monday morning launch of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship rocket from Boca Chica, Texas, was delayed due to a pressurization issue.
Starship is the biggest and mightiest rocket ever built, with the lofty goals of ferrying people to the moon and Mars.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tempered expectations ahead of his company’s scheduled Starship rocket launch. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt explains.
The FAA has cleared SpaceX to launch the most powerful rocket ever put into orbit. The unpiloted test flight is scheduled for Monday.
The first photos of M2 Bradley infantry vehicles with green camouflage instead of their familiar sand coloring were published on social media on April 17.
SpaceX called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket on Monday. Elon Musk and his company had planned to launch the nearly 400-foot Starship rocket from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. SpaceX postponed the launch because of a problem with the first-stage booster.
North Carolina archeologists, volunteers and the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe joined together to pull a 930-year-old canoe out of Lake Waccamaw, which will be sent to Greenville for research.
Holdsworth was widely feted for his innovative guitar technique and use of complex time signatures.
Harvard Professor Avi Loeb, who started the Galileo Project to investigate UFOs, will search for pieces of an "interstellar object" that could be alien probe or artifact
The Night Agent EP Shawn Ryan reveals how the show nearly altered one of its key death.
The occupiers are exporting stolen corn from the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and continue the forced passportization in Kherson Oblast. Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "Russian invaders continue to rob the civilian population of Ukraine, appropriating the grain harvest of Ukrainian civilians.
Scrub! SpaceX stood down from the first launch attempt of Starship and the Super Heavy booster Monday due to hardware issues in Texas.
One of two planes belonging to the Ukrainian airline SkyUp was reportedly damaged at Sudan’s Khartoum International Airport amid an attempted military coup on April 15, according to media reports.
The floor of the ocean off the coast of the Pacific Northwest has sprung a leak called Pythia's Oasis. Here's what that means.
Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng unveiled Sunday its new platform architecture for making vehicles that will set the foundation for future production models and reduce the cost of development and manufacturing. The Smart Electric Platform Architecture (SEPA) 2.0 is expected to shorten the R&D cycle for future models by 20%, as well as cut costs on adaptations for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and smart infotainment systems by 70% and 85%, respectively. The modular, interchangeable vehicle platform will support a range of vehicle types, like XPeng's upcoming G6 coupe SUV, which debuts Tuesday at Auto Shanghai 2023, Brian Gu, Xpeng's president, told reporters Sunday.
With less than two weeks remaining until the start of the 2023 NFL draft, uncertainty reigns – beginning with the mystery surrounding the No. 1 pick.
SpaceX scrubs a test flight for its huge Starship launch system on Monday. The launch was postponed due to a pressure issue in the system's first-stage rocket.
SpaceX scrubbed what would have been the first launch of its Starship rocket on April 17 from the Starbase facility near Boca Chica, Tex., after a valve froze.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -The start of Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox has been pushed back by a day, the judge said on Sunday, with a source familiar with the matter saying the media giant was pursuing settlement talks. The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told Reuters that Fox was seeking a possible settlement. The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal also reported that Fox was pursuing settlement talks, citing sources.