SpaceX closes out record year with 26th launch

William Harwood

SpaceX closed out a record year by launching its 26th Falcon 9 rocket Saturday, the second in less than a week, to put a classified National Reconnaissance Office satellite into orbit.

The NROL-108 payload was a surprise late addition to SpaceX's launch manifest. The satellite's builder and purpose are mysteries, reminiscent of the equally mysterious "Zuma" payload launched by SpaceX in January 2018. Zuma was lost in a mishap of some sort shortly after reaching space and no details about its mission, or even what agency owned it, have ever surfaced.

In any case, SpaceX's year-ending mission got off to a spectacular start as the Falcon 9's first stage, making its fifth flight, thundered to life at 9:00 a.m. ET, pushing the slender rocket away from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center atop 1.7 million pounds of thrust.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off carrying a classified National Reconnaissance Office satellite. It was the company&#39;s 26th and final Falcon 9 launch of the year, a new record for the California rocket builder. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off carrying a classified National Reconnaissance Office satellite. It was the company's 26th and final Falcon 9 launch of the year, a new record for the California rocket builder. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News

The launch came two days later than planned because of higher-than-normal pressure in the rocket's second stage liquid oxygen tank that triggered a last-minute "auto abort" Thursday. SpaceX provided no additional details about the issue or how it was resolved before blastoff Saturday.

The NROL-108 payload was launched on a generally northeasterly trajectory. It was either bound for a low orbit or it was a relatively lightweight satellite — or both — because the first stage had enough propellant left over after climbing out of the lower atmosphere to reverse course and fly itself back to landing at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

It was SpaceX's 22nd return-to-launch-site landing, the 19th in Florida with another three in California. Overall, the company has now recovered 70 first stage boosters since December 2015, including 48 aboard off-shore droneships.

SpaceX ended its launch commentary at booster touchdown and, as usual with classified NRO missions, no details were provided about second stage performance, the presumed deployment of the NROL-108 satellite or its initial orbit.

"NROL-108 carries a national security payload designed, built and operated by the National Reconnaissance Office," the NRO said in response to a query from Spaceflight Now. "Additional details about the payload and its mission are protected. The name or names of the contractor or contractors associated with building this payload is/are also protected."

The Falcon 9&#39;s first stage, wrapping up its fifth flight, settles to an on-target touchdown at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as seen in two views, one from the rocket (left) and one from Landing Zone 1. It was SpaceX&#39;s 70th successful booster recovery and its 19th at Cape Canaveral. / Credit: SpaceX
The Falcon 9's first stage, wrapping up its fifth flight, settles to an on-target touchdown at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as seen in two views, one from the rocket (left) and one from Landing Zone 1. It was SpaceX's 70th successful booster recovery and its 19th at Cape Canaveral. / Credit: SpaceX

Amateur satellite analysts who attempt to track classified payloads had no insights into the nature of the satellite.

It was the third NRO satellite sent up this year, including one launched atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket on November 13 and another launched by a ULA Delta 4 Heavy rocket on December 10.

Despite a pandemic that slowed work on critical projects across the aerospace industry in 2020, SpaceX launched a record 26 Falcon 9s, including one sub-orbital test flight, pushing the company's total to 103 since the rocket's debut in 2010, 106 including three triple-core Falcon Heavies. The company's previous one-year record, set in 2018, was 21.

SpaceX's 2020 flights included 14 launches of the company's Starlink internet relay satellites, two cargo-delivery missions to the International Space Station, the first two piloted flights of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule and a dramatic in-flight test of the capsule's emergency abort system.

The Crew Dragons carried six astronauts to the International Space Station, two in a test flight that launched May 30 and splashed down August 2, and four on the first operational flight of the ferry ship, launching on November 15. The four "Crew 1" astronauts are expected to remain aloft until next May.

Saturday Sessions: Jacob Collier performs “In Too Deep”

Saturday Sessions: Jacob Collier performs “Winter Wonderland”

Saturday Sessions: Jacob Collier performs “All I Need”

Latest Stories

  • Trump remains silent on massive Russian cyberattack — and almost everything else except his own election

    President Trump has tweeted or retweeted 96 messages so far this week. Not one mentioned the massive cyberattack that U.S. officials suspect was carried out by Russian hackers.

  • Pence and wife get vaccinated for COVID as Trump's shot remains 'under consideration'

    Vice President Mike Pence received his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in a televised event in Washington, D.C., Friday morning, becoming the first prominent member of the Trump administration to get one.

  • Biden plans to be sworn in as president with a massive family heirloom Bible dating back to 1893

    The huge Bible is five inches thick and has a Celtic cross on the cover. Biden says it comes from his father's side of the family.

  • Should we be worried about the new coronavirus strain in the U.K.? Yahoo News Explains

    News about a new coronavirus variant that was identified in Britain made headlines this week. Dr. Neville Sanjana, a geneticist at the New York Genome Center, explains why viruses mutate and the possible significance of this new variant.

  • Pakistan starts legal process for ex-PM Sharif's extradition

    Pakistan’s information minister said Friday that Islamabad has started the legal process to reach an extradition treaty with Britain that would pave the way for the U.K. to hand over former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The development comes after a top Pakistani court earlier this month declared Sharif, who lives in self-imposed exile in London, a fugitive from justice for failing to return home to face additional corruption charges. Information Minister Shibli Faraz told The Associated Press that it's the responsibility of British authorities not to allow “convicted criminals like Sharif” to remain there.

  • A New Book Explores the Architectural Power of Memorials

    From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the 9/11 Memorial, these designs have shaped culture and consciousness to become indelible parts of their locationsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rebuilding trust in the Justice Department starts — but doesn't end — with Biden's choice of attorney general

    Department of Justice veterans say the agency became too political under Attorney General William Barr. Revitalizing the department will depend on President-elect Joe Biden’s willingness to entrust it to an independent attorney general.

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack Trump's ultimate self-own

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • AOC calls Amazon jobs a 'scam' because more than 4,000 of its employees are on food stamps

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said many Amazon logistics roles provide no financial security because thousands of workers are on food stamps.

  • Biden may time confirmation votes to protect House majority

    President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to tap several House Democrats for administrative positions is putting Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a politically tough spot, having chiseled away at the party’s already slimming majority and leaving her potentially without enough votes to pass his legislative agenda. Democrats already were heading into the new Congress with a razor-thin margin over Republicans. Pelosi will start the Biden era with a narrow majority, 222-211, with a few races still undecided.

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Pelosi, McConnell receive COVID-19 vaccine

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have now both received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, while President-elect Joe Biden is set to get the vaccine in a few days.Pelosi said Friday that she received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine "with confidence in science," encouraging Americans to "continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus" while it rolls out.> Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus. pic.twitter.com/tijVCSnJd7> > — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 18, 2020McConnell, meanwhile, also shared Friday that he received the "safe, effective COVID vaccine," adding that "vaccines are how we beat this virus."> Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus.> > Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/kSBhI3EzzM> > — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 18, 2020Biden is also set to receive the vaccine on Monday, and he will do so publicly "to send a clear message to the public, that it's safe and consistent with security and medical protocols," Jen Psaki, Biden's White House press secretary pick, said, per Axios. The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose.Vice President Mike Pence earlier on Friday received the Pfizer vaccine on live television, afterward encouraging Americans to have confidence in the process that led to its approval, saying that "while we cut red tape, we cut no corners." Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, described this as an "important" symbol to "tell the rest of the country, the time is now to step to the plate and, when your time comes, to get vaccinated."Numerous public figures, including former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, have volunteered to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in public to help combat any skepticism about the vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration determined is safe and effective. It isn't clear when President Trump will receive the vaccine or whether he will also do so on camera.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack Trump's ultimate self-own

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • China says tailed U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

    China's military tailed a U.S. warship as it passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing such missions as sending "flirtatious glances" to supporters of Taiwan independence. China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin had conducted "a routine Taiwan Strait transit (on) Dec. 19 in accordance with international law".

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack Trump's ultimate self-own

  • Freed Nigerian schoolboys welcomed; calls for more security

    Bleary, barefoot, apparently numbed by a week of captivity, more than 300 Nigerian schoolboys, freed after being kidnapped in an attack on their school, were welcomed by the governor of Katsina state Friday. The relatively quick release of the more than 330 boys took place after a prompt response by the government, which appears to have learned from earlier mass school abductions, especially of the Chibok schoolgirls, that did not have such a happy result. The students' nightmare began on the night of Dec. 11 when they were seized by men armed with AK-47 rifles from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara village in Katsina state in northwestern Nigeria.

  • AOC says there is an 'urgency' to get 'as much as we can right now' out of stimulus talks as question looms if Democrats will control the Senate

    Ocasio-Cortez said a third bill is "not promised."

  • FDA investigating five allergic reactions after Pfizer shot in U.S

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating around five allergic reactions that happened after people were administered Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States this week, a top FDA official said late on Friday. Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at a press conference that the allergic reactions had been reported in more than one state, including in Alaska. Marks also said that a chemical called polyethylene glycol (PEG) that is an ingredient in the Pfizer vaccine - as well as the Moderna Inc vaccine authorized on Friday - "could be the culprit" causing the reactions.