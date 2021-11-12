SpaceX capsule carrying 4 astronauts docks with International Space Station

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Gorman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Steve Gorman

(Reuters) - Four astronauts, three from NASA and one from the European Space Agency, arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday and docked their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with the orbiting laboratory to begin a six-month science mission.

The rendezvous came about 21 hours after the team and its capsule were launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday night, following a string of weather delays that postponed the liftoff for a week and a half.

The docking took place about 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT) while the Crew Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endurance, and the space station were flying about 260 miles (420 km) above the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to NASA.

The Endurance crew consists of three American NASA astronauts - flight commander Raja Chari, 44, mission pilot Tom Marshburn, 61, and mission specialist Kayla Barron, 34 - as well as German astronaut Matthias Maurer, 51, a mission specialist from the European Space Agency.

On arrival, the crew conducted a series of standard leak checks and pressurized the space between the spacecraft in preparation for opening the hatch to the space station.

The astronauts will be welcomed aboard the orbiting outpost by its three current occupants - Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who shared a Soyuz flight with his Roscosmos crewmates to the space station earlier this year.

Among the newcomers are two members of NASA's latest graduating class of astronauts who also are active-duty military personnel - Chari, a U.S. Air Force combat jet and test pilot, and Barron, a U.S. Navy submarine officer and nuclear engineer.

Endeavor's second-in-command is veteran astronaut Marshburn, a medical doctor and former NASA flight surgeon who has logged two previous spaceflights to the space station and four spacewalks.

Rounding out the crew is Maurer, a materials science engineer who like Chari and Barron is making his first flight in space.

Both Chari and Barron also are among the first group of 18 astronauts selected for NASA's upcoming Artemis missions, aimed at returning humans to the moon later this decade, over a half century after the Apollo lunar program ended.

The astronaut team arriving on Thursday was officially designated "Crew 3" - the third full-fledged "operational" crew that NASA and SpaceX have flown together to the space station after a two-astronaut test run in May 2020.

"Crew 2" returned safely to Earth from the space station on Monday with a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida that capped a record 199 days in orbit.

SpaceX, the California-based company formed in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk, founder of electric car maker Tesla Inc, has logged a total of 15 human spaceflights in 17 months, including its astro-tourism launch in September of the first all-civilian crew sent to Earth orbit without professional astronauts.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rittenhouse breaks down on the witness stand

    Kyle Rittenhouse cried as he delivered testimony on Wednesday in the trial in which he is accused of killing two men and wounding another in 2020 during protests over a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis.

  • Fact checking Kyle Rittenhouse’s testimony in Kenosha murder trial

    Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his own defense for roughly six hours Wednesday as he tried to explain the circumstances that led to him fatally shooting two people and injuring a third. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and says he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in August 2020 in Kenosha. At the time, Rittenhouse was ...

  • It's Launch Day! Here's what you need to know about tonight's NASA, SpaceX Crew-3 liftoff

    A Space X Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch the Crew-3 expedition to the International Space Station at 9:03 tonight. Here's what you need to know

  • Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China

    A study combining linguistic, genetic and archaeological evidence has traced the origins of the family of languages including modern Japanese, Korean, Turkish and Mongolian and the people who speak them to millet farmers who inhabited a region in northeastern China about 9,000 years ago. The findings detailed on Wednesday document a shared genetic ancestry for the hundreds of millions of people who speak what the researchers call Transeurasian languages across an area stretching more than 5,000 miles (8,000 km). The findings illustrate how humankind's embrace of agriculture following the Ice Age powered the dispersal of some of the world's major language families.

  • The Phase of the Moon You Were Born Under Says a Lot About You

    Here's how to find which moon phase you were born under using your birth chart, plus what it means for your personality traits, according to astrology.

  • Updates: Watch NASA and SpaceX launch Crew-3 astronauts from Florida to ISS

    Liftoff of Crew-3! At 9:03 p.m. Nov. 10, four NASA and SpaceX astronauts launched from Kennedy Space Center on a six-month mission to the ISS.

  • Watch Rocket Lab launch satellites for BlackSky and attempt to recover Electron booster live

    Rocket Lab is hoping to advance its reusability program one step forward tonight, when it will attempt to recover the booster from its Electron rocket for the third time. The “Love at First Insight” mission is set to take off at 11:25 PM EST from the company’s launch facility on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. You can watch the launch live on Rocket Lab’s website here.

  • SpaceX launches crew of 4 astronauts to International Space Station

    Four astronauts took off for the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX capsule Wednesday evening.Why it matters: The launch marks yet another successful SpaceX-crewed flight to orbit and one that will help staff the space station for NASA. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the four new crew members took flight at 9:03p.m. ET on Wednesday.The Dragon capsule is carrying NASA astro

  • The Hubble telescope is recovering from another system failure

    NASA is slowly recovering Hubble from yet another system failure in

  • Chan Chan: Mass grave found in ancient Peruvian city

    Twenty-five people, mostly young women, were buried in a small space in the ancient city of Chan Chan.

  • Elon Musk’s Dogecoin Space Dream Nears Liftoff

    Musk’s rocket company’s upcoming mission will place a spotlight on Dogecoin and DeFi.

  • Murder hornets cause bees to make "fear screams"

    The "fear scream"-like bee noise prompts colony members to gather and spread dung around the hive's entrance to repel the giant hornets.

  • Elon Musk's dogecoin funded SpaceX mission is set to "reach the moon" early next year with a satellite created by blockchain companies: report

    Elon Musk's SpaceX mission DOGE-1, which was fully funded with dogecoin, is still set to launch early next year.

  • Now that Tesla’s shares have gone ballistic, it’s time to find other ‘multi-bagger’ companies — space is the place

    It’s the picks that go up 20-fold such as Tesla (TSLA) in EVs since 2019, or SolarEdge (SEDG) in solar since 2016, or the ones that go up 400 times like bitcoin (BTCUSD) did for us in cryptos since 2013, or the dozen or so 10- to 100-baggers that we’ve had over the last 20 years that have gotten everybody looking for the next big thing. Let’s continue to look for The Next Great Revolution while everybody’s catching up to The Current/Past Revolutions. The Space Revolution might be unstoppable, but it definitely isn’t monolithic, so let’s step back and get a sense of the different business models and subsectors within the space industry.

  • ETERNALS Writers Tease the Coming of Galactus to the MCU

    Eternals writers admit that Marvel Comics' ancient Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, might be on his way to Earth soon in the MCU. The post ETERNALS Writers Tease the Coming of Galactus to the MCU appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Scientists reverse paralysis in mice, seek human trials

    (SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMUEL I. STUPP, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, SAYING: "Spinal cord injury has been a major challenge for science for decades.”Scientists at Northwestern University say they may have found a breakthrough treatment for reversing paralysis in humans after successfully administering a new injectable therapy in mice.“The central nervous system, which includes the brain and the spinal cord, which sends messages between your brain and the rest of your body, has very limited capacity to repair after injury.”In a new study, the team describes an injection of “dancing molecules” to reverse paralysis in mice and repair tissues after severe spinal cord injuries.Just four weeks after the injection, the injured animals regained the ability to walk.Samuel I. Stupp leads the research."This is probably the most important paper I have ever written. And it describes a piece of science that was truly unknown."The new breakthrough therapeutic is injected as a liquid directly into the spine.It influences the motion of molecules, in effect, making them ‘dance’, so they can more easily engage with constantly moving cellular receptors."When molecules did not move or move very little, then the response we observed in the animals was just the slight twitching of the limbs. But no ability to walk. When we use the exact same therapy, the exact same signals, but we molecularly change the structures so that the molecules would move more. Now we saw full ability of the animals to walk."The therapy immediately gels into a complex network of nanofibers that mimic the extracellular matrix of the spinal cord.“One way to think about this is that if the molecules are dancing around or leaping out of the fibers, the probability that they will meet up with the receptors is increased. We recognize this as a new concept that has never been done and had remarkable success in improving the recovery after spinal cord injury."Published in the journal Science, the Northwestern team claims this is the first study in which researchers controlled the collective motion of molecules through changes in the chemical structure.Stupp said they now want to push for human trials, by-passing large animal testing."We are definitely headed for the FDA to seek approval for use of our novel therapy in clinical trials, and we are very excited about this possibility that will make a huge difference to patients."According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, nearly 300,000 people in the U.S. are currently living with a spinal cord injury.

  • A Stargazer's Guide to the Leonids Meteor Shower: When It Will Peak and How to Watch the Fireballs

    The Leonids will peak Nov. 16-17, and remain active through Nov. 30 for an ultra bright, fireball phenomenon

  • Crew Dragon astronauts launch for busy 6 months in space

    The launch comes just two days after another SpaceX capsule brought four astronauts back to Earth.

  • Scientists have found oil from the Deepwater Horizon blowout in fishes' livers and on the deep ocean floor

    Researchers use Atlantic mackerel for bait on long-lining fishing sampling expeditions in the Gulf of Mexico.. C-IMAGE Consortium, CC BY-NDOver the decade since the Deepwater Horizon spill, thousands of scientists have analyzed its impact on the Gulf of Mexico. The spill affected many different parts of the Gulf, from coastal marshes to the deep sea. At the Center for Integrated Modeling and Analysis of the Gulf Ecosystem, or C-IMAGE at the University of South Florida, marine scientists have bee

  • How new Lake Whatcom data could help predict the region’s next big earthquake

    A U.S. Geological Survey team spent five days collecting data near Bloedel Donovan Park.